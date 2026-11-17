Top 50 MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Economics Pre-Board Exam 2027: Important Questions with Answers
Top 50 CBSE Class 12 Economics MCQs: The following is the article containing Top 50 Multiple Choice Questions for the Economics paper in Pre-Board Exam for Class 12 in 2027 of the CBSE Board. The Multiple Choice Questions in this article have been designed to include all the important aspects of History, Geography, Politics, and Economics in accordance with the new pattern and syllabus for CBSE Board in 2027. The solution key will instantly provide feedback about the performance of the students.
CBSE Class 12 Economics MCQ Questions & Answers Top 50: As the CBSE Class 12 Board Examinations 2027 are around the corner, all schools in the country are in the process of conducting their pre-board examinations in order to assess the preparation of the students. After preparing the fundamental concepts through NCERT books and CBSE sample papers, students can take these pre-board exams as a real-time simulation to get accustomed to the new 2026-27 question paper format, time management skills, and marking scheme.
In the 2027 CBSE Class 12 Economics examination, a large number of marks in the total 80 marks theory paper comprise objective type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and questions based on competencies in Macroeconomics and Indian Economic Development. As these objective sections carry a lot of marks in the exam which are not based on memorizing facts but on understanding concepts, interpreting data, and applying knowledge, it becomes imperative for the students to practice a good collection of MCQs. Given below are the Top 50 CBSE Class 12 Economics MCQs along with answers picked up from the previous years' board exams and designed according to the latest exam pattern.
CBSE Class 12 Economics 2027: Key Highlights
Below are the key highlights relayed to the CBSE Class 12 Economics 2027:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
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Exam Name
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CBSE Class 12 Senior School Certificate Examination 2027
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Subject & Code
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Economics (Subject Code: 030)
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Exam Date & Day
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16 March 2027 (Tuesday)
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Exam Timings
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10:30 AM to 01:30 PM (Reading Time: 10:15 AM to 10:30 AM)
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Exam Duration
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3 Hours
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Exam Mode
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Offline (Pen and Paper)
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Total Marks
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100 Marks (Theory: 80 Marks | Project Work: 20 Marks)
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Theory Paper Structure
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Part A: Introductory Macroeconomics (40 Marks) | Part B: Indian Economic Development (40 Marks)
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Question Paper Pattern
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20 Marks MCQs (20 Questions × 1 Mark) + Short Answer, Competency-Based & Long Answer Questions
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Minimum Passing Marks
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33% individually in Theory and Project Work, as well as in aggregate
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Official Website
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cbse.gov.in
Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam Pattern 2027
Top 50 CBSE Class 12 Economics MCQs
Based on the CBSE Class 12 Economics curriculum and exam pattern for 2026-27 with competency-based assessment system, these 50 MCQs include Part A: Introductory Macroeconomics (Q1-Q25) and Part B: Indian Economic Development (Q26-Q50).
Part A: Introductory Macroeconomics (Q1 to Q25)
- Which of the following is a 'stock' variable in macroeconomics?
- A) National Income
- B) Capital Formation
- C) Wealth
- D) Exports
- Net Factor Income from Abroad (NFIA) is equal to:
- A) Factor income received from abroad + Factor income paid to abroad
- B) Factor income received from abroad − Factor income paid to abroad
- C) Exports − Imports
- D) Gross Domestic Product − Net Domestic Product
- If Nominal GDP is ₹1,200 crore and Real GDP is ₹1,000 crore, the GDP Deflator is:
- A) 83.33
- B) 100
- C) 120
- D) 200
- Which of the following items is NOT included in the estimation of National Income by the Expenditure Method?
- A) Government final consumption expenditure
- B) Expenditure on second-hand goods
- C) Net exports
- D) Gross domestic capital formation
- The difference between Gross National Product at Market Price (GNPMP) and Net National Product at Factor Cost (NNPFC) is:
- A) Depreciation only
- B) Net Indirect Taxes only
- C) Depreciation + Net Indirect Taxes
- D) Net Factor Income from Abroad
- In India, coins and one-rupee notes are issued by:
- A) Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
- B) State Bank of India (SBI)
- C) Ministry of Finance, Government of India
- D) NITI Aayog
- If the Legal Reserve Ratio (LRR) is 20%, the value of the Money Multiplier will be:
- A) 2
- B) 4
- C) 5
- D) 20
- To control excess demand (inflation) in the economy, the Reserve Bank of India should:
- A) Reduce the Repo Rate
- B) Purchase government securities in the open market
- C) Increase the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR)
- D) Lower the Margin Requirement
- Which component of money supply (M1) is the most liquid?
- A) Time deposits with commercial banks
- B) Currency held by the public and demand deposits with commercial banks
- C) Post office savings deposits
- D) National Savings Certificates
- The rate at which the Reserve Bank of India lends short-term funds to commercial banks against government securities is called:
- A) Bank Rate
- B) Reverse Repo Rate
- C) Repo Rate
- D) Statutory Liquidity Ratio
- If Marginal Propensity to Save (MPS) is 0.25, what is the value of the Investment Multiplier (K)?
