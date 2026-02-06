WPL Winners List (2023-2026): All Season Champions and Runners-up with Captain Name

The Women's Premier League (WPL) has seen thrilling competitions since its inception. In 2023, the Mumbai Indians clinched the inaugural WPL trophy, defeating the Delhi Capitals by seven wickets in the final.

The 2026 season saw RCB emerge as champions, overcoming Delhi Capitals in a low-scoring final. Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur topped the run charts with 342 runs in eight matches, earning her the Orange Cap.

In this fourth season, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru emerged as the winners for the 2026 Women's Premier League Trophy. They won by 8 runs against the Delhi Capitals, who have been the runners-up for the WPL title.

Complete WPL Winners List: Champions and Top Performers

Here’s the complete winner list for the Women’s Premier League: