Key Points The RRB NTPC UG CBTST is tentatively scheduled for 27 November 2026.

CBT 2 results for CEN 07/2025 were declared on 30 October 2026.

Exam city slip expected around 17 Nov 2026; e-call letter around 23 Nov 2026.

RRB NTPC UG Exam Date 2026: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have announced the Computer Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST) date for RRB NTPC Undergraduate posts under CEN 07/2025. The test is tentatively set for 27 November 2026. It is for candidates shortlisted in the CBT 2 exam, whose result was declared on 30 October 2026. The exam city slip is expected about 10 days before the test, and the e-call letter 4 days before. Candidates should check the official RRB website for the notice PDF. In this article, we share the exam date, key dates, and simple steps to check the notice online. Check: RRB NTPC UG Exam Date 2026 for Computer Based Typing Skill Test RRB NTPC UG CBTST 2026 Highlights Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) has released the tentative schedule of the typing skill test along with the CBT 2 result. The table below gives all the key details at a glance.

Particulars Details Conducting Body Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) Exam Name RRB NTPC UG Computer Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST) Notification CEN 07/2025 Total Vacancies 3,058 across four post categories Posts Needing CBTST Accounts Clerk cum Typist and Junior Clerk cum Typist CBT 2 Exam Date From 17 September 2026 CBT 2 Result Date 30 October 2026 CBTST Date 27 November 2026 (tentative) Exam City Slip About 10 days before the CBTST E-Call Letter 4 days before the CBTST Exam Mode Computer Based Typing Skill Test Official Website rrb.indianrailways.gov.in RRB NTPC UG CBTST Exam Date 2026 The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the CBT 2 result for NTPC Undergraduate posts under CEN 07/2025. Along with the result, they have also told candidates when the next stage, the typing skill test, will be held. As per the notices, the CBTST is tentatively scheduled for 27 November 2026. Since the date is tentative, it can change, so candidates should keep checking the official RRB website for updates. The typing test applies only to specified posts, namely Accounts Clerk cum Typist and Junior Clerk cum Typist. Candidates who are shortlisted for these posts must appear in the test to stay in the selection process.

RRB NTPC UG CBTST City Slip and Admit Card 2026 Before the typing test, the RRBs release two important documents: the exam city intimation slip and the e-call letter (admit card). The city slip tells candidates where and when they will appear, while the e-call letter is needed to enter the exam centre. Both are expected soon, as the CBTST is tentatively scheduled for 27 November 2026. RRB NTPC UG CBTST City Slip 2026 The city slip lets candidates know their exam city and date in advance, so they can plan their travel. It is expected about 10 days before the test, around 17 November 2026. Candidates can get it from the official RRB website, and RRBs also send the information by SMS and email. RRB NTPC UG CBTST Admit Card 2026 The e-call letter is the main document for exam day, and it is expected to be released about 4 days before the test, around 23 November 2026. It will be available on the official RRB website, so candidates should download it as soon as it is out and keep a printout ready.