UP Board Exam 2027 Window for Correction of Student Particulars Open Until Nov 12

As per the official notification issued, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has opened the window for making corrections in the educational details of students appearing for the High School and Intermediate exam 2027.

According to the notification, the link is available on the official website upmps.edu.in from today, November 2, 2026, to November 12, 2026, until midnight. Errors in all educational particulars, namely: subject/stream, student's name, spelling errors in mother's/father's name, gender, caste, medium (Hindi/English), photograph, and the erroneous high school roll number recorded in the Class-11 registration, must be changed within the deadline provided.

#upboardpryj https://t.co/F2S6AHiOmM — Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Uttar Pradesh (@upboardpryj) November 2, 2026

The notification issued also states that matters regarding correction in the date of birth of the students through offline mode, and complete name change of students/mother/father and deleting or restoring the details of the student as per the rules must be submitted by the principal along with all required documents to the office of the District Inspector of Schools by November 16, 2026. The notification further states that no further opportunity for making changes in the details will be provided after the given deadline.