WPL Winners List (2023-2026): All Season Champions and Runners-up with Captain Name
WPL Winners List: The Women's Premier League (WPL) has delivered exciting seasons since its inception. Once again, RCB won the WPL 2026 against Delhi Capitals. They had won the 2024 title. In 2025, MI won the WPL trophy against the Delhi Capitals. Additionally, they've won the 2023 title.
The Women's Premier League (WPL) has seen thrilling competitions since its inception. In 2023, the Mumbai Indians clinched the inaugural WPL trophy, defeating the Delhi Capitals by seven wickets in the final.
The 2026 season saw RCB emerge as champions, overcoming Delhi Capitals in a low-scoring final. Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur topped the run charts with 342 runs in eight matches, earning her the Orange Cap.
In this fourth season, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru emerged as the winners for the 2026 Women's Premier League Trophy. They won by 8 runs against the Delhi Capitals, who have been the runners-up for the WPL title.
Complete WPL Winners List: Champions and Top Performers
Here’s the complete winner list for the Women’s Premier League:
|
Season
|
WPL Winner
|
Runners-up
|
Final Venue
|
2023
|
Mumbai Indians
|
Delhi Capitals
|
Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
|
2024
|
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|
Delhi Capitals
|
Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
|
2025
|
Mumbai Indians
|
Delhi Capitals
|
Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
|
2026
|
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|
Delhi Capitals
|
BCA Stadium, Vadodra
WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Final Match
Source: Mint
- Date: March 26, 2023
- Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
- Toss: Delhi Capitals Women won the toss and elected to bat first.
- Delhi Capitals Women Innings: They scored 131/9 in 20 overs. Meg Lanning was the top scorer with 35 runs.
- Mumbai Indians Women Innings: They successfully chased the target, scoring 134/3 in 19.3 overs. Nat Sciver-Brunt played a crucial role with 60 runs*.
- Result: Mumbai Indians Women won by 7 wickets with 3 balls remaining.
- Player of the Match: Natalie Sciver-Brunt
WPL 2023: Match Highlights
- Issy Wong and Hayley Matthews from the Mumbai Indians took three wickets each, significantly impacting Delhi's batting. Matthews' figures were 3/5.
- Melie Kerr also contributed with 2 wickets.
- Nat Sciver-Brunt's unbeaten half-century was pivotal in Mumbai's successful chase.
- Meg Lanning won the Orange Cap as the top run-scorer of the tournament.
- Hayley Matthews won the Purple Cap as the top wicket-taker.
- Harmanpreet Kaur won the award for Catch of the Season.
WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Final Match
Source: NDTV Sports
- Date: March 17, 2024
- Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
- Toss: Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bat first
- Delhi Capitals Innings: Delhi was eventually bowled out for 113 runs in 18.3 overs.
- Royal Challengers Bangalore Innings: RCB won by 8 wickets, reaching 115/2 in 19.3 overs.
- Result: RCB won the match
- Player of the Match: Sophie Molineux
WPL 2024: Match Highlights
- Sophie Molineux was named Player of the Match for her crucial three-wicket haul that turned the game in RCB's favour.
- Shreyanka Patil took four wickets, including a four-for in the final, to win the Purple Cap for the most wickets in the tournament.
- Ellyse Perry won the Orange Cap for being the top run-scorer in the tournament.
- The Delhi Capitals began their innings with a strong start, scoring 64 runs without losing any wickets during the powerplay.
- However, their performance took a turn for the worse after Sophie Molineux took three wickets in a single over, including the crucial dismissals of key players Jemimah Rodrigues and Alice Capsey.
- Ultimately, Delhi Capitals were bowled out for just 113 runs in 18.3 overs, with Shafali Verma being the top scorer, contributing 44 runs to the team's total.
- RCB began cautiously but maintained wickets in hand. Sophie Devine and Smriti Mandhana provided a solid foundation, followed by Ellyse Perry and Richa Ghosh, who ensured a comfortable chase.
- RCB won by 8 wickets, reaching 115/2 in 19.3 overs.
- The match ended with RCB celebrating their first WPL title amidst fireworks and confetti at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The team was praised for peaking at the right time in the tournament.
WPL 2025: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals
- Date: 15 March, 2025
- Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
- Toss: Delhi Capitals win the toss and decided to bowl
- Delhi Capitals Innings: Delhi Capitals needed 14 runs in the final over but fell short by 8 runs
- Mumbai Indians Innings: Harmanpreet Kaur scored 66 runs, and Nat Sciver-Brunt took 3/30
- Result: Mumbai Indians won the match by 8 runs, securing their second WPL title.
- Player of the Match: Harmanpreet Kaur
- Player of the Tournament: Nat Sciver-Brunt
WPL 2025: Match Highlights
- The match was a repeat of the inaugural WPL final, with Mumbai Indians again emerging victorious.
- Harmanpreet Kaur's batting and Nat Sciver-Brunt's bowling were crucial for Mumbai Indians' victory.
- Delhi Capitals, despite reaching the final for the third consecutive time, failed to secure their first WPL title.
WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals
𝘾.𝙃.𝘼.𝙈.𝙋.𝙄.𝙊.𝙉.𝙎 🏆🏆— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 5, 2026
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have Claimed the Crown once again in spectacular fashion to clinch the #TATAWPL 2026 title ❤️#ClaimTheCrown | #RCBvDC | #Final | @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/JDKUm3BDqk
- Teams: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals
- Date: 5 February 2026
- Venue: BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara, India
- Toss: Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss and chose to field first.
- Delhi Capitals Innings: Delhi Capitals posted a big total of 203/4 in 20 overs, the highest ever in a WPL final, powered by strong batting from their top order and middle lineup.
- RCB Chase: In reply, Royal Challengers Bengaluru chased the target with composure, led by a commanding partnership between Smriti Mandhana and Georgia Voll, steering RCB to victory.
- Result: Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the WPL 2026 final, defeating Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets to secure the championship.
- Player of the Match: Smriti Mandhana (for a match-winning knock)
Most Titles Win in WPL
Only two teams have touched the trophy so far, with Delhi Capitals finishing as runners-up in both editions.
|
WPL Team
|
Trophy Count
|
Winning Years
|
Mumbai Indians
|
2
|
2023, 2025
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore
|
2
|
2024, 2026
WPL Orange Cap Winners List (2023- 2026)
The Orange Cap is awarded to the player with the most runs in a single season.
|
Year
|
Winner
|
Team
|
Runs
|
2023
|
Meg Lanning
|
Delhi Capitals
|
345
|
2024
|
Ellyse Perry
|
RCB
|
347
|
2025
|
Nat Sciver-Brunt
|
Mumbai Indians
|
523
|
2026
|
Smriti Mandhana
|
RCB
|
377
WPL Purple Cap Winners List (2023-2026)
The Purple Cap is awarded to the leading wicket-taker of the season.
|
Season
|
Player
|
Team
|
Matches
|
Wickets
|
2023
|
Hayley Matthews
|
Mumbai Indians
|
10
|
16
|
2024
|
Shreyanka Patil
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore
|
8
|
13
|
2025
|
Amelia Kerr
|
Mumbai Indians
|
10
|
18
|
2026
|
Sophie Devine
|
Gujarat Giants
|
9
|
17
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