OSSSC Nursing Officer Result 2026 (OUT): Direct Link to Download Merit List PDF at osssc.gov.in
The Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission has officially released the OSSSC Nursing Officer Result 2026 on November 20. Candidates who appeared for the written examination can now check and download the provisional merit list PDF from the official website at osssc.gov.in. Check all the important details related to the result, merit list and document verification process in this article.
Key Points
- OSSSC Nursing Officer Result 2026 released on November 20, 2026, at osssc.gov.in.
- Document verification for provisionally shortlisted candidates begins December 8, 2026.
- DV intimation letters available for download from December 1, 2026.
OSSSC Nursing Officer Result 2026: The Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has officially released the OSSSC Nursing Officer Result 2026 on November 20, 2026. All those candidates who have appeared for the Nursing Officer 2026 written examination can now check their provisional selection status through the official website at osssc.gov.in. The commission has also published the provisional screening list of candidates who have been shortlisted for document verification. The document verification process will start from December 8, 2026.
The OSSSC Nursing Officer Exam was conducted on September 22 and September 23, 2026. Through this recruitment drive a total of 5,989 vacancies would be filled across 30 districts in Odisha under the Health & Family Welfare Department.
OSSSC Nursing Officer Result 2026: Overview
Candidates can check the important details regarding the OSSSC Nursing Officer Result 2026 in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC)
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Post Name
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Nursing Officer
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No of Vacancies
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5989
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Districts Covered
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30
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Examination Name
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Nursing Officer-2026
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Result Status
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Released
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Result Date
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November 20, 2026
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Result Type
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Provisional Result
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Document Verification Date
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December 8, 2026 onwards
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DV Intimation Letter
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December 1, 2026 onwards
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Official Website
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osssc.gov.in
OSSSC Nursing Officer Merit List PDF 2026 Download Link
The commission has published the provisional result and screening list of candidates who are provisionally shortlisted for document verification. Candidates can visit the official OSSSC website to check their qualifying status and download the result. The provisional list contains the roll numbers of candidates who have been shortlisted based on their marks in the written test, eligibility and no of vacancies in their respective categories. Check the direct link to download the OSSSC Nursing Officer result in the table below.
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OSSSC Nursing Officer Result 2026 Link
How to Download OSSSC Nursing Officer Result 2026?
Candidates can follow the steps below to check and download their OSSSC Nursing Officer Result 2026-
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Visit the official website of OSSSC at osssc.gov.in.
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On the homepage visit the result section.
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Now scroll down and click on the link titled 'Result/Marks of Written Test for Nursing Officer-2026'.
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Enter your User ID and Password if required.
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Check your qualifying status in the provisional screening list.
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Download the result and save it for future reference.
Details Mentioned on OSSSC Nursing Officer Result 2026
The provisional result and screening list contain information related to shortlisted candidates. After downloading the result,candidates can check the following information mentioned on it.
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Roll number of provisionally shortlisted candidates
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Post name and examination details
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Document verification related instructions
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Category wise selection information, wherever applicable
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Important dates and further selection details
OSSSC Nursing Officer Document Verification Round 2026
As per the official notice the document verification process for provisionally shortlisted candidates will start on December 8, 2026 onwards. The verification will be conducted at the office of the Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer of each district as per the programme.Candidates can download their document verification intimation letters from the OSSSC website using their User ID and Password from December 1, 2026 onwards.
The commission has also made it mandatory for all provisionally shortlisted candidates to attend the verification process before the District Level Board along with their original certificates and documents.
Documents Required for OSSSC Nursing Officer DV 2026
Candidates who have shortlisted for document verification would have to carry their original certificates and documents as mentioned in the recruitment advertisement. The following documents are generally needed-
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Educational qualification certificates and mark sheets
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Nursing qualification certificates
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Registration certificate issued by the Nursing Council
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Date of birth proof
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Caste/category certificate.
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Residence/domicile certificate, if applicable
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Valid photo identity proof
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Recent passport-size photographs
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Document Verification (DV) intimation letter
For more details please visit the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.