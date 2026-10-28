WPL Auction 2027 LIVE: RCB, MI, UP Warriorz Retention, Sold and Unsold Players List

WPL Auction 2027 LIVE Updates: The TATA Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 player auction is scheduled for October 28, 2026, in Kochi. The five franchises will look to strengthen their squads for the upcoming season, with several Indian and overseas players available for selection.

A total of 146 players have been shortlisted for the auction, with 27 squad spots available across the five teams. The auction pool includes 119 Indian players and 27 overseas players. Sophia Dunkley and Sophie Molineux have registered at the highest base price of ₹50 lakh.

Follow this live blog for the latest auction developments, player bids, sold and unsold players, team-wise purse updates and the latest squad information for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Mumbai Indians (MI), Delhi Capitals (DC), Gujarat Giants (GG) and UP Warriorz (UPW).

WPL Auction 2027: Date, Time and Venue

The WPL Auction 2027 is scheduled to take place on Today (October 28, 2026), at the Grand Hyatt Kochi in Kerala. A total of 146 players will be available in the auction pool, with 27 squad spots up for grabs. The auction will begin at 5:30 PM IST, ahead of the tournament, which is scheduled to run from January 14 to February 7, 2027. Fans can watch the live telecast on the Star Sports Network and stream the event on the JioHotstar app and website.

Details Information Date October 28, 2026 Start Time 5:30 PM IST Venue Grand Hyatt Kochi, Kerala Players in Auction Pool 146 Available Squad Spots 27 Tournament Dates January 14 to February 7, 2027 Live Telecast Star Sports Network Live Streaming JioHotstar app and website

WPL Auction 2027 Live Streaming

The WPL Auction live streams on the Star Sports Network & JIO Hotstar platform

Broadcast and Streaming Details

• Live Streaming Platform: JioHotstar

• TV Telecast Channel: Star Sports Network

• Start Time: 5:30 PM IST

• Venue: Grand Hyatt Kochi, Kerala

How many players are to be auctioned for the Women Premier League 2027?

There are 146 players competing for auction in the Women Premier League 2027 for the 27 available slots.