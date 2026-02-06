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WPL Winners List (2023-2026): All Season Champions and Runners-up with Captain Name

By Harshita Singh
Last Updated: Oct 28, 2026, 17:28 IST

WPL Winners List: The Women's Premier League (WPL) has delivered exciting seasons since its inception. Once again, RCB won the WPL 2026 against Delhi Capitals. They had won the 2024 title. In 2025, MI won the WPL trophy against the Delhi Capitals. Additionally, they've won the 2023 title.

WPL Winners List (2023-2026)
WPL Winners List (2023-2026)

The Women's Premier League (WPL) has seen thrilling competitions since its inception. In 2023, the Mumbai Indians clinched the inaugural WPL trophy, defeating the Delhi Capitals by seven wickets in the final.

The 2026 season saw RCB emerge as champions, overcoming Delhi Capitals in a low-scoring final. Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur topped the run charts with 342 runs in eight matches, earning her the Orange Cap.

In this fourth season, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru emerged as the winners for the 2026 Women's Premier League Trophy. They won by 8 runs against the Delhi Capitals, who have been the runners-up for the WPL title.

Complete WPL Winners List: Champions and Top Performers

Here’s the complete winner list for the Women’s Premier League:

Season

WPL Winner

Runners-up

Final Venue

2023

Mumbai Indians

Delhi Capitals

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Delhi Capitals

Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

2025

Mumbai Indians

Delhi Capitals

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

2026

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Delhi Capitals

BCA Stadium, Vadodra

WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Final Match

Source: Mint

  • Date: March 26, 2023
  • Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
  • Toss: Delhi Capitals Women won the toss and elected to bat first.
  • Delhi Capitals Women Innings: They scored 131/9 in 20 overs. Meg Lanning was the top scorer with 35 runs.
  • Mumbai Indians Women Innings: They successfully chased the target, scoring 134/3 in 19.3 overs. Nat Sciver-Brunt played a crucial role with 60 runs*.
  • Result: Mumbai Indians Women won by 7 wickets with 3 balls remaining.
  • Player of the Match: Natalie Sciver-Brunt

WPL 2023: Match Highlights

  • Issy Wong and Hayley Matthews from the Mumbai Indians took three wickets each, significantly impacting Delhi's batting. Matthews' figures were 3/5.
  • Melie Kerr also contributed with 2 wickets.
  • Nat Sciver-Brunt's unbeaten half-century was pivotal in Mumbai's successful chase.
  • Meg Lanning won the Orange Cap as the top run-scorer of the tournament.
  • Hayley Matthews won the Purple Cap as the top wicket-taker.
  • Harmanpreet Kaur won the award for Catch of the Season.

WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Final Match

Source: NDTV Sports

  • Date: March 17, 2024
  • Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
  • Toss: Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bat first
  • Delhi Capitals Innings: Delhi was eventually bowled out for 113 runs in 18.3 overs.
  • Royal Challengers Bangalore Innings: RCB won by 8 wickets, reaching 115/2 in 19.3 overs.
  • Result: RCB won the match
  • Player of the Match: Sophie Molineux 

WPL 2024: Match Highlights

  • Sophie Molineux was named Player of the Match for her crucial three-wicket haul that turned the game in RCB's favour.
  • Shreyanka Patil took four wickets, including a four-for in the final, to win the Purple Cap for the most wickets in the tournament.
  • Ellyse Perry won the Orange Cap for being the top run-scorer in the tournament.
  • The Delhi Capitals began their innings with a strong start, scoring 64 runs without losing any wickets during the powerplay. 
  • However, their performance took a turn for the worse after Sophie Molineux took three wickets in a single over, including the crucial dismissals of key players Jemimah Rodrigues and Alice Capsey. 
  • Ultimately, Delhi Capitals were bowled out for just 113 runs in 18.3 overs, with Shafali Verma being the top scorer, contributing 44 runs to the team's total.
  • RCB began cautiously but maintained wickets in hand. Sophie Devine and Smriti Mandhana provided a solid foundation, followed by Ellyse Perry and Richa Ghosh, who ensured a comfortable chase. 
  • RCB won by 8 wickets, reaching 115/2 in 19.3 overs.
  • The match ended with RCB celebrating their first WPL title amidst fireworks and confetti at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The team was praised for peaking at the right time in the tournament.

WPL 2025: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

  • Date: 15 March, 2025
  • Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
  • Toss: Delhi Capitals win the toss and decided to bowl
  • Delhi Capitals Innings: Delhi Capitals needed 14 runs in the final over but fell short by 8 runs
  • Mumbai Indians Innings: Harmanpreet Kaur scored 66 runs, and Nat Sciver-Brunt took 3/30
  • Result: Mumbai Indians won the match by 8 runs, securing their second WPL title.
  • Player of the Match: Harmanpreet Kaur
  • Player of the Tournament: Nat Sciver-Brunt

WPL 2025: Match Highlights

  • The match was a repeat of the inaugural WPL final, with Mumbai Indians again emerging victorious.
  • Harmanpreet Kaur's batting and Nat Sciver-Brunt's bowling were crucial for Mumbai Indians' victory.
  • Delhi Capitals, despite reaching the final for the third consecutive time, failed to secure their first WPL title.

WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals

  • Teams: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals
  • Date: 5 February 2026
  • Venue: BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara, India
  • Toss: Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss and chose to field first.
  • Delhi Capitals Innings: Delhi Capitals posted a big total of 203/4 in 20 overs, the highest ever in a WPL final, powered by strong batting from their top order and middle lineup.
  • RCB Chase: In reply, Royal Challengers Bengaluru chased the target with composure, led by a commanding partnership between Smriti Mandhana and Georgia Voll, steering RCB to victory.
  • Result: Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the WPL 2026 final, defeating Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets to secure the championship.
  • Player of the Match: Smriti Mandhana (for a match-winning knock)

Most Titles Win in WPL

Only two teams have touched the trophy so far, with Delhi Capitals finishing as runners-up in both editions.

WPL Team

Trophy Count

Winning Years

Mumbai Indians

2

2023, 2025

Royal Challengers Bangalore

2

2024, 2026

WPL Orange Cap Winners List (2023- 2026)

The Orange Cap is awarded to the player with the most runs in a single season.

Year

Winner

Team

Runs

2023

Meg Lanning

Delhi Capitals

345

2024

Ellyse Perry

RCB

347

2025

Nat Sciver-Brunt

Mumbai Indians

523

2026

Smriti Mandhana

RCB

377

WPL Purple Cap Winners List (2023-2026)

The Purple Cap is awarded to the leading wicket-taker of the season.

Season

Player

Team

Matches

Wickets

2023

Hayley Matthews

Mumbai Indians

10

16

2024

Shreyanka Patil

Royal Challengers Bangalore

8

13

2025

Amelia Kerr

Mumbai Indians

10

18

2026

Sophie Devine

Gujarat Giants

9

17

Harshita Singh
Harshita Singh

Senior Executive - Editorial

Harshita Singh is an education and general knowledge journalist with over 5 years of experience in educational writing. Specializing in US affairs and GK, Harshita has a track record of breaking down intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Her strong background in text analysis, coupled with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi, helps her produce authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries or academic insights, you can reach out to her directly at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.

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First Published: Feb 6, 2026, 09:02 IST
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