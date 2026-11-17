UKSSSC Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 1694 Vacancies, Check Eligibility and Apply Online
The UKSSSC has released the Police Constable Recruitment 2026 notification for 1,694 vacancies across various departments of Uttarakhand. Eligible candidates can apply online from November 25 to December 25, 2026 at the official website sssc.uk.gov.in. Read the complete article to know more about the eligibility criteria, vacancy details and application process.
Key Points
- UKSSSC released notification for 1694 Police Constable vacancies on Nov 17, 2026.
- Online applications open Nov 25, 2026, and close Dec 25, 2026.
- The written exam is tentatively scheduled for April 4, 2027.
UKSSSC Police Constable Recruitment 2026: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission has officially released the UKSSSC Police Constable Recruitment 2026 notification on November 17, 2026. Through this recruitment drive the commission aims to fill 1694 vacancies for various posts including Police Constable, PAC/IRB, Fireman, Forest Guard and other positions. The online application process will start on November 25, 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms through the official website at sssc.uk.gov.in till December 25, 2026. The written exam is scheduled to be tentatively conducted on April 4, 2027.
UKSSSC Police Constable 2026 Notification PDF
The commission has published the detailed notice under Advertisement No. 84/2026 on the official website. The notification contains crucial details related to vacancies, eligibility conditions, age limits, physical standards, selection process and examination details. Interested candidates who want to apply for these posts must go through the official notification once before submitting their application forms. Check the direct link to download UKSSSC Police Constable Notification 2026.
|
UKSSSC Police Constable 2026 Notice PDF
Uttarakhand Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Candidates can check the important details related to the recruitment drive in the table below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC)
|
Exam Name
|
UKSSSC Police Constable Recruitment 2026
|
Advertisement No.
|
84/2026
|
Post Name
|
Police Constable and Other Posts
|
Total Vacancies
|
1,694
|
Notification Release Date
|
November 17, 2026
|
Application Start Date
|
November 25, 2026
|
Last Date to Apply
|
December 25, 2026
|
Application Correction Date
|
December 28 to December 30, 2026
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Selection Process
|
Physical Test and Written Exam
|
Written Exam Date
|
April 4, 2027
|
Official Website
|
sssc.uk.gov.in
UKSSSC Police Constable 2026 Vacancy Details
The commission has announced a total of 1694 vacancies across various departments of the Uttarakhand Government. These include various posts in the Police Department, Forest Department, Prison Administration and Transport Department. The post-wise vacancy distribution is given below.
|
S. No.
|
Post Name
|
Department
|
No. of Vacancies
|
1
|
Uttarakhand Constable, District Police (Male)
|
Uttarakhand Police Department
|
464
|
2
|
Uttarakhand Constable, PAC/IRB (Male)
|
Uttarakhand Police Department
|
284
|
3
|
Uttarakhand Constable, District Police (Female)
|
Uttarakhand Police Department
|
238
|
4
|
Fireman (Agnishamak) (Male/Female)
|
Uttarakhand Police Department
|
201
|
5
|
Forest Guard (Van Arakshi)
|
Forest Department, Uttarakhand
|
171
|
6
|
Special Tiger Guards
|
Forest Department, Uttarakhand
|
75
|
7
|
Jail Warder (Bandi Rakshak)
|
Prison Administration and Reform Services Department, Uttarakhand
|
117
|
8
|
Female Jail Warder (Mahila Bandi Rakshak)
|
Prison Administration and Reform Services Department, Uttarakhand
|
27
|
9
|
Secretariat Guard (Sachivalaya Rakshak)
|
Secretariat Administration-3, Uttarakhand
|
54
|
10
|
Excise Constable (Abkari Sipahi)
|
Excise Department, Uttarakhand
|
45
|
11
|
Transport Constable (Parivahan Arakshi)
|
Transport Department, Uttarakhand
|
18
|
Total
|
1694
Uttarakhand Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying for the UKSSSC Police Constable Recruitment 2026 candidates must fulfil the eligibility criteria given by the commission. The eligibility requirements consist of educational qualification, age limit, physical standards and medical fitness. Check details below,
1. Educational Qualification-
-
Candidates must have passed the Intermediate Class 12 exam from the Uttarakhand Board of School Education.
-
Candidates who have passed the exam from the Board of Secondary Education, Uttar Pradesh or an equivalent examination recognised by the government are also eligible.
2. Age Limit-
-
The minimum age to apply is 18 years.
-
The maximum age to apply is 30 years.
-
Age relaxation is also applicable to the reserved categories as per the government rules and regulations.
3. Physical Standards-
-
Male candidates who belong to the General/SC/OBC categories must have a minimum height of 165 cm.
-
The minimum height requirement is 157.5 cm for ST candidates and 160 cm for candidates from hilly regions.
-
Female candidates who belong to the General/SC/OBC categories must have a minimum height of 152 cm.
-
For female candidates belonging to the ST category and those from hilly regions the minimum height requirement is 147 cm.
For more details candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.