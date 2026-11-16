Uzbekistan Visa-Free Entry for Indians: Who Can Stay for 30 Days Without a Visa? Check Eligibility
Uzbekistan allows eligible Indian passport holders to stay for up to 30 days without a separate Uzbek visa. Check the qualifying foreign visas, travel conditions and latest entry rules.
Indian travellers planning a trip to Uzbekistan can now benefit from a 30-day visa-free entry facility. The policy was announced by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Tashkent on August 30, 2026. Under the official statement issued on August 29, 2026, Indian citizens must hold a valid multiple-entry business or tourist visa issued by one of the specified countries. They must also have an air ticket for travel to India or a third country. The new arrangement came into effect on September 1, 2026. Here is who can use the facility and what Indian travellers should know before planning their journey.
Is Uzbekistan Visa-Free for Indian Citizens?
Uzbekistan has introduced a visa-free stay of up to 30 days for eligible Indian citizens. The facility allows qualifying travellers to enter the country without obtaining a separate Uzbekistan visa.
Which Country’s Visa Allows Indians to Enter Uzbekistan Without a Visa?
Indian citizens holding valid multiple-entry business or tourist visas issued by the following countries can qualify for the facility:
|No.
|Country or Region
|1
|Australia
|2
|Canada
|3
|Japan
|4
|New Zealand
|5
|South Korea
|6
|United Kingdom
|7
|United States
|8
|Schengen Agreement member states
How Long Can Indians Stay in Uzbekistan Without a Visa?
Eligible Indian travellers can stay in Uzbekistan for up to 30 days from the date of entry.The visa-free period is available only during the validity of the qualifying foreign visa. Travellers must also meet the onward or return air-ticket requirement.
|Travel Detail
|Requirement
|Maximum visa-free stay
|30 days
|Eligible nationality
|Indian citizens
|Foreign visa type
|Multiple-entry business or tourist visa
|Accepted visa-issuing countries
|Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, UK, US and Schengen states
|Travel document
|Confirmed air ticket to India or a third country
|Effective date
|September 1, 2026
When Did Uzbekistan Announce Visa-Free Travel for Indians?
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev announced the 30-day visa-free arrangement on August 30, 2026, during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tashkent. The announcement came during Modi’s two-day state visit to Uzbekistan.
Top 20 Visa-Free Countries for Indian Passport Holders
|No.
|Country
|Permitted Stay
|Important Entry Conditions
|1
|Thailand
|60 days
|Tourism and short business visits; mandatory Thailand Digital Arrival Card registration
|2
|Malaysia
|30 days
|Visa-free facility valid until December 31, 2026
|3
|Mauritius
|As permitted by immigration
|Visa-free entry; travellers must meet standard entry requirements
|4
|Maldives
|90 days
|Visitor entry permission is granted on arrival
|5
|Nepal
|No fixed visa limit
|Indian citizens can enter without a visa using accepted travel documents
|6
|Bhutan
|No fixed visa limit
|Entry permit is required; Sustainable Development Fee and other rules may apply
|7
|Barbados
|90 days
|Tourist and business visits
|8
|Dominica
|180 days
|Visa-free entry for eligible visitors
|9
|Grenada
|90 days
|Tourist and business visits
|10
|Jamaica
|30 days
|Visa-free visitor entry
|11
|Kazakhstan
|14 days
|Non-extendable stay
|12
|Rwanda
|30 days
|Visa-free visitor entry
|13
|Senegal
|90 days
|Visa-free visitor entry
|14
|Seychelles
|90 days
|Travel Authorisation is required and a fee may apply
|15
|Trinidad and Tobago
|90 days
|Visa-free visitor entry
|16
|Saint Lucia
|6 weeks
|Return ticket and other standard visitor documents are required
|17
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|30 days
|Proof of accommodation, sufficient funds and return ticket may be required
|18
|Samoa
|60 days
|Entry permit is not required for eligible short visits, subject to general conditions
|19
|Vanuatu
|30 days
|Visitor entry conditions apply
|20
|Cook Islands
|31 days
|Return ticket and other standard entry requirements apply
Which Countries Allow Indians to Stay the Longest Without a Visa?
Some destinations allow Indian visitors to stay for several months without obtaining a visa in advance.
|Country
|Maximum Permitted Stay
|Dominica
|180 days
|Grenada
|90 days
|Barbados
|90 days
|Maldives
|90 days
|Senegal
|90 days
|Seychelles
|90 days
|Trinidad and Tobago
|90 days
|Samoa
|60 days
|Saint Lucia
|6 weeks
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.