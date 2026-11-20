Key Points OSSSC Nursing Officer Result 2026 released on November 20, 2026, at osssc.gov.in.

Document verification for provisionally shortlisted candidates begins December 8, 2026.

DV intimation letters available for download from December 1, 2026.

OSSSC Nursing Officer Result 2026: The Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has officially released the OSSSC Nursing Officer Result 2026 on November 20, 2026. All those candidates who have appeared for the Nursing Officer 2026 written examination can now check their provisional selection status through the official website at osssc.gov.in. The commission has also published the provisional screening list of candidates who have been shortlisted for document verification. The document verification process will start from December 8, 2026. The OSSSC Nursing Officer Exam was conducted on September 22 and September 23, 2026. Through this recruitment drive a total of 5,989 vacancies would be filled across 30 districts in Odisha under the Health & Family Welfare Department. OSSSC Nursing Officer Result 2026: Overview

Candidates can check the important details regarding the OSSSC Nursing Officer Result 2026 in the table below. Particulars Details Conducting Body Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) Post Name Nursing Officer No of Vacancies 5989 Districts Covered 30 Examination Name Nursing Officer-2026 Result Status Released Result Date November 20, 2026 Result Type Provisional Result Document Verification Date December 8, 2026 onwards DV Intimation Letter December 1, 2026 onwards Official Website osssc.gov.in OSSSC Nursing Officer Merit List PDF 2026 Download Link The commission has published the provisional result and screening list of candidates who are provisionally shortlisted for document verification. Candidates can visit the official OSSSC website to check their qualifying status and download the result. The provisional list contains the roll numbers of candidates who have been shortlisted based on their marks in the written test, eligibility and no of vacancies in their respective categories. Check the direct link to download the OSSSC Nursing Officer result in the table below.

OSSSC Nursing Officer Result 2026 Link Click Here How to Download OSSSC Nursing Officer Result 2026? Candidates can follow the steps below to check and download their OSSSC Nursing Officer Result 2026- Visit the official website of OSSSC at osssc.gov.in.

On the homepage visit the result section.

Now scroll down and click on the link titled 'Result/Marks of Written Test for Nursing Officer-2026'.

Enter your User ID and Password if required.

Check your qualifying status in the provisional screening list.

Download the result and save it for future reference. Details Mentioned on OSSSC Nursing Officer Result 2026 The provisional result and screening list contain information related to shortlisted candidates. After downloading the result,candidates can check the following information mentioned on it.

Roll number of provisionally shortlisted candidates

Post name and examination details

Document verification related instructions

Category wise selection information, wherever applicable

Important dates and further selection details OSSSC Nursing Officer Document Verification Round 2026 As per the official notice the document verification process for provisionally shortlisted candidates will start on December 8, 2026 onwards. The verification will be conducted at the office of the Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer of each district as per the programme.Candidates can download their document verification intimation letters from the OSSSC website using their User ID and Password from December 1, 2026 onwards. The commission has also made it mandatory for all provisionally shortlisted candidates to attend the verification process before the District Level Board along with their original certificates and documents.