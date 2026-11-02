UP Board Exam 2027 Window for Correction of Student Particulars Open Until Nov 12
UPMSP has issued a notification for schools to make changes in the details of candidates scheduled to appear for the 10th and 12th board exams. Details mentioned in the Class 11 registration form which needs to be changed must be done by November 12, 2026 through the link available on the official website.
As per the official notification issued, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has opened the window for making corrections in the educational details of students appearing for the High School and Intermediate exam 2027.
According to the notification, the link is available on the official website upmps.edu.in from today, November 2, 2026, to November 12, 2026, until midnight. Errors in all educational particulars, namely: subject/stream, student's name, spelling errors in mother's/father's name, gender, caste, medium (Hindi/English), photograph, and the erroneous high school roll number recorded in the Class-11 registration, must be changed within the deadline provided.
#upboardpryj https://t.co/F2S6AHiOmM— Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Uttar Pradesh (@upboardpryj) November 2, 2026
The notification issued also states that matters regarding correction in the date of birth of the students through offline mode, and complete name change of students/mother/father and deleting or restoring the details of the student as per the rules must be submitted by the principal along with all required documents to the office of the District Inspector of Schools by November 16, 2026. The notification further states that no further opportunity for making changes in the details will be provided after the given deadline.
UP Board Exam 2027 Timetable Released
UP Board is scheduled to conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams from February 5 to 24, 2027. Check the complete exam schedule below.
|Day and Date
|Time
|Subject & Paper (High School - Class 10)
|Subject & Paper (Intermediate - Class 12)
|Friday February 5, 2027
|8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
|Hindi, Elementary Hindi
|-
|2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
|-
|Hindi, General Hindi
|Monday
February 8, 2027
|8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
|Social Science
|Wood Craft, Book Craft, Tailoring, Fruit and Food Preservation, Cooking, Apparel Designing, Laundry and Dyeing, Baking and Confectionery, Textile Design, Weaving Technique, Nursery Teacher Training and Child Management, Library Science, Multipurpose Health Worker (including Med Lab Tech), Color Photography, Radio & Color TV, Automobiles, Beekeeping, Dairy Tech, Sericulture, Seed Production Tech, Crop Protection, Nursery, Soil Conservation, Accountancy & Auditing, Banking, Shorthand & Typing, Marketing & Salesmanship, Secretarial Practice, Insurance, Cooperation, Hindi & English Typing, Printing, Pottery Science, Artificial Limbs Tech, Embroidery, Hand Block Printing & Veg Dyeing, Metal Craft, Computer Tech & Maintenance, Domestic Electrical Appliances Repair, Retail Trade Security, Mobile Repairing, Tourism & Hospitality, IT/ITES, Healthcare - First Paper (Vocational Group I)
|2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
|NCC
|Anthropology
|Tuesday
February 9, 2027
|8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
|Human Science
|Agronomy - First Paper (For Agriculture Part-1)
Agronomy - Sixth Paper (For Agriculture Part-2)
|2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
|-
|Civics
|Wednesday
February 10, 2027
|8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
|English
|Vocational Subjects - Second Paper (Vocational Group I)
|2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
|Electrician, Healthcare, Automobile, Solar System Repair, Plumber, Security, IT/ITES, Mobile Repair, Disaster Management, Retail Trading
|History
|Friday
February 12, 2027
|8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
|Home Science (For Girls / Boys who opted)
|Vocational Subjects - Third Paper (Vocational Group I)
|2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
|-
|Biology, Mathematics
|Saturday
February 13, 2027
|8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
|Mathematics
|Agronomy (Vocational), Agricultural Botany II (Agri Part-1), Agricultural Economics VII (Agri Part-2)
|2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
|-
|Economics
|Monday
February 15, 2027
|8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
|Sanskrit
|Vocal Music, Instrumental Music, Dance
|2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
|Gujarati, Punjabi, Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Odia, Kannada, Kashmiri, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Nepali
|Chemistry
|Tuesday
February 16, 2027
|8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
|-
|Sociology, Agricultural Physics & Climatology III (Agri Part-1), Agricultural Zoology VIII (Agri Part-2)
|2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
|-
|Geography
|Wednesday
February 17, 2027
|8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
|Science
|Vocational Subjects - Fourth Paper (Vocational Group I)
|2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
|Instrumental Music
|Physics, Military Science
|Thursday
February 18, 2027
|8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
|Computer
|Agricultural Engineering IV (Agri Part-1), Agricultural Animal Husbandry IX (Agri Part-2)
|2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
|Tailoring
|Drawing Design, Technical Drawing, Dyeing Art
|Friday
February 19, 2027
|8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
|Commerce
|Vocational Subjects - Fifth Paper (Vocational Group I)
|2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
|Urdu
|Anthropology
|Saturday
February 20, 2027
|8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
|-
|Urdu, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Odia, Kannada, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Nepali
|2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
|-
|Psychology, Pedagogy, Logic
|Monday
February 22, 2027
|8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
|Drawing, Dyeing Art
|General Foundation Subjects (Vocational Group), Agricultural Mathematics & Elementary Statistics V (Agri Part-1), Agricultural Chemistry X (Agri Part-2)
|2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
|-
|Business Studies (Commerce Group), Home Science
|Tuesday
February 23, 2027
|8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
|Vocal Music
|Accountancy (Commerce Group)
|2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
|Pali, Arabic, Persian
|NCC, Pali, Arabic, Persian
|Wednesday
February 24, 2027
|8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
|Agriculture
|Computer
|2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
|-
|Sanskrit
UP Board 2027: Centre List Released
Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) released the provisional list of 85 examination centres in Etah district for the Class 10 and Class 12 exam 2027. The list includes 16 government schools, 41 government-aided schools and 28 unaided private schools. As per the details available, around 53,000 students are expected to appear for the High School and Intermediate examinations in Etah district. The details of student allocation to the proposed examination centres have also been released by the board. October 28, 2026, was the last date for schools to raise objections to the provisional list. The final exam centre list for UP Board Exam 2027 is expected to be available on the official website soon.
Also Read: UP Board Exam Centre List 2027: Etah Gets 85 Centres, Check School-Wise Details
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.