School Assembly News Headlines October 23, 2026: CA Result, JEE Mains, NEET UG, and other News
School assembly news headlines for October 23, 2026 bring students the latest important developments from India and around the world. This roundup covers national affairs, international news, sports, business, science and technology, and education. These concise updates will help students, teachers and parents prepare for the morning assembly and stay informed about current affairs.
School assembly news headlines for October 23, 2026, bring together the major developments students should know from India and around the world. From important national updates and international affairs to the latest in sports and business, the day’s headlines cover a range of topics shaping current events. Education news also remains important, with exam schedules, application deadlines, results and counselling updates helping students stay informed. Read on for the top national, international, sports, business and education news headlines for the morning assembly.
National News Headlines for School Assembly October 23
- PM Narendra Modi and Polish PM Donald Tusk hold wide-ranging talks; India and Poland agree to deepen cooperation in defence, space and nuclear energy.
- Amit Shah launches 43 Yamuna rejuvenation projects worth ₹8,941 crore in Delhi, with a clean-river target set for 2029.
- Home Minister sets December 31, 2029 as the deadline for a drug-free India, urging police forces to work as one team.
- Delhi High Court hears AISA president Neha Bora’s plea against a police “peace bond” notice; she argues no permission is needed to hoist the national flag.
- FSSAI issues notices to Nestlé India and Zydus Wellness over misleading product claims, seeking scientific proof for advertisements.
- Bombay High Court calls Mumbai’s smog an emergency after air quality briefly overtook Delhi’s, orders a clear dust and emission action plan.
- Vice-President C. P. Radhakrishnan opens a conference on cooperative federalism and law reforms in New Delhi.
- 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum to be held in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan on October 26 and 27.
- Indian Navy’s First Training Squadron arrives in Maldives as part of overseas deployment.
- West Bengal government forms a six-member SIT headed by a retired judge to probe the Durga Puja pandal stampede that killed 19 people.
International News Headlines for School Assembly October 23
- PM Modi says India will support every meaningful peace effort in Ukraine and West Asia, after talks with Polish PM Donald Tusk in New Delhi.
- Drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s King Fahd International Airport in Dammam kills one person and injures eight; flights diverted.
- Brent crude climbs to its highest level since May after fresh Houthi attacks on Saudi oil facilities; two killed by drone debris at an Aramco-operated field.
- North Korea’s Kim Yo Jong warns South Korea, saying border loudspeakers will be ready “within days”.
- Russian aerial strikes kill nine people in Ukraine as President Zelenskyy meets US and European officials in Norway.
- France prepares to deploy military personnel ahead of expected fresh unrest this weekend.
- Death toll from a Houthi strike on a Yemeni government camp rises to 73.
- Student protests spread across Indonesia over rising living costs and forest fires.
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Sports News Headlines for School Assembly October 23
- India beat New Zealand by four wickets in the first T20I at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, chasing 226 with two balls to spare.
- Sanju Samson named Player of the Match for a 33-ball 67; New Zealand had posted 225/4, their highest T20I total against India at home.
- Second T20I of the series to be played at the same venue on October 24.
- Asian Para Games: India ends the day sixth with 80 medals — 20 gold, 25 silver and 37 bronze.
- Solairaj Dharmaraj wins men’s long jump gold with an Asian record of 7.15m.
- Shailesh Kumar takes men’s high jump T63 gold with a Games record; Sachin Khilari leads a clean sweep in men’s shot put F46 with 15.87m.
- Sheetal Devi signs off with compound golds in the women’s individual and mixed team events, after a world record 149 in the ranking round.
- Suvarna Raj wins women’s discus F54 gold; Dilip Gavit and Anjanaben Bumbadiya add golds in the 400m T47 events.
- Liverpool fight back from two goals down to beat Villarreal 4-3 in a Champions League thriller.
Business News Headlines for School Assembly October 23
- Sensex falls about 460 points and the Nifty ends 0.54 per cent lower at 22,687.65, weighed down by power and metal stocks and weak Asian markets.
- Brent crude rises nearly 2 per cent to $110.68 a barrel, adding pressure on import costs and market sentiment.
- India-EU free trade agreement may become operational in early 2027, says Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, with the pact expected to be signed this year.
- US President Donald Trump says the India-US trade deal is “pretty close” and will be different from earlier agreements.
- SBI reports a cyberattack after personal data linked to 3,897 customers was found on the dark web.
- India Post crosses the ₹4,000 crore quarterly revenue mark for two quarters in a row; H1 revenue up 24 per cent to ₹8,212.7 crore.
- Government examines financial incentives for agrivoltaics, which combines solar power generation with farming on the same land.
- Eternal, the parent of Zomato and Blinkit, reports a September-quarter net profit of ₹125 crore, nearly double its year-ago figure.
Education News Headlines for School Assembly October 23
- Registration opens for Kashi Tamil Sangamam 5.0, to be held from November 28 to December 12, 2026; last date to apply is November 13.
- KTS 5.0 theme is “Thirukkural Payilvom – Thirukkural Abhyas Karen”; about 1,400 participants will travel to Varanasi, Prayagraj and Ayodhya.
- A nationwide student engagement programme on the Thirukkural will cover 1,000 higher education institutions.
- UGC-NET December 2026 registration closes on October 28; correction window opens November 2 to 4; exams from December 14 to 21.
- Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2026 online applications now open.
- NIFTEE 2027 applications invited for UG, PG, Artisans, NLEA and PhD programmes.
- NEET-UG will move to computer-based test mode from 2027, the Union Education Minister has confirmed.
- CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 date sheets for 2027 board exams still awaited; practical exams are expected to begin in January.
- DARE Secretary calls for reimagining agricultural higher education through global partnerships.
Science and Technology News Headlines for School Assembly October 23
- IndiaAI Fellowship 2026-27 offers up to ₹1 lakh for undergraduate and up to ₹2 lakh for postgraduate students; applications close November 30.
- Dr. Jitendra Singh says the world is entering an era of AI-guided, gene-driven precision medicine, with India emerging among frontline providers.
- A new survey finds Indian students see AI as a time-saving study tool but worry it may reduce depth in learning.
Thought of the Day
“The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you will go.”
— Dr. Seuss
Meaning: Reading opens doors that nothing else can. Every book, article or newspaper you finish adds something new to your mind. Those small additions slowly decide how far you can travel in life, in study and in work.
Executive - Editorial
Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.