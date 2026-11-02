MP AYUSH Stray Vacancy Counselling 2026 Round 1 Schedule Out, Registration Begin On Nov 3 at ayush.mponline.gov.in

The Directorate of Ayush, Madhya Pradesh, has released the stray vacancy round 1 counselling schedule for MP AYUSH Counselling 2026. As per the schedule released, the Stray Vacancy Round 1 counselling registration for admissions to BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, and BNYS programs will begin tomorrow, November 3, 2026. Eligible candidates interested in participating in the counselling round must complete the registration by November 5, 2026.

Candidates unable to secure a seat in the previous counselling rounds and fresh candidates can register for the allotment through the link on the official website. Candidates, when entering the choices, are advised to check the seat matrix carefully before entering the choice of course and colleges.

MP AYUSH Counselling 2026 Round 1 Stray Vacancy Schedule

The schedule for the MP AYUSH Stray Vacancy Round counselling is given below