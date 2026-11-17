The West Bengal government has announced several measures for students and young job aspirants, including a waiver of application fees for government recruitment examinations, relaxation in the upper age limit and financial assistance for girl students pursuing higher education. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari made these announcements on November 16 while addressing a programme organised by the Paschim Medinipur District Police. Under the proposed changes, candidates appearing for West Bengal government recruitment examinations will not have to pay application fees. The move is aimed at reducing the financial burden on unemployed youths who apply for multiple competitive examinations. The Chief Minister also announced a two-year relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates appearing in state government recruitment examinations from 2027.

In addition, the state government is preparing to introduce financial assistance for unemployed graduates and non-graduates preparing for competitive examinations. The proposed support will be provided under a separate initiative and is expected to continue for at least five years or until candidates find employment. Further details are yet to be announced. Rs 50,000 Financial Assistance for Girl Students The government has also announced a financial assistance programme for girl students who wish to continue their higher education after completing their board examinations. Under the initiative, eligible students will receive a total financial assistance of Rs. 50,000 over three years. The scheme is scheduled to begin in January 2027. West Bengal Targets One Lakh Government Jobs Adhikari also said that the state government aims to provide one lakh jobs across different departments over the next five years. Recruitment will cover sectors such as police and education.