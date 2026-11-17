KKR Retention List 2027: The countdown to the IPL 2027 retention announcement has begun, and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face some crucial decisions ahead of the November 17 deadline.

Following a disappointing seventh-place finish in IPL 2026, the three-time champions have plenty to reconsider before the next season.

With former captain Ajinkya Rahane retiring, finding a new leader is another challenge. While Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy are expected to remain central to the squa. Other than that expensive signings Cameron Green and Matheesha Pathirana could be on uncertain ground.

KKR are also expected to review their injury-hit players and overseas combinations before finalising their squad.

Although the official retention list is yet to be announced, attention is already on the players who could stay or leave. Here is what KKR's expected retention and release strategy could look like ahead of the IPL 2027 mini-auction.