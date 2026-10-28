JoSAA Cutoff 2026: What Rank Do You Actually Need for CS in the Top 5 NITs

Top 5 NITs: National Institute of Technology (NIT) are recognized as institutes of national importance where 50% seats are reserved for Home State Quota (HS) and 50% seats for Other State Quota (OS). Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSSA) declares results for NITs for both Home State as well as Other State Quota. Candidates can find the list of Top 5 NITs with their opening and closing ranks for general category for admission in Computer Science & Engineering (CSE) branch. CSE branch is approximately chosen by 91% students as their first preference.

The admission in NIT, Karnataka for CSE in Home State Quota opened at 1002 and closed at 3184 followed by NIT, Tiruchirappalli where the opening rank was 1034 and closing rank was 3812 for general category. For Other State quota, the admissions for CSE in NIT, Tiruchirappalli opened at 103 and closed at 1317 for general category. Candidates can find a detailed list of Top 5 NITs for both Home State Quota and Other State Quota with cutoffs which can help students at the admission process.