West Bengal Government To Waive Exam Fees, Offer 2-Year Age Relaxation And Rs 50,000 Aid To Girl Students
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has announced a waiver of government recruitment exam fees, a two-year age relaxation from 2027 and ₹50,000 financial assistance for girl students pursuing higher education.
The West Bengal government has announced several measures for students and young job aspirants, including a waiver of application fees for government recruitment examinations, relaxation in the upper age limit and financial assistance for girl students pursuing higher education.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari made these announcements on November 16 while addressing a programme organised by the Paschim Medinipur District Police.
Under the proposed changes, candidates appearing for West Bengal government recruitment examinations will not have to pay application fees. The move is aimed at reducing the financial burden on unemployed youths who apply for multiple competitive examinations.
The Chief Minister also announced a two-year relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates appearing in state government recruitment examinations from 2027.
In addition, the state government is preparing to introduce financial assistance for unemployed graduates and non-graduates preparing for competitive examinations. The proposed support will be provided under a separate initiative and is expected to continue for at least five years or until candidates find employment. Further details are yet to be announced.
Rs 50,000 Financial Assistance for Girl Students
The government has also announced a financial assistance programme for girl students who wish to continue their higher education after completing their board examinations.
Under the initiative, eligible students will receive a total financial assistance of Rs. 50,000 over three years. The scheme is scheduled to begin in January 2027.
West Bengal Targets One Lakh Government Jobs
Adhikari also said that the state government aims to provide one lakh jobs across different departments over the next five years. Recruitment will cover sectors such as police and education.
He further announced that 1,331 sub-inspectors would join the state police next month, while 4,000 constables would be recruited for the Kolkata Police in January.
The government is also expected to issue a fresh West Bengal Police recruitment notification in November.
The announcements are part of the state’s plans to increase employment opportunities and provide financial support to young people preparing for further studies and competitive examinations.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.