Dr MGR Medical University Result 2025 OUT at tnmgrmu.ac.in; Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

Tamilnadu MGR Medical University Result 2025 OUT: Tamilnadu Dr M.G.R. Medical University (TNMGRMU) has recently released the results for various courses like BOptom,Pharm D, BSc Accident And Emergency Care Technology, BUMS, MSc Nursing, BPharm, Post Basic BSc Nursing, MD Immuno Haematology And Blood Transfusion, MD Pharmacology, MD Community Medicine, MD General Medicine, MD Anatomy, MD Paediatrics etc, BSc Respiratory Therapy, BSc Medical Sociology, BSc Nuclear Medicine Technology, BSc Nursing, MSc Nursing, BSc Cardiac Technology, BSc Radiography And Imaging Technology, BSc Clinical Nutrition, BSc Dialysis Technology, Bachelor In Audiology And Speech Language Pathology and BSc Medical Record Science. MGR University result 2025 has been released online on the official website- tnmgrmu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their tnmgrmu.ac.in results PDF using the direct link provided below. The students can check the TNMGRMU results 2025 by their register number.
TNMGRMU Results 2025
As per the latest update, Tamilnadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University released the results of various semesters for UG programs. The students can check their Tamilnadu Dr MGR Medical University results PDF on the official exam portal of the University- tnmgrmu.ac.in.
MGR Medical University Result 2025
How to Download Dr MGR Medical University Result 2025.
Candidates can check their annual results for various UG courses online at the university's official website. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the TNMGRMU result PDF 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - tnmgrmu.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the 'Result' Section
Step 3: Check your Course in the given list
Step 4: Fill in all the required information like Register No, select the Term
Step 5: Click on ‘View Result”
Step 6: Check the results and download it
Direct Links to Download MGR University Result 2025
Check the direct link here for TNMGRMU results for various examinations.
Course
|
Result Date
|
Result Links
|BAMS Third Year/Third Professional
|July 25, 2025
|Click here
|BAMS First Professional
|July 25, 2025
|Click here
|BAMS Second Year/Second Professional
|July 25, 2025
|Click here
|MD (Hom.) Part I
|July 23, 2025
|Click here
|BUMS First Professional
|July 23, 2025
|Click here
|BPharm Second Semester
|July 18, 2025
|Click here
|BSc Physician Assistant Second Year
|July 18, 2025
|Click here
|BSc Cardio Pulmonary Perfusion Care Technology Second Year
|July 18, 2025
|Click here
|BSc Radiotherapy Technology Second Year
|July 18, 2025
|Click here
|Bachelor In Prosthetics And Orthotics Second Year
|July 18, 2025
|Click here
|BHMS Second Year
|July 15, 2025
|Click here
|BHMS Third Year
|July 15, 2025
|Click here
|BPharm Third Semester
|July 15, 2025
|Click here
|BPharm Fifth Semester
|July 11, 2025
|Click here
|BOptom Second Year
|July 11, 2025
|Click here
|BSc Medical Record Science Second Year
|July 11, 2025
|Click here
|BSc Medical Sociology Second Year
|July 11, 2025
|Click here
|BSc Nuclear Medicine Technology Second Year
|July 11, 2025
|Click here
|BSc Neuro Electrophysiology Second Year
|July 11, 2025
|Click here
|BSc Accident And Emergency Care Technology Second Year
|July 11, 2025
|Click here
|BSc Clinical Nutrition Second Year
|July 11, 2025
|Click here
|BSc Dialysis Technology Second Year
|July 11, 2025
|Click here
|BSc Operation Theatre And Anaesthesia Technology Second Year
|July 11, 2025
|Click here
|BSc Radiography And Imaging Technology Third Year
|July 09, 2025
|Click here
|BOptom Third Year
|July 09, 2025
|Click here
|Pharm D Second Year
|July 08, 2025
|Click here
|Pharm D Fourth Year
|July 08, 2025
|Click here
|Pharm D (Post Baccalaureate) Fourth Year
|July 08, 2025
|Click here
|BSc (MLT) Third Year
|July 08, 2025
|Click here
|BSc Accident And Emergency Care Technology Third Year
|July 08, 2025
|Click here
|BSc Operation Theatre And Anaesthesia Technology Third Year
|July 08, 2025
|Click here
|MPharm First Semester
|July 04, 2025
|Click here
|MPharm Second Semester
|July 04, 2025
|Click here
|MSc Clinical Nutrition First Year
|July 04, 2025
|Click here
|MSc Sports And Fitness Nutrition Second Year
|July 04, 2025
|Click here
|MOptom First Year
|July 04, 2025
|Click here
|MSc Audiology Third Semester
|July 04, 2025
|Click here
|MSc Radiography And Imaging Technology First Year
|July 04, 2025
|Click here
|MSc Speech Language Pathology Third Semester
|July 04, 2025
|Click here
|MSc (Medical Laboratory Technology) Second Year
|July 04, 2025
|Click here
|MSc Audiology First Semester
|July 04, 2025
|Click here
|MSc (Medical Laboratory Technology) First Year
|July 04, 2025
|Click here
|MOptom Second Year
|July 04, 2025
|Click here
|MSc Speech Language Pathology First Semester
|July 04, 2025
|Click here
|Post Graduate Diploma In Auditory Verbal Therapy First Semester
|July 04, 2025
|Click here
|MBBS Third Professional Part-II
|July 04, 2025
|Click here
|BDS First Year
|July 04, 2025
|Click here
|BDS Second Year
|July 04, 2025
|Click here
|BSc Cardio Pulmonary Perfusion Care Technology Third Year
|July 04, 2025
|Click here
|BSc Cardiac Technology Third Year
|July 04, 2025
|Click here
|BSc Respiratory Therapy Third Year
|July 04, 2025
|Click here
|BSc Radiotherapy Technology Third Year
|July 04, 2025
|Click here
|BSc Physician Assistant Third Year
|July 04, 2025
|Click here
|BSc Neuro Electrophysiology Third Year
|July 04, 2025
|Click here
|BSc Clinical Nutrition Third Year
|July 04, 2025
|Click here
|BSc Nuclear Medicine Technology Third Year
|July 04, 2025
|Click here
|BSc Critical Care Technology Third Year
|July 04, 2025
|Click here
|Bachelor In Prosthetics And Orthotics Third Year
|July 04, 2025
|Click here
|BSc Dialysis Technology Third Year
|July 04, 2025
|Click here
|Bachelor In Prosthetics And Orthotics Fourth Year
|July 04, 2025
|Click here
|Pharm D First Year
|July 02, 2025
|Click here
|Pharm D Third Year
|July 02, 2025
|Click here
|Degree Of Siddha Maruthuva Arignar (Bachelor Of Siddha Medicine And Surgery) First Professional
|July 02, 2025
|Click here
|BUMS First Professional
|July 02, 2025
|Click here
|BUMS Second Professional
|July 02, 2025
|Click here
|MSc Nursing Second Year
|July 01, 2025
|Click here
|MSc Nursing First Year
|July 01, 2025
|Click here
|BPharm Second Year
|June 23, 2025
|Click here
|BPharm Third Year
|June 23, 2025
|Click here
|BPharm Final Year
|June 23, 2025
|Click here
|BPharm Fourth Semester
|June 23, 2025
|Click here
|Post Basic BSc Nursing Final Year
|June 23, 2025
|Click here
|Post Basic BSc Nursing First Year
|June 23, 2025
|Click here
|BPharm Sixth Semester
|June 18, 2025
|Click here
|MPT First Year
|June 12, 2025
|Click here
|MPT Second Year
|June 12, 2025
|Click here
|MOT First Year Part-I
|June 12, 2025
|Click here
|MD Immuno Haematology And Blood Transfusion Final
|June 11, 2025
|Click here
|MD Pharmacology Final
|June 11, 2025
|Click here
|MD Community Medicine Final
|June 11, 2025
|Click here
|MD General Medicine Final
|June 11, 2025
|Click here
|MD Anatomy Final
|June 11, 2025
|Click here
|MD Paediatrics Final
|June 11, 2025
|Click here
|MD Psychiatry Final
|June 11, 2025
|Click here
|MD Pathology Final
|June 11, 2025
|Click here
|MD Family Medicine Final
|June 11, 2025
|Click here
|MD Radio Diagnosis Final
|June 11, 2025
|Click here
|MD Physical Medicine And Rehabilitation Final
|June 11, 2025
|Click here
|MD Microbiology Final
|June 11, 2025
|Click here
|MD Anaesthesiology Final
|June 11, 2025
|Click here
|MD Dermatology, Venereology And Leprosy Final
|June 11, 2025
|Click here
|MD Physiology Final
|June 11, 2025
|Click here
|MD Biochemistry Final
|June 11, 2025
|Click here
|MS Ophthalmology Final
|June 11, 2025
|Click here
|MS Oto-Rhino-Laryngology Final
|June 11, 2025
|Click here
|MS Obstetrics And Gynaecology Final
|June 11, 2025
|Click here
|MS General Surgery Final
|June 11, 2025
|Click here
|MS Orthopaedics Final
|June 11, 2025
|Click here
|D.A Final
|June 11, 2025
|Click here
|D.O. Final
|June 11, 2025
|Click here
|MSc (Public Health) First Year
|June 09, 2025
|Click here
|MSc (Public Health) Second Year
|June 09, 2025
|Click here
|Post Graduate Diploma In Medical Journalism First Year
|June 09, 2025
|Click here
|Pharm D Fifth Year
|June 09, 2025
|Click here
|Pharm D (Post Baccalaureate) Fifth Year
|June 09, 2025
|Click here
|BSc Nursing Third Year
|June 04, 2025
|Click here
|BAMS First Professional
|June 02, 2025
|Click here
|BAMS Second Professional
|June 02, 2025
|Click here
TNMGRMU Result 2025 Marksheet
The Tamilnadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University has released the TNMGRMU result 2025 marksheet PDF on the official website. The MGR University marksheet will contain the following information.
- Student Name
- Register Number
- Name of Course
- Total Marks
- Marks Obtained
- Course/Subject Code
- Course/Subject Name
- Result Status
- Total Marks
- Maximum Marks
- Result Date
Tamilnadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University: Highlights
The Tamilnadu Dr.M.G.R. Medical University, situated in Guindy, Tamil Nadu, is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). This university was established in 1987. It was named after the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M. G. Ramachandran (M.G.R.).
Tamilnadu Dr.M.G.R. Medical University Highlights
University Name
The Tamilnadu Dr.M.G.R. Medical University
Established
1987
Location
Guindy, Tamil Nadu
TNMGRMU Result Link - Latest
Accreditations
NAAC
Approvals
UGC
Gender
Co-ed
