DRDO Successfully Flight-Tests Pralay Missile, Bolstering India's Defense Arsenal

The introduction and subsequent successful testing of Pralay, a tactical, surface-to-surface ballistic missile with high-precision attack capabilities, has significantly advanced India's defense arsenal. The Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) developed Pralay as a powerful complement to India's conventional missile arsenal, demonstrating the country's capacity to deter, respond, and retaliate in regional conflicts with remarkable speed and accuracy.
Key Features and Technical Specifications
Range: 150–500km (with intended future extension of this).
Payload: 350–1,000kg; capable of launching conventional warheads, such as high-explosive fragmentation, penetration-cum-blast, and runway-denial munitions.
Speed: Terminal stage speed is up to Mach 6.1.
Accuracy: Circular Error Probable (CEP) of less than 10m.
Weight and Dimensions: Approximately 5 tonnes; length between 7.5m and 11m; up to 750mm diameter.
Engine & Propulsion: Maneuverable re-entry vehicle (MaRV) technology-based two-stage solid-fuel rocket motor, capable of mid-air course correction and anti-ballistic missile interceptor evasion.
Launch Platform: Road-mobile, with deployment on an 8x8 BEML Tatra transporter erector launcher—facilitating quick deployment and camouflage.
Guidance System: Advanced inertial guidance that makes use of cutting-edge Indian missile technology.
Targeting airbases, forward military bases, command posts, radar sites, and logistical depots located deep within enemy territory is an example of operational utility.
Recent Developments
In July 2025, DRDO had successfully flight-tested Pralay twice back-to-back from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha. The tests successfully tested its minimum and maximum range capabilities along with demonstrating accuracy of pinpoint against specific targets. The trials were witnessed by officials of the Indian Army and Air Force, indicating induction into active service very soon.
Previously, orders for procurement were cleared for over 370 Pralay missiles, with the Indian Army and Air Force to deploy several regiments along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China and Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan.
Strategic Significance
Closing A Significant Gap: The Pralay is India's first quasi-ballistic, conventionally armed missile designed for tactical battlefield use. Pralay gives the Indian military a potent weapon to retaliate forcefully without reaching nuclear thresholds, in contrast to the Agni series, which is primarily intended for strategic (including nuclear) deterrence.
Mobility and Surprise: With its road-mobility and fast deployability, Pralay increases survivability and increases the risk factor for opponents attempting to attack fixed missile silos or traditional artillery sites. Its short launch cycle allows for timely attacks—vital in short, high-intensity wars.
Counterforce Capabilities: The missile's accuracy allows it to destroy important enemy assets like airstrips, missile launch sites, radar installations, and command/control nodes. Particularly in border regions where rapid, local escalation might otherwise tip the scales, India can now more credibly deter or lessen both China's and Pakistan's warfighting capabilities.
Deterrence and Modernization: With Pralay, India supports its multi-layered deterrence, bridging the gap with Chinese and Pakistani tactical missiles like Dong Feng-12 and Nasr missiles, and mirroring Russia's Iskander flexibility, which has been deployed in recent wars. It is a pillar of India's expanding quasi-ballistic missile force, complementing BrahMos and Agni for multi-domain deterrence.
Development and Indigenous Technologies
Launched in 2015 with a budget of ₹332.88 crore, Pralay's development exploits India's ballistic missile defense and submarine-launched missile technologies. The success is an indicator of India's indigenized defense system's confidence and capability, particularly Research Centre Imarat and some other DRDO labs and industry allies.
The missile was seen in public for the first time at Republic Day 2025, which emphasizes its readiness for operations and India's own capability in advanced missile technology.
Pralay is a game-changer in India's tactical and regional strike capability. It satisfies the demands of contemporary warfare and provides a visible counter to adversaries' advancements in air defense and missile technology by offering a conventional strike capability that is fast, nimble, and accurate. In an unstable regional security matrix, its introduction marks a strategic turning point that will help India strengthen overall deterrence while better defending its territorial integrity.
