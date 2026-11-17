KKR Retention List 2027: Will Rinku Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Sunil Narine and Cameron Green Stay or Leave? Check Full List of Players Kolkata Knight Riders May Retain and Release
Kolkata Knight Riders face crucial squad decisions ahead of IPL 2027. With Ajinkya Rahane's retirement and uncertainty surrounding expensive signings Cameron Green and Matheesha Pathirana, check the players KKR may retain and release.
KKR Retention List 2027: The countdown to the IPL 2027 retention announcement has begun, and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face some crucial decisions ahead of the November 17 deadline.
Following a disappointing seventh-place finish in IPL 2026, the three-time champions have plenty to reconsider before the next season.
With former captain Ajinkya Rahane retiring, finding a new leader is another challenge. While Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy are expected to remain central to the squa. Other than that expensive signings Cameron Green and Matheesha Pathirana could be on uncertain ground.
KKR are also expected to review their injury-hit players and overseas combinations before finalising their squad.
Although the official retention list is yet to be announced, attention is already on the players who could stay or leave. Here is what KKR's expected retention and release strategy could look like ahead of the IPL 2027 mini-auction.
Kolkata Knight Riders Retention List 2027: Key Highlights
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Retention Deadline: November 17, 2026, is the deadline for all IPL franchises to announce their retained and released players.
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IPL 2026 Performance: KKR finished seventh in the points table, recording six wins from 14 matches.
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Squad Strength: KKR entered the 2026 season with a 25-member squad comprising experienced international stars and promising Indian youngsters.
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Captaincy Update: Former captain Ajinkya Rahane's retirement has left a leadership vacancy ahead of IPL 2027.
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Expected Retentions: Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Finn Allen are among the players expected to stay.
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Major Release Candidates: Cameron Green (₹25.20 crore), Matheesha Pathirana (₹18 crore) and Mustafizur Rahman (₹9.20 crore) could face the axe.
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Auction Strategy: KKR may release expensive and injury-hit players to free up purse money for fresh signings.
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IPL 2027 Mini-Auction: The auction is scheduled for December 16, 2026, in Goa, where KKR will look to strengthen their squad and rebuild their leadership group.
KKR Players Likely To Be Retained For IPL 2027
KKR are expected to preserve their experienced Indian and overseas core while continuing to invest in promising young players. Here is the list of players the franchise may retain, their previous prices and the reasons behind their possible retention.
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Player
|
Previous Price
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Retention Possibility
|
Reason
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Sunil Narine
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₹12 crore
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Likely to retain
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His experience, economical bowling and all-round abilities make him valuable.
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Varun Chakaravarthy
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₹12 crore
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Likely to retain
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His mystery spin remains central to KKR's bowling attack.
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Rinku Singh
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₹13 crore
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Likely to retain
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His finishing abilities and experience strengthen the middle order.
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Harshit Rana
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₹4 crore
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Likely to retain
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He provides an important Indian fast-bowling option.
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Angkrish Raghuvanshi
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₹3 crore
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Likely to retain
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Scored 422 runs in IPL 2026, establishing himself as a dependable batter.
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Finn Allen
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₹2 crore
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Strong contender
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His explosive opening batting and wicketkeeping abilities strengthen the top order.
KKR Full Squad For IPL 2026
KKR assembled a 25-player squad through player retention and the auction ahead of the 2026 season. Here is the complete list of players, their respective roles and auction prices.
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Player Name
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Role
|
Price (₹)
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Ajinkya Rahane (Captain)
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Batter
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1.50 crore
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Rinku Singh
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Batter
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13 crore
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Angkrish Raghuvanshi
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Batter
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3 crore
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Manish Pandey
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Batter
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75 lakh
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Rovman Powell
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Batter
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1.50 crore
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Rahul Tripathi
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Batter
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75 lakh
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Sarthak Ranjan
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Batter
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30 lakh
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Finn Allen
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Wicketkeeper-Batter
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2 crore
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Tim Seifert
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Wicketkeeper-Batter
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1.50 crore
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Tejasvi Singh Dahiya
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Wicketkeeper-Batter
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3 crore
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Cameron Green
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All-Rounder
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25.20 crore
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Sunil Narine
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All-Rounder
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12 crore
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Ramandeep Singh
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All-Rounder
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4 crore
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Rachin Ravindra
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All-Rounder
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2 crore
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Anukul Roy
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All-Rounder
|
40 lakh
|
Daksh Kamra
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All-Rounder
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30 lakh
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Varun Chakaravarthy
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Bowler
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12 crore
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Matheesha Pathirana
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Bowler
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18 crore
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Mustafizur Rahman
|
Bowler
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9.20 crore
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Harshit Rana
|
Bowler
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4 crore
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Vaibhav Arora
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Bowler
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1.80 crore
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Akash Deep
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Bowler
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1 crore
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Umran Malik
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Bowler
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75 lakh
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Kartik Tyagi
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Bowler
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30 lakh
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Prashant Solanki
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Bowler
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30 lakh
Note: This represents KKR's original IPL 2026 squad. Injury replacements and subsequent withdrawals are not included.
KKR Players Likely To Be Released Ahead Of IPL 2027
- Cameron Green (₹25.20 crore): The Australian all-rounder was KKR's most expensive signing. His inconsistent IPL 2026 campaign and availability concerns could influence the franchise's decision to release him.
- Matheesha Pathirana (₹18 crore): The Sri Lankan fast bowler managed only eight deliveries in IPL 2026 before a hamstring injury ended his season, making him a strong release candidate.
- Mustafizur Rahman (₹9.20 crore): The Bangladeshi left-arm pacer missed the entire 2026 season. His availability and place in KKR's overseas bowling combination could be reconsidered.
- Ajinkya Rahane (₹1.50 crore): The former KKR captain has retired from professional cricket, leaving a vacant squad position and creating a leadership challenge ahead of IPL 2027.
Disclaimer: The retention and release details mentioned in this article are based on media reports, available information and pre-announcement predictions. KKR's final list of retained and released players will be confirmed only through the franchise's official announcement.
Also Read: IPL 2027 Retention List Live: IPL 2027 Retention List Live: MS Dhoni Retires as Player, Joins CSK as Mentor; Harshal Patel Traded to GT, Will RR Release Yashasvi Jaiswal?
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