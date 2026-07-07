XAT Scores 2027: The top MBA colleges accepting XAT 2027 scores are XLRI Jamshedpur, MICA, XIM Bhubaneshwar, IMI Delhi, IMT Ghaziabad, etc. According to previous years' trends, the registration for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2027 will begin in early July 2026. The entrance test, which is held under the aegis of XLRI Jamshedpur, is expected to be conducted on January 3, 2027. Those seeking a quality postgraduate degree in management can get admission in over 250 best business colleges all across India through their XAT percentile. Get full list of colleges accepting XAT scores with eligibility, fees, admission dates in India in this article. Clic here to check the MBA Profilizer Top MBA Colleges Accepting XAT Scores 2027 Below are the Top MBA Colleges Accepting XAT Scores with the cutoff and fee details mentioned:

XLRI Jamshedpur XLRI was founded in 1949 and holds the proud status of being the oldest and most renowned business school in India. Apart from being an undisputed champion in HRM domain, XLRI is equally respected in its flagship Business Management (BM) course as some top IIMs. Backed by strong Jesuit tradition, the institution enjoys 100% placements annually. Major consulting firms, BFSI sector and FMCG companies hire from the campus heavily, offering the graduates a handsome average placement package worth ₹31.4 LPA. MICA Ahmedabad MICA is the highest-ranking institute in India that is dedicated to Strategic Marketing & Communication. PGDM-C at MICA is distinctive due to the way it combines analytical data science and creative communication, thus being a very popular program in this modern age. Its culture is distinguished by energy and uniqueness, attracting recruiters from FMCG companies, media corporations, e-commerce platforms, and ad agencies. This can be seen in the high salary of ₹20 LPA on average.

XIM University (XIMB), Bhubaneswar Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar (XIMB) has more than three decades of history of being one of the top-ranked B-schools in Eastern India. This institute's flagship course of Business Management Program is famous for being academically challenging, professionally oriented, and socially responsible. XIMB has established itself as the institute which excels in consulting, technology, BFSI, and strategy management sectors. XIMB is supported by a very proactive alumni network and has successful placement figures, securing an average pay package of about ₹18-20 LPA. IMT Ghaziabad Situated in the heart of the Delhi NCR corporate zone, IMT Ghaziabad is known for having a world-class flagship PGDM in Marketing. The institute is famous for producing some of the best sales and marketing managers in the industry. In addition to marketing, the finance, analytics, and operations programs offered by IMT are also popular among the corporates. With a huge and influential alumni base and a large campus, IMT Ghaziabad is one of the preferred destinations of students with placement figures around ₹17-19 LPA on an average.