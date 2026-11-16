MP AYUSH Counselling 2026: Stray Vacancy Round 2 Registration Open, Apply by November 16

The Department of AYUSH, Government of Madhya Pradesh has started the registration process for the MP AYUSH Counselling 2026 Stray Vacancy Round 2 for candidates seeking admission to undergraduate AYUSH courses. Candidates who have qualified NEET UG can apply online for admission to BAMS, BHMS, BUMS and BNYS courses through the official counselling portal.

Eligible candidates must complete their registration by today, November 16, 2026. The counselling process is being conducted online through the Madhya Pradesh AYUSH counselling portal- ayush.mponline.gov.in.

The department released the college-wise merit list for the stray vacancy round on November 14. Candidates can visit the official website ayush.mponline.gov.in and select the institute, the type of reporting, that is, whether they are checking for choice-filling, reporting or admission.