Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Dr MGR Medical University Result 2025 OUT at tnmgrmu.ac.in; Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

TNMGRMU Result 2025 OUT: Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University (TNMGRMU) declared the results of various UG and PG courses on its official website- tnmgrmu.ac.in. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the MGR Medical University result 2025.

Jul 25, 2025, 17:05 IST
Direct link to download MGR University Result 2024 PDF here.
Direct link to download MGR University Result 2024 PDF here.

Tamilnadu MGR Medical University Result 2025 OUT: Tamilnadu Dr M.G.R. Medical University (TNMGRMU) has recently released the results for various courses like BOptom,Pharm D, BSc Accident And Emergency Care Technology, BUMS, MSc Nursing, BPharm, Post Basic BSc Nursing, MD Immuno Haematology And Blood Transfusion, MD Pharmacology, MD Community Medicine, MD General Medicine, MD Anatomy, MD Paediatrics etc, BSc Respiratory Therapy, BSc Medical Sociology, BSc Nuclear Medicine Technology, BSc Nursing, MSc Nursing, BSc Cardiac Technology, BSc Radiography And Imaging Technology, BSc Clinical Nutrition, BSc Dialysis Technology, Bachelor In Audiology And Speech Language Pathology and BSc Medical Record Science. MGR University result 2025 has been released online on the official website- tnmgrmu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their tnmgrmu.ac.in results PDF using the direct link provided below. The students can check the TNMGRMU results 2025 by their register number.

TNMGRMU Results 2025

As per the latest update, Tamilnadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University released the results of various semesters for UG programs. The students can check their Tamilnadu Dr MGR Medical University results PDF on the official exam portal of the University- tnmgrmu.ac.in. 

MGR Medical University Result 2025

Click here

How to Download Dr MGR Medical University Result 2025.

Candidates can check their annual results for various UG courses online at the university's official website. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the TNMGRMU result PDF 2025. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - tnmgrmu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Result' Section

Step 3: Check your Course in the given list 

Step 4: Fill in all the required information like Register No, select the Term

Step 5: Click on ‘View Result”

Step 6: Check the results and download it 

Direct Links to Download MGR University Result 2025

Check the direct link here for TNMGRMU results for various examinations.

