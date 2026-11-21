RSSB CET 12th Level City Slip 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) will release the RSSB CET 12th Level City Intimation Slip 2026 on November 21, 2026. Candidates who have registered for the Common Eligibility Test (Senior Secondary Level) can then check their allotted exam district through the official website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. As per the Latest Tweet by RSSB Chairman Alok Raj, the district allotment details will be made available today while the e admit card would be available for download November 26, 2026. Candidates can check this live blog for latest updates, download links and steps to download the exam city details.

The RSSB CET 12th Level examination will be conducted from December 1 to 3, 2026. The test will be held in two shifts each day: the morning shift from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM and the evening shift from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM.

RSSB CET 12th Level City Intimation Slip 2026: Highlights

The RSSB CET 12th Level examination serves as a qualifying gateway for several Rajasthan state government recruitments at the Class 12 level. This year the board received a total of 23.56 lakh applications making it one of the largest recruitment examinations in terms of applications received. Check the important details in the table below.

Particulars Details Exam Name Rajasthan CET 12th Level 2026 Conducting Body Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) District Allotment November 21, 2026 Centre Allotment (Admit Card) November 26, 2026 Exam Dates December 1 to 3, 2026 Official Website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSSB CET 12th Level City Intimation Slip 2026 Download Link

The RSSB CET 12th Level City Intimation Slip 2026 is set to be released today November 21, 2026 on the official website. Candidates can then check their allotted examination district once the board publishes the details. The city intimation slip will help to know the district in which the examination centre will be located. We will also provide district allotment details which will be provided below once it is activated.

RSSB CET 12TH Level City Slip 2026 Link Click Here

How to Download Rajasthan CET 12th Level City Slip 2026?

Candidates can follow the steps below to check their allotted exam district:

Go to the Rajasthan SSO Portal at sso.rajasthan.gov.in

Now you have to visit the recruitment section.

Now scroll down and click on the link titled “RSSB CET 12th Level City Intimation Slip 2026”.

Now you have to enter login details such as application number and password

Submit the details and the exam city allotment will open on your screen.

Download and save the city intimation details for future reference.

Details Mentioned on RSSB CET 12th Level City Slip 2026

The city intimation slip will provide important details related to the exam. Candidates can check the following details mentioned on the slip-