RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
Live

Maharashtra Supplementary Result 2025 LIVE: MSBSHSE SSC, HSC Marksheet Out at mahresult.nic.in; Direct link here

Maharashtra Board class 10, class 12 supplementary results is now live on the official website. Candidates can login using the seat number and mothers name to download the scorecard. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 29, 2025, 13:15 IST
Maharashtra SSC, HSC June 2025 Result
Maharashtra SSC, HSC June 2025 Result

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Maharashtra Supplementary Result 2025 OUT
  • Download MSBSHSE Class 10th Supplementary Result 2025 at sscresult.mahahsscboard-result.in
  • Download MSBSHSE Class 12th Supplementary Result 2025 at hscresult.mahahsscboard-result.in

Maharashtra Supplementary Result 2025: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced the Maharashtra SSC an HSC supplementary result 2025 today, July 29,2025. The link to check the Maharashtra SSC and Maharashtra HSC supplementary result 2025 was made live at1 PM on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the June-July 2025 compartment exams can check their result through the official result portal. 

To check the results, students are required to visit the official website and login using the seat number and mothers name. The direct link for students to download the Maharashtra 10th and 12th supplementary result 2025 is also given below. 

Maharashtra SSC Supplementary June 2025 Result - Click Here

Maharashtra HSC supplementary June 2025 Result - Click Here

How to Download Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary Result 2025

The Maharashtra 10th 12th supply results is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the marksheet

Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra Board

Step 2: Click on SSC/HSC June 2025 Examination result link on the homepage

Step 3: Login using the seat number and mothers name

Step 4: The SSC/ HSC supplementary result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the supplementary marksheets for further reference

Keepo Refreshing This Page for Latest Updates

LIVE UPDATES
Click here to refreshRefresh
  • Jul 29, 2025, 13:15 IST

    Maharashtra Supplementary Result 2025: Websites to Check

    Maharashtra Board class 10 and class 12 supplementary results have been announced. The list of websites to check the results is given below.

    • mahahsscboard.in
    • sscresult.mahahsscboard-result.in
    • sscresult.mkcl.org
    • hscresult.mahahsscboard-result.in
    • hscresult.mkcl.org
  • Jul 29, 2025, 13:09 IST

    Maharashtra Supplementary Result 2025 Login Credentials

    Maharashtra SSC and HSC supplementary result 2025 is now available on the official website. the login credentials required to download the marksheet is given below.

    Seat number

    Mothers Name

  • Jul 29, 2025, 13:04 IST

    Maharashtra HSC supplementary Result 2025 Declared

    Maharashtra board 12th supplementary result 2025 is now available on the official website. Login using the seat number and mothers name.

  • Jul 29, 2025, 13:02 IST

    Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2025 Declared

    Maharashtra SSC June 2025 result out. Download marksheet using seat number and mothers name

  • Jul 29, 2025, 13:00 IST

    Maharashtra Supplementary Result 2025 OUT

    Maharashtra board has announced the SSC and HSC supplementary result 2025. The link to check the results is available at mahahsscboard.in. Candidates can also click on the direct libk given here to check the results.

    Maharashtra SSC Supplementary June 2025 Result - Click Here

    Maharashtra HSC supplementary June 2025 Result - Click Here

  • Jul 29, 2025, 12:55 IST

    Maharashtra Supplementary Result 2025: Details Mentioned on Scorecard

    The Maharashtra board SSC and HSC supplementary result 2025 will be announced anytime soon. The following details will be mentioned on the supplementary marksheets

    • Student’s name
    • Roll number
    • Father’s name
    • Mother’s name
    • Date of birth
    • Exam name
    • Marks obtained
    • Qualifying status
  • Jul 29, 2025, 12:53 IST

    Where to Check Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Result 2025

    Maharashtra HSC Supplementary result 2025 will be available on the following websites

    • mahahsscboard.in
    • hscresult.mahahsscboard-result.in
    • hscresult.mkcl.org
  • Jul 29, 2025, 12:50 IST

    Where to Check Maharshtra SSC supplementary Result 2025

    Maharashtra board SSC supplementary result 2025 will be announced by board officials today. The list of websites to check the MSBSHSE SSC supplementary results 2025 are

    • mahahsscboard.in
    • sscresult.mahahsscboard-result.in
    • sscresult.mkcl.org
  • Jul 29, 2025, 12:45 IST

    Maharashtra Supplementary Result 2025 Shortly!

    Keep your admit cards ready! Maharashtra board 10th and 12th supplementary results will be announced by officials at 1 PM today. Students can visit the official website of the board to check the SSC and HSC supplementary result 2025. 

  • Jul 29, 2025, 12:32 IST

    MSBSHSE Compartment Result 2025: Login Credentials

    To check the Maharashtra SSC and HSC June 2025 Results candidates need to visit the website and login using the following details

    • Registration number
    • Date of birth
  • Jul 29, 2025, 12:29 IST

    Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2025 LIVE: When to check results

    According to the official notifiation issued, the Maharashtra SSC supplementary results will be announced on the official website at 1 PM today. The link to check the MSBSHSE supplementary result will be available at mahahsscboard.in

  • Jul 29, 2025, 12:15 IST

    How to Download Maharashtra Supplementary Result 2025

    Maharashtra board class 10, class 12 supplementary result will be announced shortly. Follow the steps provided below to download the scorecard

    Step 1: Visit the official website of MSBSHSE

    Step 2: Click on the SSC/ HSC June 2025 Result link

    Step 3: Login using the registration number and other details

    Step 4: The marksheet will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the marksheet for further reference

  • Jul 29, 2025, 12:13 IST

    Where to Check Maharashtra Board Supplementary Result 2025

    The Maharashtra Board 10th and 12th supplementary results will be announced at 1 PM today. The list of websites to check the results is given below.

    • mahahsscboard.in
    • sscresult.mahahsscboard-result.in
    • hscresult.mahahsscboard-result.in
    • sscresult.mkcl.oeg
    • hscrsult.mkcl.org
  • Jul 29, 2025, 12:11 IST

    Maharashtra Supplementary Result 2025 Date and Time Out

    Maharashtra SSC and HSC supplementary result 2025 date and time has been confirmed by the board. Maharashtra SSc and HSC supplementary result will be announced by officials at 1 PM. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News