Varuvaaiy Becomes First Tamil Song Nominated for a Grammy as Devan Ekambaram and Susha Score 2027 Nod: Here’s All about 69th Grammy Awards Nomination List
Released independently on August 12, 2026, Devan Ekambaram and Susha’s Varuvaaiy has become the first-ever Tamil song nominated for a Grammy. Competing in the Best Global Music Performance category for the 69th Annual Grammy Awards, the track adapts Subramania Bharati’s poetry into a modern Carnatic-contemporary arrangement.
A self released three minute track quietly broke a ceiling Indian cinema has chased for decades on November 16th 2026. While big budget film soundtracks like Dhurandhar: The Revenge missed out entirely, Varuvaaiy landed squarely in the Varuvaaiy Grammy nominations 2027 spotlight.
The tamil song is composed and sung by Devan Ekambaram featuring vocalist Susha. And the single is the first ever Tamil song nominated for a Grammy Awards.
No studio backing. No massive promotional blitz. Just a century old Tamil verse, a Carnatic jazz sensibility, and a sudden seat beside Shakira and Pharrell Williams in the 69th Academy Awards for best global music.
Why Varuvaaiy’s 2027 Grammy Nomination is a First for Tamil Music
For years you probably assumed India’s global music breakthroughs would come through mega Bollywood machinery or big ticket Kollywood soundtracks. That didn’t happen here.
Indian American musician Devan Ekambaram has voiced over 500 film tracks since his 1999 debut under AR Rahman yet he waited 29 years for recognition as an independent composer.
"Though most of you know me as a singer, the composer and producer in me has been longing for years and years for a moment like this," Ekambaram wrote on Instagram immediately after the Recording Academy’s announcement.
The real shock isn’t just that a regional Indian language broke into a major global category it’s that an independent digital single with zero corporate label muscle outmanoeuvred multi crore Indian film campaigns.
What are India’s Historic Grammy Awards Achievements?
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First Indian Winner: Sitar maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar won India’s first Grammy in 1968 for West Meets East in the Best Chamber Music Performance category.
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First Indian Song Wins: In 2010, AR Rahman won two Grammys for Slumdog Millionaire. His win include Best Song Written for Visual Media for "Jai Ho". "Jai Ho" also featured brief Tamil chorus lines sung by Vijay Prakash but it was predominantly a Hindi-Urdu film track.
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Varuvaaiy is the first standalone Tamillanguage song ever nominated.
The Story Behind Varuvaaiy Song Creation
If you grew up in Tamil Nadu you already know the words. Varuvaaiy which translates roughly to "Will You Come?" adapts a devotional, anti-colonial poem penned by legendary Tamil poet and freedom fighter Subramania Bharati.
Rather than treating Bharathiar’s verse as a rigid museum piece Ekambaram and Chennai-born but Toronto-trained vocalist Subhiksha Rangarajan (Susha) stripped it down.
The song Varuvaaiy was released digitally on August 12th 2026. The 3 minute 26 second track blends traditional Carnatic phrasing with Susha’s jazz infused vocal textures and minimalist contemporary production.
Full List of 2027 Grammy Nominees for Best Global Music Performance
Varuvaaiy faces steep commercial competition in its category at the 69th Annual Grammy Awards:
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“Varuvaaiy” - Devan Ekambaram featuring Susha
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“Una Flor En Cada Estrella” - KerreKe, Mireya Ramos, and Alex E. Chávez
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“Bando [Orchestral]” - Angélique Kidjo featuring Pharrell Williams and Quavo
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“Porcelana” - ROSALÍA and Dougie F
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“Dai Dai” - Shakira and Burna Boy
Congratulations to the 2027 Grammy Nominees for Best Global Music Performance:— GRAMMYS (@Grammys) November 16, 2026
🎵 “VARUVAAIY” @devan_ekambaram FEATURING @sushasings
🎵 “UNA FLOR EN CADA ESTRELLA” - KERREKE, MIREYA, ALEX E. CHÁVEZ
🎵 “BANDO [ORCHESTRAL]” angeliquekidjo FEATURING @Pharrell & @QUAVO
🎵 “PORCELANA”…
When and Where to Watch the 69th Annual Grammy Awards?
The ceremony takes place on Sunday February 7th 2027 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
For viewers in India the live broadcast begins at 5:30 AM IST on Monday, February 8th 2027.
In the United States it will air live on ABC and stream on Disney+ and Hulu with Indian streaming rights expected to follow closer to the ceremony.
Indian Entries at the 2027 Grammys and Where Things Stand
Varuvaaiy is the sole Indian language song representing the country in the 2027 song categories. But Indian classical and fusion talent still appears elsewhere on the ballot.
Sitarist Anoushka Shankar,
playback legend Asha Bhosle, and
flautist Ajay Prasanna are featured collaborators on Gorillaz’s album The Mountain which earned a nod for Best Alternative Music Album.
The nomination continues a steady streak following the 68th Grammys in February 2026 where Indian and Indian-origin artists including -
Anoushka Shankar,
Shakti,
Siddhant Bhatia (Sounds of Kumbha), and
Ustad Amjad Ali Khan with Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash earned major global recognition.
Now all eyes turn to February 2027 to see if a century old Tamil poem can pull off the year's biggest upset.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Harshita Singh is an education and general knowledge journalist with over 5 years of experience in educational writing. Specializing in US affairs and GK, Harshita has a track record of breaking down intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Her strong background in text analysis, coupled with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi, helps her produce authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries or academic insights, you can reach out to her directly at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.