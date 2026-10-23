RRB JE Admit Card 2026 Releasing Today for 3,993 Posts - Download Hall Ticket PDF at rrbcdg.gov.in
RRB JE Admit Card 2026 Download:The RRB JE Admit Card 2026 is expected to be released on October 23 for the CBT 1 examination scheduled for October 27 and 28. Candidates can download their hall tickets from regional RRB websites using their login credentials. Check all details here.
RRB JE Admit Card 2026: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are expected to release the RRB JE Admit Card 2026 on October 23, 2026 for the Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment examination. Candidates who will appear for the exam can now download their CBT 1 hall tickets from their respective regional RRB websites once the link is activated. As per the official notification, the e call letter can be downloaded four days before the examination. Through this recruitment drive a total of 3,993 vacancies will be filled across various posts, including Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant (CMA). The RRB JE CBT 1 exam will be conducted on October 27 and 28, 2026.
The admit card is an important document required for entry inside the examination hall. To download their hall tickets candidates will need to enter their login credentials such as their registration number, password, and security code as required on the login page.
RRB JE Admit Card 2026 Release Date
The RRB JE Admit Card 2026 is expected to be released on October 23, 2026 ahead of the Computer Based Test (CBT 1). As per the official notice issued by the Railway Recruitment Boards, candidates will be able to download their e call letters approximately four days before their respective examination dates.
RRB JE Admit Card 2026: Overview
Candidates can check the important details related to the RRB Junior Engineer Computer Based Exam in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs)
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Exam Name
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RRB Junior Engineer Recruitment 2026
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Notification Number
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CEN 04/2026
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Post
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Junior Engineer Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA).
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Admit Card Date
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October 23, 2026 (Expected)
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Exam Name
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CBT 1
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Exam Dates
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October 27 and 28, 2026
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Admit Card Mode
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Online
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Official Website
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rrb.indianrailways.gov.in
RRB Junior Engineer Exam Date 2026
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to conduct the Junior Engineer (JE) CBT 1 examination on October 27 and 28, 2026. This year the RRB will fill a total of 3993 vacancies across various posts. The number of vacancies is higher than in the previous recruitment cycle which offered 2588 posts in 2025.
RRB JE Exam 2026: What is the Selection Process?
The RRB JE Exam 2026 selection process consists of four main stages First candidates will appear for Computer Based Test 1 (CBT 1) then Computer Based Test 2 (CBT 2) after that Document Verification and Medical Examination. Candidates who qualify for CBT 1 would be called for CBT 2. Final selection would be done on the basis of performance in CBT 2 subject to successful document verification and meeting the medical standards as per the rules.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.