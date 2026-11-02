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MP AYUSH Stray Vacancy Counselling 2026 Round 1 Schedule Out, Registration Begin On Nov 3 at ayush.mponline.gov.in

By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Nov 2, 2026, 13:39 IST

MP AYUSH Counselling online stray vacancy round schedule has been released online. Registrations begin tomorrow. Eligible candidates can participate in the allotment round

MP AYUSH Stray Vacancy Counselling 2026 Round 1 Schedule Out, Registration Begin On Nov 3 at ayush.mponline.gov.in
MP AYUSH Stray Vacancy Counselling 2026 Round 1 Schedule Out, Registration Begin On Nov 3 at ayush.mponline.gov.in
Register for Result Updates

The Directorate of Ayush, Madhya Pradesh, has released the stray vacancy round 1 counselling schedule for MP AYUSH Counselling 2026. As per the schedule released, the Stray Vacancy Round 1 counselling registration for admissions to BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, and BNYS programs will begin tomorrow, November 3, 2026. Eligible candidates interested in participating in the counselling round must complete the registration by November 5, 2026.

Candidates unable to secure a seat in the previous counselling rounds and fresh candidates can register for the allotment through the link on the official website. Candidates, when entering the choices, are advised to check the seat matrix carefully before entering the choice of course and colleges.

MP AYUSH Counselling 2026 Round 1 Stray Vacancy Schedule

The schedule for the MP AYUSH Stray Vacancy Round counselling is given below

S. No.

Description

Date and Time

1

Online registration date by eligible candidates of NEET UG-2026

November 2 to 5, 2026

2

Facility to edit the registration form


(Only For the newly registered candidates of the Stray vacancy round-1.)

November 3 to 5, 2026

3

Document verification at Help Centers


(Please note that once the candidate's details have been verified, they will not be able to make any further changes to their registration information.)

November 4 to 6, 2026

4

Status of vacant seats

November 7, 2026

5

Publication of merit list

November 7, 2026

6

Publication of the list of eligible candidates

November 7, 2026

7

Determining the priority order of colleges by the candidate (Choice Filling)

November 8 to 11, 2026

8

Facility for Choice Filling, Locking, and Editing

November 8 to 11, 2026

9

Publication of college-wise merit list

November 14, 2026

10

Date and time for reporting/marking attendance by candidates at the college

November 16 to 17, 2026

11

Publication of merit list of candidates reported at the college

November 17, 2026

12

Provisional admission at the college

November 18, 2026

13

Admission cancellation

November 18, 2026

MP AYUSH Counselling 2026 Round 1 Registration and Choice Filling

The link for students to register for the MP AYUSH Counselling 2026 Round 1 registration and choice-filling window will be available on the official website soon. Follow the steps provided below to register

Step 1: Visit the official website of MP AYUSH Counselling

Step 2: Click on the Round 1 stray vacancy registration

Step 3: Enter all required details

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Enter the choices in the order of preference

Step 6: Save and click on submit

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Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Nov 2, 2026, 13:39 IST
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