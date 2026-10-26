RRB Section Controller Answer Key 2026 (OUT): Download Response Sheet PDF at rrb.indianrailways.gov.in, Link Active
RRB Section Controller Answer Key 2026 Download: RRB Section Controller Answer Key has been released, today, October 26, 2026, on the official website. Candidates can raise objections till November 3, 2026. Read complete details in the article below.
Key Points
- RRB Section Controller Answer Key released on Oct 26, 2026, at 5:00 PM.
- Objections can be raised from Oct 26, 2026, to Nov 3, 2026, with a Rs. 50 fee.
- The exam was held on Oct 12-13, 2026; link active until Nov 3, 2026.
RRB Section Controller Answer Key 2026 Download: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) has released an official notification for recruitment to the post of Section Controller under advertisement number 03/2026. The RRB Section Controller Answer Key for the exam conducted on October 12 and 13, 2026, has been released today, October 26, 2026, by 5:00 P.M. Candidates who sat for this exam will be able to check the question papers, responses, and answer keys. A link will be made available on the official website of the RRBs, which will be activated from 5:00 PM and will remain open until November 3, 2025, at 5:00 PM. Candidates will also be allowed to raise objections related to questions, options, and answer keys, starting on October 26, 2026, and ending on November 3, 2026.
RRB Section Controller Answer Key 2026 Download Link
RRB has said in the official notice that the answer key for the RRB Section Controller Exam 2026, which was conducted on October 12 to 13, 2026, for 119 posts, will be released today, October 26, 2026, at 5:00 PM. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the questions, marked answers, and the answer keys once the link is activated. The objection window will be open from October 26, 2026 to November 3, 2026.
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RRB Section Controller Answer Key 2026
RRB Section Controller Answer Key 2026 Key Highlights
Given below are some of the important key highlights of the RRB Section Controller Answer Key for the exam, which was conducted on October 12 to 13, 2026:-
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB)
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Department
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Ministry of Railways
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Post Name
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Section Controller
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Advertisement Number
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CEN No. 03/2026
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Total Vacancies
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119
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Exam Date
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October 12 to 13, 2026
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Answer Key Date
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October 26, 2026 at 5:00 PM
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Objection Dates
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October 26, 2026 to November 3, 2026
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Applicable Fee
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Rs. 50 per question, including the bank service charges.
Candidates should note that if the objection raised by the candidate is found to be correct by the expert committee, the fee paid against that question/objection will be refunded to the candidate.
How to Download Section Controller Answer Key 2026?
Candidates who sat for the RRB Section Controller CBT exam 2026 on October 12 to 13, 2026 can follow the simple steps given below to download their provisional answer key and response sheet:-
- Go to the official website at rrb.indianrailways.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the regional website and then look for the post-examination phase tab.
- Click on it and look for the advertisement number CEN 03/2026 (Section Controller) notification.
- Click on the link, and the candidate will be redirected to the login page.
- Enter the username or registration number and password or date of birth in the window and submit.
- The question paper with marked answers and the provisional answer key will be available on the screen.
- Check the answers with the date and shift time carefully, and download the available response sheet or save it for future use.
How to Raise Objections Against the RRB Section Controller Answer Key 2026?
RRB activated the link for the RRB Section Controller Answer Key 2026 on its official website, RRB has open the objection-raising window along with it. Candidates can raise objections from October 26, 2026, to November 3, 2026, till 5:00 PM. Candidates have to pay a fee of Rs. 50 for each objection that the candidate raises. Given below are the simple steps that the candidates can follow to raise objections:-
- Visit the official website and use the Section Controller answer key login.
- Log in using the required registration details.
- Open the question paper for the specific exam date and time and the provisional answer key, and check the question ID or answer that they want to challenge.
- Select the objection option that will be available for that question on the side and select the valid objection reason from the options that will be given.
- Upload the related documents or references, as required by the website, and carefully review the objection details and move on to payment.
- Pay the applicable fee, submit the objection, and save the receipt for future use.
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