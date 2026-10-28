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WPL Auction 2027 LIVE: RCB, MI, UP Warriorz Retention, Sold and Unsold Players List

By Prabhat Mishra
Oct 28, 2026, 18:49 IST

The TATA WPL 2027 player auction is scheduled for October 28, 2026, which will be held in Kochi, and the auction will begin at 5:30 PM with 146 players competing for 27 available slots. Stay here for the latest available information regarding the WPL Auction 2027 LIVE.

WPL Auction 2027
WPL Auction 2027

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The TATA WPL 2027 player auction is scheduled for October 28, 2026.
  • The auction is scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM IST & the auction venue is the Grand Hyatt Kochi in Kerala & it will be on telecast on Star Sports Network and streamed on JioHotstar in India.
  • A total of 146 players have been shortlisted, competing for 27 available squad spots.

WPL Auction 2027 LIVE Updates: The TATA Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 player auction is scheduled for October 28, 2026, in Kochi. The five franchises will look to strengthen their squads for the upcoming season, with several Indian and overseas players available for selection.

A total of 146 players have been shortlisted for the auction, with 27 squad spots available across the five teams. The auction pool includes 119 Indian players and 27 overseas players. Sophia Dunkley and Sophie Molineux have registered at the highest base price of ₹50 lakh.

Follow this live blog for the latest auction developments, player bids, sold and unsold players, team-wise purse updates and the latest squad information for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Mumbai Indians (MI), Delhi Capitals (DC), Gujarat Giants (GG) and UP Warriorz (UPW).

WPL Auction 2027: Date, Time and Venue

The WPL Auction 2027 is scheduled to take place on Today (October 28, 2026), at the Grand Hyatt Kochi in Kerala. A total of 146 players will be available in the auction pool, with 27 squad spots up for grabs. The auction will begin at 5:30 PM IST, ahead of the tournament, which is scheduled to run from January 14 to February 7, 2027. Fans can watch the live telecast on the Star Sports Network and stream the event on the JioHotstar app and website.

Details Information
Date October 28, 2026
Start Time 5:30 PM IST
Venue
Grand Hyatt Kochi, Kerala
Players in Auction Pool 146
Available Squad Spots 27
Tournament Dates
January 14 to February 7, 2027
Live Telecast
Star Sports Network
Live Streaming
JioHotstar app and website

WPL Auction 2027 Live Streaming

The WPL Auction live streams on the Star Sports Network & JIO Hotstar platform

Broadcast and Streaming Details

• Live Streaming Platform: JioHotstar
• TV Telecast Channel: Star Sports Network
• Start Time: 5:30 PM IST
• Venue: Grand Hyatt Kochi, Kerala

How many players are to be auctioned for the Women Premier League 2027?

There are 146 players competing for auction in the Women Premier League 2027 for the 27 available slots.

Sr. No

Capped/Uncapped players

No. of players

1

Capped Indians

22

2

Capped Overseas

14

3

Uncapped Indian

97

4

Uncapped overseas

13

Total

  

146
LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Oct 28, 2026, 18:49 IST

    WPL Auction 2027: Uncapped Allrounders

    Here is the list of the player, who are Uncapped allrounder in WPL 2027:

    • Australia's Charlie Knott was signed as a replacement by UP Warriorz (for Tara Norris) in WPL 2026 but he is unsold.
    • Pragati Singh is also unsold in WPL 2027.
    • Tess Flintoff is the Prolific for Australia A and he also unsold
    • Anandita Kishor is also Unsold.
    • Poonam Khemnar who was Ex-RCB, UPW, MI & he also Unsold.
    • Sujata Dey is also unsold.
  • Oct 28, 2026, 18:41 IST

    Kiran Navgire - SOLD TO DC for Rs. 75 lakh

    Started with a base price of Rs. 40 lakh and we finally have a bid! MI raises the paddle to start the evening. 

    DC takes it to 45, but MI not letting go. The two pump up the price to 70. The bid is with MI at 70 but DC takes it to 75. MI pulls out at this point.

  • Oct 28, 2026, 17:09 IST

    WPL 2027 Auction Team: How Many teams will play in Women Premier League 2027?

    There are 5 teams that will participate in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 season.

    WPL 2027 Participating Teams & Auction Purse Summary

    Team Name

    City / Base

    Remaining Purse

    Total Open Slots

    Open Overseas Slots

    Delhi Capitals (DC)

    Delhi

    ₹1.10 Crore

    5

    1

    Gujarat Giants (GG)

    Ahmedabad

    ₹1.25 Crore

    3

    1

    Mumbai Indians (MI)

    Mumbai

    ₹0.90 Crore

    6

    0

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

    Bengaluru

    ₹1.15 Crore

    5

    2

    UP Warriorz (UPW)

    Lucknow

    ₹3.75 Crore

    8

    3

    Total

    ₹8.15 Crore

    27

    7
  • Oct 28, 2026, 17:04 IST

    WPL Auction 2027 Live Updates: Less Than Half An Hour Left

    The WPL Auction 2027 Live will be starting at 5:30, where fans can see the final auction on jio Hotstar and Star Spors Live.

  • Oct 28, 2026, 16:58 IST

    146 Players Set for TATA WPL 2027 Player Auction

    In the TATA Women Premier League 2027, which is set to take place in Kochi on 28th October, there are 146 players competing for auction in WPL 2027 for the 27 available slots

    The auction pool comprises 119 Indian players, including 22 capped and 97 uncapped players, where 20 slots are available only for Indian players. 

    The overseas players from other countries are about 27, including six players from Associate Nations, comprising 14 capped and 13 uncapped players, who have 7 seven slots available for auction. 

    An overview of the 146 registered players is as follows:

    Sr No.

    Capped/Uncapped players

    No. of players

    1

    Capped Indians

    22

    2

    Capped Overseas

    14

    3

    Uncapped Indian

    97

    4

    Uncapped overseas

    13

    Total

    		  

    146
  • Oct 28, 2026, 16:32 IST

    Where to Watch WPL Auction 2027 LIVE?

    Cricket fans in India can watch the TATA WPL 2027 player auction live on the Star Sports Network. Online live streaming is available through the JioHotstar app and website.

    For official auction details, player lists and team updates, visit the TATA WPL official website.


  • Oct 28, 2026, 16:31 IST

    5:30 PM IST: Auction scheduled to begin

    The TATA WPL 2027 player auction is scheduled to begin in Kochi. The five franchises will look to fill their remaining squad positions while managing their available budgets.

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Executive - Editorial

    Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.

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