- A) 0.75
- B) 1.33
- C) 4
- D) 25
- At the break-even point of consumption, which of the following holds true?
- A) APC=0 and APS=1
- B) APC=1 and APS=0
- C) MPC=1 and MPS=0
- D) Savings are negative
- When planned savings exceed planned investment (S>I), producers will experience:
- A) Unplanned accumulation of inventories
- B) Unplanned decumulation of inventories
- C) Rise in general price level
- D) Increase in aggregate demand
- If the consumption function is given by C=100+0.8Y, what will be the level of consumption at an income (Y) of ₹500 crore?
- A) ₹400 crore
- B) ₹500 crore
- C) ₹600 crore
- D) ₹100 crore
- Deflationary gap measures the extent to which:
- A) Actual aggregate demand exceeds aggregate demand required at full employment
- B) Actual aggregate demand falls short of aggregate demand required at full employment
- C) Government expenditure exceeds tax revenue
- D) Exports exceed imports
- Which of the following is a capital receipt in the Government Budget?
- A) Goods and Services Tax (GST)
- B) Dividends from Public Sector Undertakings
- C) Disinvestment proceeds from sale of PSU shares
- D) Interest received on loans
- Primary Deficit is defined as:
- A) Revenue Deficit − Interest Payments
- B) Fiscal Deficit − Interest Payments
- C) Total Expenditure − Total Receipts
- D) Fiscal Deficit + Subsidies
- Construction of a new expressway by the Government of India is classified as:
- A) Revenue Expenditure
- B) Capital Expenditure
- C) Non-Tax Revenue
- D) Capital Receipt
- A progressive tax is one where:
- A) The rate of tax decreases as income increases
- B) The rate of tax remains constant across all income levels
- C) The rate of tax increases as the income of the taxpayer increases
- D) The tax burden can be easily shifted to another person
- If Fiscal Deficit is ₹45,000 crore and Interest Payments are ₹12,000 crore, the Primary Deficit is:
- A) ₹57,000 crore
- B) ₹33,000 crore
- C) ₹12,000 crore
- D) ₹3,750 crore
- Under a flexible exchange rate system, an increase in the value of domestic currency in terms of foreign currency due to market forces is termed as:
- A) Revaluation
- B) Devaluation
- C) Appreciation
- D) Depreciation
- Unilateral transfers (such as gifts and remittances from abroad) are recorded in which account of the Balance of Payments?
- A) Capital Account (Debit side)
- B) Current Account (Credit side)
- C) Official Reserves Account
- D) Balance of Trade
- Which of the following transactions is an 'accommodating item' in the Balance of Payments?
- A) Export of software services
- B) Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in manufacturing
- C) Official reserve transactions by the Central Bank to bridge BoP deficit
- D) Import of crude oil
- Depreciation of the Indian Rupee (₹) against the US Dollar ($\text{\$}$) generally makes:
- A) Indian exports cheaper for foreign buyers
- B) Indian imports cheaper for domestic consumers
- C) Foreign travel cheaper for Indians
- D) Export competitiveness weaker
- Balance of Trade (BoT) includes:
- A) Both visible and invisible items
- B) Only visible items (exports and imports of goods)
- C) Only capital transfers
- D) Unilateral transfers and services
Part B: Indian Economic Development (Q26 – Q50)
- The primary motive behind the British policy of systematic de-industrialization in India was:
- A) To promote Indian handicrafts globally
- B) To turn India into a supplier of raw materials and a market for British finished goods
- C) To develop heavy capital goods industries in India
- D) To achieve self-sufficiency in Indian agriculture
- The first official Census of India was conducted in the year:
- A) 1853
- B) 1881
- C) 1921
- D) 1951
- The year 1921 is described as the 'Year of Great Divide' in India's demographic history because:
- A) India achieved 100% literacy
- B) India transitioned from the first stage to the second stage of demographic transition
- C) Population growth rate turned permanently negative after 1921
- D) Life expectancy crossed 65 years
- Who was the chairperson of the Planning Commission of India when it was established in 1950?
- A) P.C. Mahalanobis
- B) Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
- C) Jawaharlal Nehru
- D) C.D. Deshmukh
- In the Industrial Policy Resolution (IPR) 1956, industries were classified into how many categories?
- A) Two
- B) Three
- C) Four
- D) Five
- The Green Revolution in India during the mid-1960s primarily benefited the production of:
- A) Cotton and Jute
- B) Wheat and Rice
- C) Pulses and Oilseeds
- D) Tea and Coffee
- Import substitution policy adopted during the first seven Five-Year Plans aimed at:
- A) Encouraging unrestricted foreign imports
- B) Protecting domestic industries from foreign competition through tariffs and quotas
- C) Eliminating all public sector enterprises
- D) Promoting export-led growth exclusively
- The New Economic Policy (LPG Reforms) was introduced in India in the year:
- A) 1985
- B) 1991
- C) 1995
- D) 2000
- Which international institutions extended a loan of $\$7$ billion to India during the 1991 Balance of Payments crisis?
