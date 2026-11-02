Indian Bank SO Result 2026 (OUT): Download Provisional Merit List PDF- Direct Link Here
The Indian Bank SO Result has been released for the Specialist Officer Recruitment 2026. All those candidates who have appeared for the exam can now check the official website at indianbank.bank.in. Check all the key details here.
Key Points
- Indian Bank released the provisional selection list for Specialist Officer (SO) Recruitment 2026.
- The result was released on October 29, 2026; candidates can check their status via PDF.
- This recruitment aims to fill 350 SO posts; the notification was issued on April 8, 2026.
Indian Bank SO Result 2026: The Indian Bank has officially released the provisional selection list for the Specialist Officer (SO) Recruitment 2026. The bank published the list for candidates who have participated in the selection process for various specialist posts. All those candidates who have appeared can now check their status by downloading the provisional merit list PDF which is available on the official website at indianbank.bank.in. The list contains results for posts such as Manager, Senior Manager and Assistant Manager across different departments. Candidates who have registered must refer to their email IDs for further details related to the recruitment process.
Indian Bank SO Result 2026 Download PDF Link
Indian Bank has published the provisional merit list on its official website. The PDF contains the registration numbers of candidates selected for different Specialist Officer posts. Candidates can download the result PDF and check whether their registration number appears in the list. Check the direct link to download Indian Bank SO Result 2026 below.
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Indian Bank SO Result 2026 Link
Indian Bank SO Result 2026 Highlights
Through this recruitment hiring a total of 350 posts would be filled.Candidates can check the important details related to the Indian Bank SO Result 2026 below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Indian Bank
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Recruitment
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Specialist Officer Recruitment 2026
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Notification Date
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April 8, 2026
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Result Name
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Provisional Selection List
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Result Status
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Released
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Result Date
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October 29, 2026
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Posts
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Manager, Senior Manager, Assistant Manager
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Selection List
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Registration numbers of provisionally selected candidates
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Official Website
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indianbank.in
How to Download Indian Bank SO Result 2026?
Candidates can follow the steps below to check and download the Indian Bank SO provisional selection list-
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Visit the official website of Indian Bank at indianbank.in.
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On the homepage you will have to visit the recruitment section.
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Now click on the link titled Specialist Officer Recruitment 2026.
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Click on the provisional selection list link.
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The merit list will appear on the screen.
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Download the PDF and open it.
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Check whether your registration number is there in the list and save the PDF for future reference.
Details Mentioned in Indian Bank SO Result 2026
The provisional list contains the following details-
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Name of the recruitment
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Advertisement date
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Post code and post name
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Registration numbers of provisionally selected candidates
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Provisional selection status
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Instructions for selected candidates
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Date of result notification
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Contact and further communication instructions
For more details please refer to the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.