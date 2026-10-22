Gujarat School Visitor Rules Tightened: Written Permission Mandatory for Outsiders
Gujarat tightens school entry rules making prior written permission mandatory for external visitors. Read the article below to know the new guidelines on photography, live-streaming, safety protocols, and visitor registers.
The Gujarat government has tightened school entry rules, making prior written permission from the principal or head of the institution mandatory for external visitors. The directive, issued by the Office of the Commissioner of Schools on October 21, 2026, also restricts unauthorized photography, videography, interviews and live streaming involving students, teachers and school activities. Under the new instructions, schools must maintain visitor registers, regulate access to areas where students are present and protect children’s personal information from unauthorized collection or publication. The rules also empower principals to deny entry to visitors who may pose a threat to schools security, discipline, privacy or the academic environment. Scroll the article for further information.
Gujarat School Entry Rules 2026: What Has Changed?
The Education Department has introduced stricter requirements for people visiting school premises. External visitors must secure written approval from the principal or head of the institution before entering. Duly authorised government officials performing their official duties are exempt from this prior permission requirement.
Schools must also record visitor details in a register to maintain a record of people entering their premises. The directive aims to strengthen campus security and ensure that students can attend school in an environment that safeguards their safety, dignity and privacy.
Photography and Live-Streaming Restricted Without Permission
The circular requires prior written permission from the principal for photography, videography, interviews, audio recording and live-streaming involving students, teachers or school activities. Such activities may be allowed only for lawful purposes. Visitors are also prohibited from collecting information about individual children or publishing their identities or photographs without the principal's prior written permission, particularly when doing so could affect a child's safety, dignity or privacy.School authorities must ensure that students' photographs, videos and personal information are not collected, published or circulated in ways that could compromise their welfare.
Which School Areas Require Prior Permission?
Visitors need prior written permission to access classrooms, laboratories, libraries, hostels, playgrounds, toilets and other areas where student activities take place. They must also be accompanied by the principal, a teacher or an authorised school official.The circular gives principals the authority to refuse entry to anyone whose presence could affect school security, discipline, privacy or the academic environment.The key requirements are summarised below.
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Requirement
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What the circular directs
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Entry to school premises
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Prior written permission from the principal or institution head
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Government officials
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Exempt if duly authorised to perform official duties
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Visitor records
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Details must be entered in the visitor register
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Photography and recording
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Prior written permission required
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Access to student areas
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Prior written permission and accompaniment by an authorised school representative
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Student information
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Collection and publication must comply with the circular's permission and child-protection requirements
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Unauthorised entry or recording
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Immediate reporting to local police and education authorities
What Happens If Someone Enters a School Without Permission?
School authorities must immediately report cases involving unauthorised entry, refusal to leave, attempts at unauthorised photography or videography, or obstruction of school activities to the local police and education authorities. The instructions also allow principals to direct unauthorised visitors to leave and seek police assistance when necessary. These measures place responsibility on school management to monitor access to the campus and respond promptly to activities that could threaten students' safety or disrupt teaching.
Why Has Gujarat Tightened School Safety Rules?
The circular refers to the principle of in loco parentis, under which the state assumes responsibilities comparable to those of a parent towards children in its care. It emphasises the government's responsibility to protect the safety, dignity, privacy and welfare of students in government schools.
The directive also refers to Article 21 of the Constitution and the Supreme Court's judgment in K.S. Puttaswamy (Retd.) v. Union of India, which recognised privacy as a fundamental right.
Additionally, it cites school safety policies and guidelines issued by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), which emphasise the need for safe, secure and child-friendly educational environments.
The new instructions seek to translate these child-protection principles into practical rules governing school access, recording activities and the handling of students' personal information.
What Should Visitors and School Authorities Know?
People planning to visit a school should contact the principal or institution head in advance and obtain the required written permission. They should not assume that permission to enter automatically authorises photography, interviews or recording.School authorities, meanwhile, must maintain visitor records, supervise access to student areas and ensure that any permitted recording or collection of information complies with the circular.The instructions also make clear that school heads must act promptly when unauthorized visitors refuse to leave, attempt prohibited recording or interfere with school activities.
Executive - Editorial
Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.