Indian Bank SO Result 2026 (OUT): Download Provisional Merit List PDF- Direct Link Here

Indian Bank SO Result 2026: The Indian Bank has officially released the provisional selection list for the Specialist Officer (SO) Recruitment 2026. The bank published the list for candidates who have participated in the selection process for various specialist posts. All those candidates who have appeared can now check their status by downloading the provisional merit list PDF which is available on the official website at indianbank.bank.in. The list contains results for posts such as Manager, Senior Manager and Assistant Manager across different departments. Candidates who have registered must refer to their email IDs for further details related to the recruitment process.

Indian Bank SO Result 2026 Download PDF Link

Indian Bank has published the provisional merit list on its official website. The PDF contains the registration numbers of candidates selected for different Specialist Officer posts. Candidates can download the result PDF and check whether their registration number appears in the list. Check the direct link to download Indian Bank SO Result 2026 below.