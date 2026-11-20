The total number of seats at Xavier School of Management, XLRI, Jamshedpur has increased in the 2027 admission cycle from 180 seats to 240 seats. The institute has added 60 seats for admissions to its flagship programme PGDM- Human Resource Management (PGDM-HRM). The XAT exam difficulty level has been fluctuating from the past few years. XAT 2026 exam was moderate to difficult in terms of the difficulty level. So, if the candidates had a XAT raw score between 33 marks and 46 marks out of 75, the percentile would have landed near to 99 percentile. Read the article below to know the XLRI seat matrix, latest changes and the XAT exam difficulty level over the years.

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XLRI Seat Matrix 2027

Check the table below to know the detailed comparison of XLRI seat matrix 2027 and previous years: