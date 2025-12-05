School Holiday on 6 December 2025 (Saturday): Schools Closed Tomorrow in THESE States, Check Details Here

School Holiday on 6 December 2025: Schools across the country may be seeing school closure due to various reasons like strike, heavy rainfall, and other local administrative conditions. To stay updated on the latest holidays and school closures tomorrow, students can keep checking the article and announcements for confirmation. As there is a strike by school teachers and faculty across the state, parents and students should keep an eye on Maharashtra School Holidays and local body announcements on the related issue. State-Wise School Holiday on 6 December 2025 Students can check the latest updates on school holidays on December 6, 2025, in India, and other holidays, a state-wise list from the list shared below: Maharashtra School Holiday: Latest Update Schools in Maharashtra are likely to be closed on December 6, 2026, due to the ongoing strike by teachers and principals. Teachers and Principals are on strike against the forced rules applied by the government. Since the demands have not yet been made, and the protest, which was started on December 5, 2025, may likely stay put if the situation remains the same. Earlier, there were no updates on school closures in the state, but as many teachers and school faculty are joining the protest, the school remained closed for today.

The changes may vary for tomorrow, but it is suggested to stay updated on the latest developments in the situation. Parents are advised to keep checking with the school authorities for any confirmation of extended school closures. Tamil Nadu School Holiday As the IMD suggests, the state may see heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms throughout the week. School remained closed on December 5, 2025, after the official notification for school closure in Tamil Nadu, and may likely be closed on the next day. As of now, there are no updates on whether the school will remain closed tomorrow on December 6, 2025. Students and parents are advised to check with the school authorities for the latest update and school holiday for tomorrow. Puducherry School Holiday Updates The North Coastal areas in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are seeing heavy rainfall across these areas. The region may likely see school closures due to heavy rainfall. Therefore, students and parents may check with the school for updates regarding school closures in their areas.

Andhra Pradesh School Holiday: No School Holiday As per the local news, the schools in Andhra Pradesh will be open tomorrow. Since the state is also seeing heavy rainfall because of Cyclone Ditwah, there can be changes in the holidays if the rain continues to be worsen. The holidays may vary because of the weather, so it’s better to keep checking for accurate updates and timely news to confirm school closures tomorrow. Kerala School Holiday 2025 For Local Elections There are no updates on school closures for tomorrow. But because of local body elections, the Kerala authority has announced school holidays on these dates, which are December 9 and December 11, 2025. Keep on checking the government announcements for later updates on school holidays. Uttar Pradesh School Holidays 2025 As per the Uttar Pradesh academic calendar, there will be 12 days of holiday from December 20 to December 31, 2025. These are the usual winter holidays, which will include Christmas and New Year’s Eve. The winter holidays may vary from region to region, so it is best to check school holidays with your local school authorities.

Meghalaya School Holidays 2025: No Holidays Although there are no holidays planned for tomorrow, December 6, 2025, the Meghalaya government has announced a single-day school holiday on December 12, 2025. This applies to all private and government schools. Also, the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has rescheduled the practical examination for class 11. Students appearing for the exam are advised to check the official board website to stay updated on the latest changes in the dates. Bihar School Holidays 2025 Bihar School Board (BSEB) has released its yearly calendar, confirming 75 days of school holidays in the year 2026. The calendar includes holidays and Sundays too. The list included all the government and local holidays and may help students to easily navigate their classes and school holidays.