Course

Result Date

Result Links
BAMS Third Year/Third Professional July 25, 2025 Click here 
BAMS First Professional July 25, 2025 Click here 
BAMS Second Year/Second Professional July 25, 2025 Click here 
MD (Hom.) Part I July 23, 2025 Click here 
BUMS First Professional July 23, 2025 Click here
BPharm Second Semester July 18, 2025  Click here 
BSc Physician Assistant Second Year July 18, 2025  Click here 
BSc Cardio Pulmonary Perfusion Care Technology Second Year July 18, 2025 Click here 
BSc Radiotherapy Technology Second Year July 18, 2025 Click here 
Bachelor In Prosthetics And Orthotics Second Year July 18, 2025 Click here 
BHMS Second Year July 15, 2025 Click here 
BHMS Third Year July 15, 2025 Click here
BPharm Third Semester July 15, 2025 Click here
BPharm Fifth Semester July 11, 2025 Click here
BOptom Second Year July 11, 2025 Click here 
BSc Medical Record Science Second Year July 11, 2025 Click here 
BSc Medical Sociology Second Year July 11, 2025 Click here 
BSc Nuclear Medicine Technology Second Year July 11, 2025 Click here 
BSc Neuro Electrophysiology Second Year July 11, 2025 Click here 
BSc Accident And Emergency Care Technology Second Year July 11, 2025 Click here 
BSc Clinical Nutrition Second Year July 11, 2025 Click here 
BSc Dialysis Technology Second Year July 11, 2025 Click here 
BSc Operation Theatre And Anaesthesia Technology Second Year July 11, 2025 Click here
BSc Radiography And Imaging Technology Third Year July 09, 2025 Click here 
BOptom Third Year July 09, 2025  Click here 
Pharm D Second Year July 08, 2025  Click here 
Pharm D Fourth Year July 08, 2025  Click here 
Pharm D (Post Baccalaureate) Fourth Year July 08, 2025  Click here 
BSc (MLT) Third Year July 08, 2025  Click here 
BSc Accident And Emergency Care Technology Third Year July 08, 2025   Click here 
BSc Operation Theatre And Anaesthesia Technology Third Year July 08, 2025  Click here 
MPharm First Semester July 04, 2025  Click here 
MPharm Second Semester July 04, 2025  Click here 
MSc Clinical Nutrition First Year July 04, 2025  Click here 
MSc Sports And Fitness Nutrition Second Year July 04, 2025  Click here 
MOptom First Year July 04, 2025  Click here 
MSc Audiology Third Semester July 04, 2025  Click here 
MSc Radiography And Imaging Technology First Year July 04, 2025  Click here 
MSc Speech Language Pathology Third Semester July 04, 2025  Click here 
MSc (Medical Laboratory Technology) Second Year July 04, 2025  Click here 
MSc Audiology First Semester July 04, 2025  Click here 
MSc (Medical Laboratory Technology) First Year July 04, 2025  Click here 
MOptom Second Year July 04, 2025  Click here 
MSc Speech Language Pathology First Semester July 04, 2025  Click here 
Post Graduate Diploma In Auditory Verbal Therapy First Semester July 04, 2025  Click here 
MBBS Third Professional Part-II July 04, 2025  Click here 
BDS First Year July 04, 2025  Click here 
BDS Second Year July 04, 2025  Click here 
BSc Cardio Pulmonary Perfusion Care Technology Third Year July 04, 2025  Click here 
BSc Cardiac Technology Third Year July 04, 2025  Click here 
BSc Respiratory Therapy Third Year July 04, 2025  Click here 
BSc Radiotherapy Technology Third Year July 04, 2025  Click here 
BSc Physician Assistant Third Year July 04, 2025  Click here 
BSc Neuro Electrophysiology Third Year July 04, 2025  Click here 
BSc Clinical Nutrition Third Year July 04, 2025  Click here 
BSc Nuclear Medicine Technology Third Year July 04, 2025  Click here 
BSc Critical Care Technology Third Year July 04, 2025  Click here 
Bachelor In Prosthetics And Orthotics Third Year July 04, 2025 Click here 
BSc Dialysis Technology Third Year July 04, 2025 Click here 
Bachelor In Prosthetics And Orthotics Fourth Year July 04, 2025 Click here
Pharm D First Year July 02, 2025 Click here
Pharm D Third Year July 02, 2025 Click here
Degree Of Siddha Maruthuva Arignar (Bachelor Of Siddha Medicine And Surgery) First Professional July 02, 2025 Click here
BUMS First Professional July 02, 2025 Click here
BUMS Second Professional July 02, 2025 Click here
MSc Nursing Second Year July 01, 2025 Click here
MSc Nursing First Year July 01, 2025 Click here
BPharm Second Year June 23, 2025  Click here
BPharm Third Year June 23, 2025  Click here
BPharm Final Year June 23, 2025  Click here
BPharm Fourth Semester June 23, 2025  Click here
Post Basic BSc Nursing Final Year June 23, 2025  Click here
Post Basic BSc Nursing First Year June 23, 2025 Click here
BPharm Sixth Semester  June 18, 2025 Click here
 MPT First Year  June 12, 2025  Click here
 MPT Second Year  June 12, 2025  Click here
 MOT First Year Part-I  June 12, 2025  Click here
MD Immuno Haematology And Blood Transfusion Final June 11, 2025  Click here
MD Pharmacology Final June 11, 2025  Click here
MD Community Medicine Final June 11, 2025  Click here
MD General Medicine Final June 11, 2025  Click here
MD Anatomy Final June 11, 2025  Click here
MD Paediatrics Final June 11, 2025  Click here
MD Psychiatry Final June 11, 2025  Click here
MD Pathology Final June 11, 2025  Click here
MD Family Medicine Final June 11, 2025  Click here
MD Radio Diagnosis Final June 11, 2025  Click here
MD Physical Medicine And Rehabilitation Final June 11, 2025  Click here
MD Microbiology Final June 11, 2025  Click here
MD Anaesthesiology Final June 11, 2025  Click here
MD Dermatology, Venereology And Leprosy Final June 11, 2025  Click here
MD Physiology Final June 11, 2025  Click here
MD Biochemistry Final June 11, 2025  Click here
MS Ophthalmology Final June 11, 2025  Click here
MS Oto-Rhino-Laryngology Final June 11, 2025  Click here
MS Obstetrics And Gynaecology Final June 11, 2025  Click here
MS General Surgery Final June 11, 2025  Click here
MS Orthopaedics Final June 11, 2025  Click here
D.A Final June 11, 2025  Click here
D.O. Final June 11, 2025  Click here
MSc (Public Health) First Year June 09, 2025  Click here
MSc (Public Health) Second Year June 09, 2025  Click here
Post Graduate Diploma In Medical Journalism First Year June 09, 2025  Click here
Pharm D Fifth Year June 09, 2025  Click here
Pharm D (Post Baccalaureate) Fifth Year June 09, 2025  Click here
BSc Nursing Third Year June 04, 2025 Click here
BAMS First Professional June 02, 2025 Click here
BAMS Second Professional June 02, 2025 Click here

TNMGRMU Result 2025 Marksheet

The Tamilnadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University has released the TNMGRMU result 2025 marksheet PDF on the official website. The MGR University marksheet will contain the following information.

  • Student Name
  • Register Number
  • Name of Course
  • Total Marks
  • Marks Obtained
  • Course/Subject Code
  • Course/Subject Name
  • Result Status
  • Total Marks
  • Maximum Marks
  • Result Date

Tamilnadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University: Highlights

The Tamilnadu Dr.M.G.R. Medical University, situated in Guindy, Tamil Nadu, is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). This university was established in 1987. It was named after the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M. G. Ramachandran (M.G.R.).

Tamilnadu Dr.M.G.R. Medical University Highlights

University Name

The Tamilnadu Dr.M.G.R. Medical University

Established

1987

Location

Guindy, Tamil Nadu

TNMGRMU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Also Check,

The students aspiring to appear in the upcoming entrance/ competitive exam can check the Jagran Josh Mock Tests below.

Jagran Josh Mock Test

FAQs

  • Is TNMGRMU Result 2025 Declared for BPharm?
    +
    Yes, TNMGRMU has released the results of BPharm on its official website. The TNMGRMU result 2025 has been released by the Controller of Examination.
  • How to check MGR Medical University result 2025?
    +
    The MGR Medical University result 2025 can be checked on the official website. Candidates can also find the link to check MGR Medical University results on this page.
