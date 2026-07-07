Top MBA Colleges Accepting XAT Scores 2027: Check Eligibility, Fee and Other Details
XAT Scores 2027: Discover the top MBA colleges accepting XAT 2027 scores, including XLRI Jamshedpur, MICA, XIMB, and IMT Ghaziabad. Check out their expected cutoffs, approximate program fees, average placements, and key admission insights to choose the best business school for your management career.
XAT Scores 2027: The top MBA colleges accepting XAT 2027 scores are XLRI Jamshedpur, MICA, XIM Bhubaneshwar, IMI Delhi, IMT Ghaziabad, etc.
According to previous years' trends, the registration for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2027 will begin in early July 2026. The entrance test, which is held under the aegis of XLRI Jamshedpur, is expected to be conducted on January 3, 2027. Those seeking a quality postgraduate degree in management can get admission in over 250 best business colleges all across India through their XAT percentile. Get full list of colleges accepting XAT scores with eligibility, fees, admission dates in India in this article.
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Top MBA Colleges Accepting XAT Scores 2027
Below are the Top MBA Colleges Accepting XAT Scores with the cutoff and fee details mentioned:
|
College Name
|
Expected XAT Cutoff (Percentile)
|
Approximate Programme Fees (2 Years)
|
NIRF 2025 Rankings
|
96–97
|
₹27.40 Lakhs
|
10
|
85–90
|
₹23.00 Lakhs
|
33
|
91–93
|
₹24.60 Lakhs
|
45
|
90–93
|
₹23.00 Lakhs
|
30
|
88–91
|
₹23.54 Lakhs
|
40
|
86–90
|
₹21.45 Lakhs
|
43
|
82–87
|
₹22.50 Lakhs
|
37
|
82–87
|
₹19.50 Lakhs
|
85–88
|
₹23.40 Lakhs
|
59
|
78–82
|
₹14.00 Lakhs
|
61
Also Read: XAT 2027 Marks vs Percentile: Expected Score for Top MBA Colleges
XLRI Jamshedpur
XLRI was founded in 1949 and holds the proud status of being the oldest and most renowned business school in India. Apart from being an undisputed champion in HRM domain, XLRI is equally respected in its flagship Business Management (BM) course as some top IIMs. Backed by strong Jesuit tradition, the institution enjoys 100% placements annually. Major consulting firms, BFSI sector and FMCG companies hire from the campus heavily, offering the graduates a handsome average placement package worth ₹31.4 LPA.
MICA Ahmedabad
MICA is the highest-ranking institute in India that is dedicated to Strategic Marketing & Communication. PGDM-C at MICA is distinctive due to the way it combines analytical data science and creative communication, thus being a very popular program in this modern age. Its culture is distinguished by energy and uniqueness, attracting recruiters from FMCG companies, media corporations, e-commerce platforms, and ad agencies. This can be seen in the high salary of ₹20 LPA on average.
XIM University (XIMB), Bhubaneswar
Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar (XIMB) has more than three decades of history of being one of the top-ranked B-schools in Eastern India. This institute's flagship course of Business Management Program is famous for being academically challenging, professionally oriented, and socially responsible. XIMB has established itself as the institute which excels in consulting, technology, BFSI, and strategy management sectors. XIMB is supported by a very proactive alumni network and has successful placement figures, securing an average pay package of about ₹18-20 LPA.
IMT Ghaziabad
Situated in the heart of the Delhi NCR corporate zone, IMT Ghaziabad is known for having a world-class flagship PGDM in Marketing. The institute is famous for producing some of the best sales and marketing managers in the industry. In addition to marketing, the finance, analytics, and operations programs offered by IMT are also popular among the corporates. With a huge and influential alumni base and a large campus, IMT Ghaziabad is one of the preferred destinations of students with placement figures around ₹17-19 LPA on an average.
IMI New Delhi
The International Management Institute, also known as IMI, was founded in 1981 and operates from New Delhi. It is India’s first ever corporate-sponsored institute of business studies. It is located at Qutab Institutional Area and is accredited by the internationally reputed organizations AACSB, AMBA, and SAQS. It is one of the premier private management institutes of the country. The college provides courses such as PGDM, PGDM-HRM, and PGDM-B&FS. It is well known for its strong corporate connections, excellent placement record, and relevant curriculum.
XAT 2027 Cutoff
The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2027 is going to be conducted on January 3, 2027. The XAT entrance test is regarded as one of the toughest MBA entrance tests in India. XLRI Jamshedpur will release the official XAT cut-offs shortly for its PGDM-BM and PGDM-HRM programs, mentioning the minimum overall and sectional percentile scores that need to be secured by candidates to make them eligible for selection for further admission process. Candidates aspiring to appear for the XAT 2027 entrance test can see the anticipated program-wise XAT cut-offs, official past percentile cut-offs and admission trends based on categories below.
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