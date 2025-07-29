Maharashtra Supplementary Result 2025: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced the Maharashtra SSC an HSC supplementary result 2025 today, July 29,2025. The link to check the Maharashtra SSC and Maharashtra HSC supplementary result 2025 was made live at1 PM on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the June-July 2025 compartment exams can check their result through the official result portal.

To check the results, students are required to visit the official website and login using the seat number and mothers name. The direct link for students to download the Maharashtra 10th and 12th supplementary result 2025 is also given below.

Maharashtra SSC Supplementary June 2025 Result - Click Here

Maharashtra HSC supplementary June 2025 Result - Click Here

How to Download Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary Result 2025

The Maharashtra 10th 12th supply results is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the marksheet

Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra Board

Step 2: Click on SSC/HSC June 2025 Examination result link on the homepage

Step 3: Login using the seat number and mothers name

Step 4: The SSC/ HSC supplementary result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the supplementary marksheets for further reference

