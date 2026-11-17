CBSE Class 12 Economics MCQ Questions & Answers Top 50: As the CBSE Class 12 Board Examinations 2027 are around the corner, all schools in the country are in the process of conducting their pre-board examinations in order to assess the preparation of the students. After preparing the fundamental concepts through NCERT books and CBSE sample papers, students can take these pre-board exams as a real-time simulation to get accustomed to the new 2026-27 question paper format, time management skills, and marking scheme.

In the 2027 CBSE Class 12 Economics examination, a large number of marks in the total 80 marks theory paper comprise objective type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and questions based on competencies in Macroeconomics and Indian Economic Development. As these objective sections carry a lot of marks in the exam which are not based on memorizing facts but on understanding concepts, interpreting data, and applying knowledge, it becomes imperative for the students to practice a good collection of MCQs. Given below are the Top 50 CBSE Class 12 Economics MCQs along with answers picked up from the previous years' board exams and designed according to the latest exam pattern.