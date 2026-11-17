A self released three minute track quietly broke a ceiling Indian cinema has chased for decades on November 16th 2026. While big budget film soundtracks like Dhurandhar: The Revenge missed out entirely, Varuvaaiy landed squarely in the Varuvaaiy Grammy nominations 2027 spotlight.

The tamil song is composed and sung by Devan Ekambaram featuring vocalist Susha. And the single is the first ever Tamil song nominated for a Grammy Awards.

No studio backing. No massive promotional blitz. Just a century old Tamil verse, a Carnatic jazz sensibility, and a sudden seat beside Shakira and Pharrell Williams in the 69th Academy Awards for best global music.

Why Varuvaaiy’s 2027 Grammy Nomination is a First for Tamil Music

For years you probably assumed India’s global music breakthroughs would come through mega Bollywood machinery or big ticket Kollywood soundtracks. That didn’t happen here.