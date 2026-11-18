XAT Cut Off 2027 Overall and Sectional Percentile (Expected), Previous Year Trends and College-Wise Cut Off
XLRI Jamshedpur will release the XAT 2027 cutoff for its PGDM-BM and PGDM-HRM courses on the official website. Read the article below to know the expected overall and sectional XAT cutoff 2027 and college-wise percentile.
XAT 2027 cutoff: Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur (XLRI) will release the overall and sectional XAT percentile on the official website for the PGDM HRM and PGDM BM courses. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 3, 2027, and the XAT result 2027 will likely be released in the second week of January 2027. The exam authorities will release the cutoff after the result declaration.
XAT cutoff 2027 is the minimum percentile or score required for amdission to the top MBA colleges accepting XAT scores such as XLRI Jamshedpur, XIM Bhubaneshwar, etc. Candidates who meet the cutoff will be shortlisted for the further admission process which includes Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI). According to the last year's XAT cutoff, students should score a minimum of 94 percentile for PGDM-BM course. Female candidates should have secured a minimum of 88 percentile to meet the criteria.
Students planning to appear for XAT 2027 exam can check the expected overall and sectional XAT cutoff in the article below to determine their MBA admission chances to their desired colleges. Scroll down to know the XAT sectional cutoff, overall percentile, top colleges, previous year cutoff analysis, etc.
XAT Cut Off 2027 for XLRI (Expected)
Candidates meeting the XAT cutoff percentile will be eligible to appear for the GD and PI rounds for the final admissions at XLRI. The cutoff for XLRI 2027 admissions will include qualifying marks for different categories and sectional cutoff for individual segments. Check the table below to know the overall XAT cutoff 2027 for XLRI:
XAT 2027 Cutoff for XLRI PGDM (Business Management) and BM- International Specialization
Check the table below to know the expected and sectional XAT cutoff 2027 for PGDM BM and BM International Specialization course:
|
Stream
|
Gender
|
Overall
|
QA-DI
|
VALR
|
DM
|
Engineer/Tech
|
Male
|
≥95
|
≥86
|
≥83
|
≥83
|
Engineer/Tech
|
Female
|
≥89
|
≥79
|
≥79
|
≥79
|
Engineer/Tech
|
Third Gender
|
≥89
|
≥79
|
≥79
|
≥79
|
Non-Engineer
|
Male
|
≥95
|
≥86
|
≥83
|
≥83
|
Non-Engineer
|
Female
|
≥89
|
≥79
|
≥79
|
≥79
|
Non-Engineer
|
Third Gender
|
≥89
|
≥79
|
≥79
|
≥79
XAT 2027 Cutoff for XLRI PGDM HRM (expected)
Check the table below to know the expected and sectional XAT cutoff 2027 for PGDM Human Resource Management course:
|
Stream
|
Gender
|
Overall
|
QA-DI
|
VALR
|
DM
|
Engineer/Tech
|
Male
|
≥93
|
≥81
|
≥88
|
≥86
|
Engineer/Tech
|
Female
|
≥88
|
≥71
|
≥83
|
≥79
|
Engineer/Tech
|
Third Gender
|
≥88
|
≥71
|
≥83
|
≥79
|
Non-Engineer
|
Male
|
≥91
|
≥74
|
≥88
|
≥86
|
Non-Engineer
|
Female
|
≥85
|
≥66
|
≥83
|
≥79
|
Non-Engineer
|
Third Gender
|
≥85
|
≥66
|
≥83
|
≥79
College-Wise Overall XAT Percentile 2027
Check the table below to know the college-wise XAT percentile 2027 (expected):
|
Institute / Programme
|
Cutoff Range (Expected)
|
XLRI Jameshedpur
|
94 - 96
|
88–93
|
90–92
|
85–90
|
80–90
|
80–85
|
75–85
|
75–80
|
SPJIMR Mumbai
|
90 and above
|FORE School of Management
|85 and above
|BIMTECH Chennai
|75 and above
|Welingkar Mumbai
|75 and above
|LIBA Chennai
|80 and above
Factors Affecting XAT Cutoff 2027
XAT cutoffs vary each year for different categories and courses. Mentioned below are the factors which affect the XAT cutoffs:
- XAT Difficulty Level
- Number of Candidates taking the exam
- XAT Marking Scheme and Penalties
- Sectional performance
- Score Normalization
- Seat Intake
- Gender and Academic Background
- Previous year XAT cutoffs
Previous Year XAT Cutoffs- 2026 vs 2025 vs 2024
Check the previous year XAT cutoff for XLRI PGDM- BM course:
|
Category
|
2024
|
2025
|
2026
|
Engineer Male
|
≥96
|
≥96
|
≥94
|
Engineer Female
|
≥91
|
≥91
|
≥88
|
Non-Engineer Male
|
≥95
|
≥96
|
≥94
|
Non-Engineer Female
|
≥90
|
≥91
|
≥88
Check the previous year XAT cutoff for XLRI PGDM- HRM course:
|
Category
|
2024
|
2025
|
2026
|
Engineer Male
|
≥95
|
≥95
|
≥92
|
Engineer Female
|
≥90
|
≥90
|
≥87
|
Non-Engineer Male
|
≥93
|
≥93
|
≥90
|
Non-Engineer Female
|
≥88
|
≥87
|
≥84
XAT Cutoff Marks vs Percentile 2027
Check out the section wise XAT scores vs percentile 2027 in the table below:
|XAT Percentile
|VA and LR
|DM
|QA and DI
|Overall XAT Score
|99
|16 to 17
|14 to 15
|16 to 17
|42 to 44
|95
|13 to 14
|12 to 13
|12 to 13
|35 to 37
|90
|11 to 12
|11 to 12
|11 to 12
|30 to 32
|75
|8 to 9
|9 to 10
|7 to 8
|25 to 27
What After XAT Cutoff 2027?
XLRI Jamshedpur will release the XAT exam cutoff 2027 after the declaration of XAT results. It will publish a merit list of the candidates who have qualified for the GD and PI rounds. Once the XLRI XAT cutoffs are released, candidates should:
- Visit the official website of XAT to check their name in the merit list using their login details
- Candidates should start preparing for the GD and PI rounds. Focus on Current Affairs including economic policies, social issues, political issues, etc.
- Take mock interviews for XAT exam success. XLRI panelists will profile inconsistencies, career motivations, and domain knowledge deeply.
- Practice, WHY XLRI responses.
Apply to backup colleges accepting XAT scores. New XAT associates have been added this year. Candidates should keep their options open and apply to the desired colleges apart from XLRI as well.
Read More: XAT selection process 2027
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