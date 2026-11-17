UKSSSC Police Constable Recruitment 2026: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission has officially released the UKSSSC Police Constable Recruitment 2026 notification on November 17, 2026. Through this recruitment drive the commission aims to fill 1694 vacancies for various posts including Police Constable, PAC/IRB, Fireman, Forest Guard and other positions. The online application process will start on November 25, 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms through the official website at sssc.uk.gov.in till December 25, 2026. The written exam is scheduled to be tentatively conducted on April 4, 2027.

UKSSSC Police Constable 2026 Notification PDF

The commission has published the detailed notice under Advertisement No. 84/2026 on the official website. The notification contains crucial details related to vacancies, eligibility conditions, age limits, physical standards, selection process and examination details. Interested candidates who want to apply for these posts must go through the official notification once before submitting their application forms. Check the direct link to download UKSSSC Police Constable Notification 2026.