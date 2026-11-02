MP AYUSH Stray Vacancy Counselling 2026 Round 1 Schedule Out, Registration Begin On Nov 3 at ayush.mponline.gov.in
MP AYUSH Counselling online stray vacancy round schedule has been released online. Registrations begin tomorrow. Eligible candidates can participate in the allotment round
The Directorate of Ayush, Madhya Pradesh, has released the stray vacancy round 1 counselling schedule for MP AYUSH Counselling 2026. As per the schedule released, the Stray Vacancy Round 1 counselling registration for admissions to BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, and BNYS programs will begin tomorrow, November 3, 2026. Eligible candidates interested in participating in the counselling round must complete the registration by November 5, 2026.
Candidates unable to secure a seat in the previous counselling rounds and fresh candidates can register for the allotment through the link on the official website. Candidates, when entering the choices, are advised to check the seat matrix carefully before entering the choice of course and colleges.
MP AYUSH Counselling 2026 Round 1 Stray Vacancy Schedule
The schedule for the MP AYUSH Stray Vacancy Round counselling is given below
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S. No.
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Description
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Date and Time
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1
|
Online registration date by eligible candidates of NEET UG-2026
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November 2 to 5, 2026
|
2
|
Facility to edit the registration form
(Only For the newly registered candidates of the Stray vacancy round-1.)
|
November 3 to 5, 2026
|
3
|
Document verification at Help Centers
(Please note that once the candidate's details have been verified, they will not be able to make any further changes to their registration information.)
|
November 4 to 6, 2026
|
4
|
Status of vacant seats
|
November 7, 2026
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5
|
Publication of merit list
|
November 7, 2026
|
6
|
Publication of the list of eligible candidates
|
November 7, 2026
|
7
|
Determining the priority order of colleges by the candidate (Choice Filling)
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November 8 to 11, 2026
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8
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Facility for Choice Filling, Locking, and Editing
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November 8 to 11, 2026
|
9
|
Publication of college-wise merit list
|
November 14, 2026
|
10
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Date and time for reporting/marking attendance by candidates at the college
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November 16 to 17, 2026
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11
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Publication of merit list of candidates reported at the college
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November 17, 2026
|
12
|
Provisional admission at the college
|
November 18, 2026
|
13
|
Admission cancellation
|
November 18, 2026
MP AYUSH Counselling 2026 Round 1 Registration and Choice Filling
The link for students to register for the MP AYUSH Counselling 2026 Round 1 registration and choice-filling window will be available on the official website soon. Follow the steps provided below to register
Step 1: Visit the official website of MP AYUSH Counselling
Step 2: Click on the Round 1 stray vacancy registration
Step 3: Enter all required details
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Enter the choices in the order of preference
Step 6: Save and click on submit
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Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.