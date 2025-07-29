DRDO Successfully Flight-Tests Pralay Missile, Bolstering India's Defense Arsenal

Targeting airbases, forward military bases, command posts, radar sites, and logistical depots located deep within enemy territory is an example of operational utility.

Weight and Dimensions: Approximately 5 tonnes; length between 7.5m and 11m; up to 750mm diameter.

The introduction and subsequent successful testing of Pralay, a tactical, surface-to-surface ballistic missile with high-precision attack capabilities, has significantly advanced India's defense arsenal. The Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) developed Pralay as a powerful complement to India's conventional missile arsenal, demonstrating the country's capacity to deter, respond, and retaliate in regional conflicts with remarkable speed and accuracy.

Recent Developments

In July 2025, DRDO had successfully flight-tested Pralay twice back-to-back from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha. The tests successfully tested its minimum and maximum range capabilities along with demonstrating accuracy of pinpoint against specific targets. The trials were witnessed by officials of the Indian Army and Air Force, indicating induction into active service very soon.

Previously, orders for procurement were cleared for over 370 Pralay missiles, with the Indian Army and Air Force to deploy several regiments along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China and Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan.

Strategic Significance