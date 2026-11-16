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Uzbekistan Visa-Free Entry for Indians: Who Can Stay for 30 Days Without a Visa? Check Eligibility

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Nov 16, 2026, 13:33 IST

Uzbekistan allows eligible Indian passport holders to stay for up to 30 days without a separate Uzbek visa. Check the qualifying foreign visas, travel conditions and latest entry rules.

Uzbekistan Visa-Free Entry for Indians: Who Can Stay for 30 Days Without a Visa? Check Eligibility
Uzbekistan Visa-Free Entry for Indians: Who Can Stay for 30 Days Without a Visa? Check Eligibility

Indian travellers planning a trip to Uzbekistan can now benefit from a 30-day visa-free entry facility. The policy was announced by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Tashkent on August 30, 2026. Under the official statement issued on August 29, 2026, Indian citizens must hold a valid multiple-entry business or tourist visa issued by one of the specified countries. They must also have an air ticket for travel to India or a third country. The new arrangement came into effect on September 1, 2026. Here is who can use the facility and what Indian travellers should know before planning their journey.

Is Uzbekistan Visa-Free for Indian Citizens?

Uzbekistan has introduced a visa-free stay of up to 30 days for eligible Indian citizens. The facility allows qualifying travellers to enter the country without obtaining a separate Uzbekistan visa.

Which Country’s Visa Allows Indians to Enter Uzbekistan Without a Visa?

Indian citizens holding valid multiple-entry business or tourist visas issued by the following countries can qualify for the facility:

No. Country or Region
1 Australia
2 Canada
3 Japan
4 New Zealand
5 South Korea
6 United Kingdom
7 United States
8 Schengen Agreement member states

How Long Can Indians Stay in Uzbekistan Without a Visa?

Eligible Indian travellers can stay in Uzbekistan for up to 30 days from the date of entry.The visa-free period is available only during the validity of the qualifying foreign visa. Travellers must also meet the onward or return air-ticket requirement.

Travel Detail Requirement
Maximum visa-free stay 30 days
Eligible nationality Indian citizens
Foreign visa type Multiple-entry business or tourist visa
Accepted visa-issuing countries Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, UK, US and Schengen states
Travel document Confirmed air ticket to India or a third country
Effective date September 1, 2026

When Did Uzbekistan Announce Visa-Free Travel for Indians?

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev announced the 30-day visa-free arrangement on August 30, 2026, during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tashkent. The announcement came during Modi’s two-day state visit to Uzbekistan.

Top 20 Visa-Free Countries for Indian Passport Holders

No. Country Permitted Stay Important Entry Conditions
1 Thailand 60 days Tourism and short business visits; mandatory Thailand Digital Arrival Card registration
2 Malaysia 30 days Visa-free facility valid until December 31, 2026
3 Mauritius As permitted by immigration Visa-free entry; travellers must meet standard entry requirements
4 Maldives 90 days Visitor entry permission is granted on arrival
5 Nepal No fixed visa limit Indian citizens can enter without a visa using accepted travel documents
6 Bhutan No fixed visa limit Entry permit is required; Sustainable Development Fee and other rules may apply
7 Barbados 90 days Tourist and business visits
8 Dominica 180 days Visa-free entry for eligible visitors
9 Grenada 90 days Tourist and business visits
10 Jamaica 30 days Visa-free visitor entry
11 Kazakhstan 14 days Non-extendable stay
12 Rwanda 30 days Visa-free visitor entry
13 Senegal 90 days Visa-free visitor entry
14 Seychelles 90 days Travel Authorisation is required and a fee may apply
15 Trinidad and Tobago 90 days Visa-free visitor entry
16 Saint Lucia 6 weeks Return ticket and other standard visitor documents are required
17 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 30 days Proof of accommodation, sufficient funds and return ticket may be required
18 Samoa 60 days Entry permit is not required for eligible short visits, subject to general conditions
19 Vanuatu 30 days Visitor entry conditions apply
20 Cook Islands 31 days Return ticket and other standard entry requirements apply

Which Countries Allow Indians to Stay the Longest Without a Visa?

Some destinations allow Indian visitors to stay for several months without obtaining a visa in advance.

Country Maximum Permitted Stay
Dominica 180 days
Grenada 90 days
Barbados 90 days
Maldives 90 days
Senegal 90 days
Seychelles 90 days
Trinidad and Tobago 90 days
Samoa 60 days
Saint Lucia 6 weeks

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

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First Published: Nov 16, 2026, 13:33 IST
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