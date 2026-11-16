MP AYUSH Counselling 2026: Stray Vacancy Round 2 Registration Open, Apply by November 16
The Department of AYUSH, Government of Madhya Pradesh has opened Stray Vacancy Round 2 registration for NEET UG 2026 qualified candidates seeking BAMS, BHMS, BUMS and BNYS admissions. Apply online by November 16, 2026.
The Department of AYUSH, Government of Madhya Pradesh has started the registration process for the MP AYUSH Counselling 2026 Stray Vacancy Round 2 for candidates seeking admission to undergraduate AYUSH courses. Candidates who have qualified NEET UG can apply online for admission to BAMS, BHMS, BUMS and BNYS courses through the official counselling portal.
Eligible candidates must complete their registration by today, November 16, 2026. The counselling process is being conducted online through the Madhya Pradesh AYUSH counselling portal- ayush.mponline.gov.in.
The department released the college-wise merit list for the stray vacancy round on November 14. Candidates can visit the official website ayush.mponline.gov.in and select the institute, the type of reporting, that is, whether they are checking for choice-filling, reporting or admission.
Check MP AYUSH College-Wise Merit List - ‘Click Here’
To Register For MP AYUSH 2026 Stray Vacancy Round 2 - 'Click Here'
MP AYUSH Stray Vacancy Round 2: Important Dates
According to the counselling schedule, the registration window will remain open until 11:59 PM on November 16. Candidates should also complete document verification and subsequent counselling activities within the prescribed timelines.
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Counselling activity
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Date
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Online registration
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November 15–16, 2026
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Registration form editing (eligible newly registered candidates)
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November 15–16, 2026
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Document verification at help centres
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November 16–17, 2026
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Publication of vacant seat status
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November 19, 2026
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Publication of merit list
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November 19, 2026
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Online choice filling and locking
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November 20–21, 2026
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College-wise merit list
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November 25, 2026
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Reporting at allotted colleges
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November 26–27, 2026
How to Apply for MP AYUSH Counselling 2026?
Candidates can follow these steps to complete the registration process:
- Visit the official website, ayush.mponline.gov.in.
- Open the MP AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2026 section.
- Select the link for Stray Vacancy Round 2 registration.
- Enter the required details and NEET UG credentials.
- Complete the application form with the necessary information.
- Review the details and submit the registration form.
- Download or save the confirmation for future reference.
Candidates must ensure that their details are entered correctly while submitting the form. They should also visit the designated help centres for document verification, as registration alone will not complete the counselling process.
What Happens After Registration?
After the registration window closes, the Directorate of AYUSH will publish the vacant seat status, merit list and list of eligible candidates on November 19, 2026. Candidates who qualify for the next stage can fill and lock their preferred colleges between November 20 and 21.
The college-wise merit list is scheduled to be released on November 25. Candidates allotted seats will have to report to their respective colleges between November 26 and 27 to complete the admission formalities.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.