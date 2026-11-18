XAT 2027 cutoff: Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur (XLRI) will release the overall and sectional XAT percentile on the official website for the PGDM HRM and PGDM BM courses. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 3, 2027, and the XAT result 2027 will likely be released in the second week of January 2027. The exam authorities will release the cutoff after the result declaration. XAT cutoff 2027 is the minimum percentile or score required for amdission to the top MBA colleges accepting XAT scores such as XLRI Jamshedpur, XIM Bhubaneshwar, etc. Candidates who meet the cutoff will be shortlisted for the further admission process which includes Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI). According to the last year's XAT cutoff, students should score a minimum of 94 percentile for PGDM-BM course. Female candidates should have secured a minimum of 88 percentile to meet the criteria.

Students planning to appear for XAT 2027 exam can check the expected overall and sectional XAT cutoff in the article below to determine their MBA admission chances to their desired colleges. Scroll down to know the XAT sectional cutoff, overall percentile, top colleges, previous year cutoff analysis, etc. XAT Cut Off 2027 for XLRI (Expected) Candidates meeting the XAT cutoff percentile will be eligible to appear for the GD and PI rounds for the final admissions at XLRI. The cutoff for XLRI 2027 admissions will include qualifying marks for different categories and sectional cutoff for individual segments. Check the table below to know the overall XAT cutoff 2027 for XLRI: XAT 2027 Cutoff for XLRI PGDM (Business Management) and BM- International Specialization Check the table below to know the expected and sectional XAT cutoff 2027 for PGDM BM and BM International Specialization course:

Stream Gender Overall QA-DI VALR DM Engineer/Tech Male ≥95 ≥86 ≥83 ≥83 Engineer/Tech Female ≥89 ≥79 ≥79 ≥79 Engineer/Tech Third Gender ≥89 ≥79 ≥79 ≥79 Non-Engineer Male ≥95 ≥86 ≥83 ≥83 Non-Engineer Female ≥89 ≥79 ≥79 ≥79 Non-Engineer Third Gender ≥89 ≥79 ≥79 ≥79 XAT 2027 Cutoff for XLRI PGDM HRM (expected) Check the table below to know the expected and sectional XAT cutoff 2027 for PGDM Human Resource Management course: Stream Gender Overall QA-DI VALR DM Engineer/Tech Male ≥93 ≥81 ≥88 ≥86 Engineer/Tech Female ≥88 ≥71 ≥83 ≥79 Engineer/Tech Third Gender ≥88 ≥71 ≥83 ≥79 Non-Engineer Male ≥91 ≥74 ≥88 ≥86 Non-Engineer Female ≥85 ≥66 ≥83 ≥79 Non-Engineer Third Gender ≥85 ≥66 ≥83 ≥79

Previous Year XAT Cutoffs- 2026 vs 2025 vs 2024 Check the previous year XAT cutoff for XLRI PGDM- BM course: Category 2024 2025 2026 Engineer Male ≥96 ≥96 ≥94 Engineer Female ≥91 ≥91 ≥88 Non-Engineer Male ≥95 ≥96 ≥94 Non-Engineer Female ≥90 ≥91 ≥88 Check the previous year XAT cutoff for XLRI PGDM- HRM course: Category 2024 2025 2026 Engineer Male ≥95 ≥95 ≥92 Engineer Female ≥90 ≥90 ≥87 Non-Engineer Male ≥93 ≥93 ≥90 Non-Engineer Female ≥88 ≥87 ≥84 XAT Cutoff Marks vs Percentile 2027 Check out the section wise XAT scores vs percentile 2027 in the table below: XAT Percentile VA and LR DM QA and DI Overall XAT Score 99 16 to 17 14 to 15 16 to 17 42 to 44 95 13 to 14 12 to 13 12 to 13 35 to 37 90 11 to 12 11 to 12 11 to 12 30 to 32 75 8 to 9 9 to 10 7 to 8 25 to 27

What After XAT Cutoff 2027? XLRI Jamshedpur will release the XAT exam cutoff 2027 after the declaration of XAT results. It will publish a merit list of the candidates who have qualified for the GD and PI rounds. Once the XLRI XAT cutoffs are released, candidates should: Visit the official website of XAT to check their name in the merit list using their login details

Candidates should start preparing for the GD and PI rounds. Focus on Current Affairs including economic policies, social issues, political issues, etc.

Take mock interviews for XAT exam success. XLRI panelists will profile inconsistencies, career motivations, and domain knowledge deeply.

Practice, WHY XLRI responses. Apply to backup colleges accepting XAT scores. New XAT associates have been added this year. Candidates should keep their options open and apply to the desired colleges apart from XLRI as well.