- A) WTO and ADB
- B) World Bank (IBRD) and International Monetary Fund (IMF)
- C) UNESCO and UNICEF
- D) BRICS Bank and SAARC
- Which of the following is an example of a 'Navratna' or 'Maharatna' Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) in India?
- A) Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
- B) Infosys
- C) Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)
- D) Reliance Industries
- The Goods and Services Tax (GST) was implemented across India with effect from:
- A) 1 April 2016
- B) 8 November 2016
- C) 1 July 2017
- D) 1 January 2018
- Which of the following is NOT a major source of Human Capital Formation?
- A) Expenditure on education
- B) Expenditure on preventive and curative health
- C) On-the-job training
- D) Expenditure on luxury consumer goods
- The apex body responsible for coordinating and funding rural credit institutions in India is:
- A) SIDBI
- B) NABARD
- C) SEBI
- D) EXIM Bank
- 'Operation Flood' in India is associated with a massive increase in the production of:
- A) Foodgrains
- B) Milk and dairy products
- C) Marine fisheries
- D) Horticultural crops
- Organic farming is preferred over conventional chemical farming because it:
- A) Uses synthetic fertilizers for immediate yield spikes
- B) Enhances soil fertility sustainably and produces pesticide-free food
- C) Requires zero labour input
- D) Eliminates the need for crop rotation
- Workers who are engaged in their own enterprises or farms without receiving regular wages from an employer are known as:
- A) Regular salaried employees
- B) Casual wage labourers
- C) Self-employed workers
- D) Disguised unemployed
- The phenomenon where GDP grows without a proportional increase in employment opportunities is termed as:
- A) Structural unemployment
- B) Jobless growth
- C) Casualization of workforce
- D) Frictional unemployment
- Which sector absorbs the largest share of the workforce in India?
- A) Primary Sector
- B) Secondary Sector
- C) Tertiary Sector
- D) Information Technology Sector
- Carrying capacity of the environment implies that:
- A) Resource extraction should exceed the rate of regeneration
- B) Resource extraction is not above the rate of regeneration and wastes generated are within absorptive capacity
- C) Non-renewable resources are inexhaustible
- D) Industrial growth must stop completely
- The 'Chipko Movement' aimed at protecting forests originated in:
- A) Karnataka (Western Ghats)
- B) Uttarakhand (Himalayan region)
- C) Kerala (Silent Valley)
- D) Madhya Pradesh (Narmada Valley)
- The Great Leap Forward (GLF) campaign initiated in China in 1958 aimed at:
- A) Introducing private foreign investment
- B) Industrializing the country on a massive scale including backyard furnaces
- C) Implementing the One-Child Policy
- D) Joining the World Trade Organization
- Which of the following countries has the highest Human Development Index (HDI) rank among India, China, and Pakistan?
- A) India
- B) China
- C) Pakistan
- D) All three have identical ranks
- In China, the commune system was primarily associated with:
- A) Collective farming in rural areas
- B) Urban stock market trading
- C) Special Economic Zones (SEZs)
- D) Foreign banking regulations
- Which of the following indicators is NOT used in calculating the Human Development Index (HDI)?
- A) Life expectancy at birth
- B) Mean years of schooling and expected years of schooling
- C) Gross National Income (GNI) per capita
- D) Inflation rate
- Special Economic Zones (SEZs) were established in China primarily to:
- A) Restrict international trade
- B) Attract foreign investors and boost export-oriented manufacturing
- C) Promote traditional cottage industries only
- D) Nationalize private enterprises
CBSE Class 12 Economics MCQs Answers
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Q.No
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Ans
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Q.No
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Ans
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Q.No
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Ans
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Q.No
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Ans
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Q.No
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Ans
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1
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C
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11
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C
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21
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C
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31
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B
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41
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C
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2
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B
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12
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B
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22
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B
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32
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B
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42
|
B
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3
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C
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13
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A
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23
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C
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33
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B
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43
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A
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4
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B
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14
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B
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24
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A
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34
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B
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44
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B
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5
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C
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15
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B
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25
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B
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35
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C
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45
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B
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6
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C
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16
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C
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26
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B
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36
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C
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46
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B
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7
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C
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17
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B
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27
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B
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37
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D
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47
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B
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8
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C
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18
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B
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28
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B
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38
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B
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48
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A
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9
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B
|
19
|
C
|
29
|
C
|
39
|
B
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49
|
D
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10
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C
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20
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B
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30
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B
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40
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B
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50
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B
The students can take it as multiple choice questions available as a sample here for their practice purpose in pre-board examinations and even board examinations. As objective type questions hold 25% marks, this will also help analyze the chapters carrying the most number of questions in Economics.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.