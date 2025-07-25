Dr MGR Medical University Result 2025 OUT at tnmgrmu.ac.in; Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

Tamilnadu MGR Medical University Result 2025 OUT: Tamilnadu Dr M.G.R. Medical University (TNMGRMU) has recently released the results for various courses like BOptom,Pharm D, BSc Accident And Emergency Care Technology, BUMS, MSc Nursing, BPharm, Post Basic BSc Nursing, MD Immuno Haematology And Blood Transfusion, MD Pharmacology, MD Community Medicine, MD General Medicine, MD Anatomy, MD Paediatrics etc, BSc Respiratory Therapy, BSc Medical Sociology, BSc Nuclear Medicine Technology, BSc Nursing, MSc Nursing, BSc Cardiac Technology, BSc Radiography And Imaging Technology, BSc Clinical Nutrition, BSc Dialysis Technology, Bachelor In Audiology And Speech Language Pathology and BSc Medical Record Science. MGR University result 2025 has been released online on the official website- tnmgrmu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their tnmgrmu.ac.in results PDF using the direct link provided below. The students can check the TNMGRMU results 2025 by their register number.

TNMGRMU Results 2025

As per the latest update, Tamilnadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University released the results of various semesters for UG programs. The students can check their Tamilnadu Dr MGR Medical University results PDF on the official exam portal of the University- tnmgrmu.ac.in.

MGR Medical University Result 2025 Click here

How to Download Dr MGR Medical University Result 2025.

Candidates can check their annual results for various UG courses online at the university's official website. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the TNMGRMU result PDF 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - tnmgrmu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Result' Section

Step 3: Check your Course in the given list

Step 4: Fill in all the required information like Register No, select the Term