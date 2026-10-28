JoSAA Cutoff 2026: What Rank Do You Actually Need for CS in the Top 5 NITs
This article brings the list of top 5 NITs with their cutoffs for admission in Computer Science branch for Home State Quota as well as Other State Quota. Students after checking out the list can get the idea of ranks they need to secure to get enrolled in these institutes. This article provides cutoffs for general category for all 5 institutes.
Top 5 NITs: National Institute of Technology (NIT) are recognized as institutes of national importance where 50% seats are reserved for Home State Quota (HS) and 50% seats for Other State Quota (OS). Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSSA) declares results for NITs for both Home State as well as Other State Quota. Candidates can find the list of Top 5 NITs with their opening and closing ranks for general category for admission in Computer Science & Engineering (CSE) branch. CSE branch is approximately chosen by 91% students as their first preference.
The admission in NIT, Karnataka for CSE in Home State Quota opened at 1002 and closed at 3184 followed by NIT, Tiruchirappalli where the opening rank was 1034 and closing rank was 3812 for general category. For Other State quota, the admissions for CSE in NIT, Tiruchirappalli opened at 103 and closed at 1317 for general category. Candidates can find a detailed list of Top 5 NITs for both Home State Quota and Other State Quota with cutoffs which can help students at the admission process.
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Top 5 NITs: CSE Cutoff for Home State Quota
The admissions for CSE branch in Home State Quota at NIT Karnataka opened at 1002 and closed at 3184 whereas for NIT Delhi the opening rank was 1478 and closing range was 9119. Candidates can check out the detailed list below.
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Institute
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal
|
1002
|
3184
|
National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli
|
1034
|
3812
|
National Institute of Technology Delhi
|
1478
|
9119
|
Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur
|
1522
|
6019
|
National Institute of Technology, Warangal
|
1567
|
3426
Top 5 NITs: CSE Cutoff for Other State Quota
Other State quota cutoffs for general category are usually tighter as NIT Tiruchirappalii admissions for CSE opened at 103 and closed at 1317 whereas for NIT Jamshedpur the opening rank was 1388 and closing rank was 8466. Candidates can check the detailed list below.
|
Institute
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli
|
103
|
1317
|
National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal
|
678
|
1605
|
National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur
|
1388
|
8466
|
National Institute of Technology, Warangal
|
1611
|
2238
|
Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology Allahabad
|
1641
|
4879
What to Do After JoSAA Declares Seat Allotment ?
JoSSA declares the results of all the 5 rounds on its official website. Candidates must complete an online reporting before the round closes else they might lose their seats. Candidates can follow the following steps after declaration of seat allotment.
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Download Allotment Letter: Log in to josaa.nic.in to view your allotted NIT and download the provisional seat allotment letter.
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Choose Your Option: Select Freeze to lock your current seat, Float to upgrade to a higher-preference college or branch in later rounds, or Slide to upgrade your branch within the same NIT.
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Pay Seat Acceptance Fee: Pay the required fee online to hold your seat and remain eligible for subsequent rounds.
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Upload Required Documents: Upload scanned copies of your Class 10/12 mark sheets, JEE Main scorecard, medical certificate, and category certificate for online verification.
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Clear Verification Queries: Monitor your portal daily and respond immediately to any queries raised by officials regarding your uploaded certificates.
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