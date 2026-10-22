Gujarat School Visitor Rules Tightened: Written Permission Mandatory for Outsiders

The Gujarat government has tightened school entry rules, making prior written permission from the principal or head of the institution mandatory for external visitors. The directive, issued by the Office of the Commissioner of Schools on October 21, 2026, also restricts unauthorized photography, videography, interviews and live streaming involving students, teachers and school activities. Under the new instructions, schools must maintain visitor registers, regulate access to areas where students are present and protect children’s personal information from unauthorized collection or publication. The rules also empower principals to deny entry to visitors who may pose a threat to schools security, discipline, privacy or the academic environment. Scroll the article for further information. Gujarat School Entry Rules 2026: What Has Changed?

The Education Department has introduced stricter requirements for people visiting school premises. External visitors must secure written approval from the principal or head of the institution before entering. Duly authorised government officials performing their official duties are exempt from this prior permission requirement. Schools must also record visitor details in a register to maintain a record of people entering their premises. The directive aims to strengthen campus security and ensure that students can attend school in an environment that safeguards their safety, dignity and privacy. Photography and Live-Streaming Restricted Without Permission The circular requires prior written permission from the principal for photography, videography, interviews, audio recording and live-streaming involving students, teachers or school activities. Such activities may be allowed only for lawful purposes. Visitors are also prohibited from collecting information about individual children or publishing their identities or photographs without the principal's prior written permission, particularly when doing so could affect a child's safety, dignity or privacy.School authorities must ensure that students' photographs, videos and personal information are not collected, published or circulated in ways that could compromise their welfare.

Which School Areas Require Prior Permission? Visitors need prior written permission to access classrooms, laboratories, libraries, hostels, playgrounds, toilets and other areas where student activities take place. They must also be accompanied by the principal, a teacher or an authorised school official.The circular gives principals the authority to refuse entry to anyone whose presence could affect school security, discipline, privacy or the academic environment.The key requirements are summarised below. Requirement What the circular directs Entry to school premises Prior written permission from the principal or institution head Government officials Exempt if duly authorised to perform official duties Visitor records Details must be entered in the visitor register Photography and recording Prior written permission required Access to student areas Prior written permission and accompaniment by an authorised school representative Student information Collection and publication must comply with the circular's permission and child-protection requirements Unauthorised entry or recording Immediate reporting to local police and education authorities

What Happens If Someone Enters a School Without Permission? School authorities must immediately report cases involving unauthorised entry, refusal to leave, attempts at unauthorised photography or videography, or obstruction of school activities to the local police and education authorities. The instructions also allow principals to direct unauthorised visitors to leave and seek police assistance when necessary. These measures place responsibility on school management to monitor access to the campus and respond promptly to activities that could threaten students' safety or disrupt teaching. Why Has Gujarat Tightened School Safety Rules? The circular refers to the principle of in loco parentis, under which the state assumes responsibilities comparable to those of a parent towards children in its care. It emphasises the government's responsibility to protect the safety, dignity, privacy and welfare of students in government schools.