XLRI Seats & XAT Difficulty Level Over The Years: Intake Expansion and Exam Toughness Shape Cutoffs
XLRI has increased its total seat intake in 2027 amid fluctuating XAT difficulty levels. Read the article below to know the programme-wise XLRI seat intake and XAT difficulty level over the years.
The total number of seats at Xavier School of Management, XLRI, Jamshedpur has increased in the 2027 admission cycle from 180 seats to 240 seats. The institute has added 60 seats for admissions to its flagship programme PGDM- Human Resource Management (PGDM-HRM). The XAT exam difficulty level has been fluctuating from the past few years. XAT 2026 exam was moderate to difficult in terms of the difficulty level. So, if the candidates had a XAT raw score between 33 marks and 46 marks out of 75, the percentile would have landed near to 99 percentile. Read the article below to know the XLRI seat matrix, latest changes and the XAT exam difficulty level over the years.
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XLRI Seat Matrix 2027
Check the table below to know the detailed comparison of XLRI seat matrix 2027 and previous years:
|College
|Programme Name
|Last Year Seats (2026-28 Batch)
|Current Year Seats (2027-29 Batch)
|XLRI Jamshedpur
|PGDM - Business Management (BM)
|240 Seats
|240 Seats
|PGDM - Human Resource Management (HRM)
|180 Seats
|240 Seats
|XLRI Delhi-NCR
|PGDM - Business Management (BM)
|180 seats
|180 Seats
XAT 2027: Year on Year Difficulty Level
XAT cutoff has remained on the higher side over the years. It has fluctuated between 93 percentile and 96 percentile for Business Management and between 90 percentile to 93 percentile for the PGDM-HRM course. The XAT exam is conducted in a single shift and does not have any sectional time limit. However, there is penalty of incorrect answers marked in the exam. Check the table below to know the year on year difficulty level of XAT exam:
|Exam Year
|Total Questions
|Total Duration
|Overall Difficulty Verdict
|XAT 2022
|100
|180 - 190 minutes
|
Moderate: The essay writing section was completely removed for this specific year. The paper consisted entirely of objective MCQs.
|XAT 2023
|101
|210 minutes
|
Moderate: The exam duration was extended to 3.5 hours, and the Essay Writing section was reintroduced as a descriptive question.
|XAT 2024
|105
|210 minutes
|
Moderate to Diffcult: The baseline standard; Analytical Essay Writing was still included in the main exam.
|XAT 2025
|95
|180 minutes
|
Moderate to Difficult: The exam became shorter but slightly tougher and lengthier than 2024. The essay section was removed from the primary test.
|XAT 2026
|95
|180 minutes
|
Moderate to Difficult: Maintained a similar overall toughness to 2025, continuing the focus on deep analytical depth rather than speed.
Also Read: XAT 2027 Exam Pattern: 12 Question Skipping Rule, Marking Scheme Explained, What It Means for Aspirants
Section-Wise XAT Difficulty Comparison (2025 vs. 2026)
Check the sectional XAT difficulty level in the past two academic cycles:
|Section Name
|XAT 2025 Difficulty
|XAT 2026 Difficulty
|Key Changes & Surprises
|Verbal Ability & Logical Reasoning (VALR)
|Moderate
|Moderate to Difficult
|
The exam was tougher in 2026 as the reading comprehension passages were lengthy and much more time consuming in comparison with the previous year question paper. There were various confusing questions and options which made time management difficult.
|Decision Making (DM)
|Moderate to Difficult
|Moderate
|
This section was comparatively easier and doable in 2026 than the previous year. Students had to apply logical analysis to the case sets given and it relied heavily on logical business ethics and not abstract scenarios.
|Quantitative Ability & Data Interpretation (QA & DI)
|Moderate to Difficult
|Moderate to Difficult
|
Historically, this section has remained one of the toughest sections of the XAT question paper. In 2026 students students had to solve tougher questions on Geometry and faced calculation-heavy Data Interpretation sets.
|General Knowledge (GK)
|Easy to Moderate
|Easy to Moderate
|
No major surprises; remained a straightforward mix of static GK and current affairs.
Decision Making section of the XAT question paper remained stable over the years as per the difficulty level. Scoring 12–14+ net marks out of 21 could have got 95 percentile and above in this section. XAT question paper featured essay type questions which was removed in 2025. XAT has settled into a 180-minute, 95-question format. There are 75 questions in Part 1 across 170 minutes and 20 GK questions in Part 2 across 10 minutes. The essay writing has shifted to the Group Discussion and Personal Interview rounds.
Seat Matrix for 17 newly added Institutes
New institutes have been added to XLRI list of associates. Check the table below to know the seat intake capacity for XAT institutes in 2026 for their MBA/PGDM programmes:
|Institute
|Programme
|Historical Seat Intake
|Masters' Union University (Gurugram)
|PGP-TBM (MBA Equivalent)
|250 seats
|Dayananda Sagar Business School (Bangalore)
|PGDM
|120 seats
|Narayana Business School (Ahmedabad)
|PGDM & MBA
|
~120 to 180 seats (combined)
|Mahindra University (Hyderabad)
|MBA
|~60 seats
|Lexicon MILE (Pune)
|PGDM
|~120 to 180 seats
|Accman Institute of Management (Greater Noida)
|PGDM
|~120 seats
|Sparsh Global Business School (Greater Noida)
|PGDM
|~120 seats
|RV University (Bangalore)
|MBA
|~60 to 120 seats
|Arun Jaitley National Institute of Financial Management (Faridabad)
|MBA (Finance)
|~120 seats
|Xavier Institute of Management and Informatics (Jaipur)
|MBA
|~60 seats
|Bharati Vidyapeeth Major Campuses (New Delhi, Pune, Navi Mumbai)
|MBA
|
~120 to 180 seats per campus
|Bharati Vidyapeeth Regional Campuses (Sangli, Kolhapur, Karad, Solapur)
|MBA
|~60 seats per campus
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