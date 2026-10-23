Assam CM Announces ₹208-Crore Super-Speciality Hospital at Tezpur Medical College

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced a ₹208-crore super-speciality hospital at Tezpur Medical College and Hospital, with seven specialised departments planned for the facility. The project aims to improve access to advanced medical treatment for patients in northern Assam and reduce the need for long-distance travel to larger healthcare centres.The Chief Minister shared the announcement on Thursday, October 22, highlighting the importance of making specialised healthcare more accessible to patients and their families. Tezpur Super-Speciality Hospital to Have Seven Departments The proposed hospital will strengthen the existing healthcare infrastructure at Tezpur Medical College and Hospital. According to the announcement, the new facility will include seven specialised departments to expand the range of medical services available in the region.

The names of the seven departments have not yet been disclosed in the available announcement. Details regarding the proposed bed capacity, construction schedule and expected opening date are also awaited. The ₹208-crore investment is intended to bring advanced treatment facilities closer to communities that may otherwise need to travel outside their districts for specialised medical care. How the New Hospital Will Benefit Patients in Northern Assam The proposed super-speciality hospital is expected to serve patients from Sonitpur and neighbouring districts. Depending on their medical condition, patients requiring advanced treatment may currently need to travel to larger healthcare centres, including Guwahati. Access to specialised services closer to home could help families reduce travel expenses, accommodation costs and the time involved in seeking treatment outside their region.

The new facility is also expected to strengthen Tezpur Medical College and Hospital's capacity to handle cases requiring specialised medical intervention. The actual impact will depend on the departments established, the availability of specialist doctors and the services provided once the hospital becomes operational. Tezpur Medical College to Strengthen Regional Healthcare Tezpur Medical College and Hospital is located in Bihaguri in Assam's Sonitpur district. Established in 2013, the institution provides medical education and healthcare services to people in the surrounding region.The proposed super-speciality hospital is expected to build on the institution's existing role by expanding access to advanced medical services. Assam has been developing its network of medical colleges and healthcare institutions to improve access to treatment beyond major urban centres. The proposed project in Tezpur is intended to support this broader objective by bringing additional specialised facilities to northern Assam.