Uzbekistan Visa-Free Entry for Indians: Who Can Stay for 30 Days Without a Visa? Check Eligibility

Indian travellers planning a trip to Uzbekistan can now benefit from a 30-day visa-free entry facility. The policy was announced by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Tashkent on August 30, 2026. Under the official statement issued on August 29, 2026, Indian citizens must hold a valid multiple-entry business or tourist visa issued by one of the specified countries. They must also have an air ticket for travel to India or a third country. The new arrangement came into effect on September 1, 2026. Here is who can use the facility and what Indian travellers should know before planning their journey.

Is Uzbekistan Visa-Free for Indian Citizens?

Uzbekistan has introduced a visa-free stay of up to 30 days for eligible Indian citizens. The facility allows qualifying travellers to enter the country without obtaining a separate Uzbekistan visa.