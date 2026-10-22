School Assembly News Headlines October 23, 2026: CA Result, JEE Mains, NEET UG, and other News

School assembly news headlines for October 23, 2026, bring together the major developments students should know from India and around the world. From important national updates and international affairs to the latest in sports and business, the day’s headlines cover a range of topics shaping current events. Education news also remains important, with exam schedules, application deadlines, results and counselling updates helping students stay informed. Read on for the top national, international, sports, business and education news headlines for the morning assembly.

Science and Technology News Headlines for School Assembly October 23

IndiaAI Fellowship 2026-27 offers up to ₹1 lakh for undergraduate and up to ₹2 lakh for postgraduate students; applications close November 30.

Dr. Jitendra Singh says the world is entering an era of AI-guided, gene-driven precision medicine, with India emerging among frontline providers.

A new survey finds Indian students see AI as a time-saving study tool but worry it may reduce depth in learning.

Thought of the Day

“The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you will go.”

— Dr. Seuss

Meaning: Reading opens doors that nothing else can. Every book, article or newspaper you finish adds something new to your mind. Those small additions slowly decide how far you can travel in life, in study and in work.