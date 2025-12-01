Karnataka TET Hall Ticket, Download Now!
Focus
CLAT 2026 Sample Paper by Consortium of NLUs, Download Official PDF for Paper Pattern & Weightage

By Gurmeet Kaur
Dec 1, 2025, 18:57 IST

Download the official CLAT 2026 Sample Paper by Consortium of NLUs. Check updated exam pattern, section-wise weightage, question format, and preparation tips for CLAT UG 2026.  

CLAT 2026 Sample Paper PDF by Consortium - Download Official Paper & Pattern

CLAT 2026 Sample Paper PDF: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will conduct the CLAT UG 2026 exam on December 07, 2025. To score well in this highly competitive exam, students must familiarize themselves with the updated exam pattern and passage-based question format.

Practicing the official CLAT 2026 sample paper helps students improve reasoning, comprehension, and performance under time pressure — which are key skills needed to secure a top rank.

Also Check CLAT 2025 Question Paper PDF

What is CLAT 2026 Sample Paper?

The CLAT 2026 sample paper is an official model test provided by the Consortium to guide aspirants under the newly defined evaluation pattern. It includes passage-based MCQs focusing on analytical thinking and contextual understanding.

  • Shows real exam difficulty level and question logic

  • Helps practice time management for a 2-hour test

  • Highlights strengths and improvement areas in each section

CLAT 2026 Sample Paper – Overview

This overview table gives you a quick summary of the CLAT 2026 exam and its official sample paper details. Review these important highlights before beginning your preparation.

ParticularsDetails
Conducting Body Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs)
Exam Name CLAT 2026
Full Form Common Law Admission Test 2026
CLAT 2026 Exam Date December 07, 2025
Total Questions 120 MCQs
Exam Duration 2 Hours
Negative Marking -0.25 for each wrong answer
Mode of Exam Offline (Pen-Paper)
Official Website consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT UG 2026: Download Previous Year Question Papers Free PDF

CLAT 2026 Exam Pattern: Section-Wise Marks, Question Distribution, and Important Details

CLAT UG 2026 Question Format

Understanding the question type and marking rule helps you plan an effective test-taking strategy. CLAT is designed to judge legal aptitude through comprehension-based reasoning.

  • All questions are multiple-choice and based on passages

  • Critical thinking, reading skills, and logic are heavily tested

  • One incorrect answer reduces your score due to negative marking

CLAT 2026 Section-Wise Weightage

Each section carries a specific weightage and difficulty level. Candidates must optimize sectional timing to attempt maximum high-scoring questions.

Subject AreaNumber of QuestionsApprox. Weightage
English Language 22–26 ~20%
Current Affairs & GK 28–32 ~25%
Legal Reasoning 28–32 ~25%
Logical Reasoning 22–26 ~20%
Quantitative Techniques 10–14 ~10%
Total 120 100%

Official CLAT 2026 Sample Paper Details

The Consortium has released an official model paper to give clarity on concept-based testing and reasoning skills. It focuses more on deep understanding rather than rote learning.

  • Includes only three sections: English, Legal & Logical

  • Questions based on real-life scenarios, laws, and arguments

  • Helps students master inference and analytical reasoning skills

SectionPassagesQuestionsMarks
English Language 5 25 25
Legal Reasoning 6 30 30
Logical Reasoning 5 25 25

Why Practice CLAT 2026 Official Sample Paper?

CLAT preparation is incomplete without solving official question models. These papers give you a fair idea of expected changes and exam expectations.

  • Builds speed and accuracy for real exam pressure

  • Improves comprehension of lengthy passages and legal scenarios

  • Enhances decision-making on whether to attempt or skip a question

CLAT 2026 Exam Pattern (Passage-Based Format)

The paper is designed to evaluate a candidate’s ability to analyze information and apply reasoning. Understanding this structure helps in smart preparation.

  • All sections test higher-order thinking, not memory

  • Reading skills play a crucial role in scoring

  • Each incorrect response affects your overall percentile

SectionExpected QuestionsWeightageCorrect AnswerWrong Answer
English Language 22–26 ~20% +1 -0.25
Current Affairs incl. GK 28–32 ~25% +1 -0.25
Legal Reasoning 28–32 ~25% +1 -0.25
Logical Reasoning 22–26 ~20% +1 -0.25
Quantitative Techniques 10–14 ~10% +1 -0.25
Total 120 100%    

How to Download CLAT 2026 Sample Paper PDF?

You must log in to the candidate portal using your registered credentials to download the official model paper. Follow these steps:

  1. Visit the official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in

  2. Log in to your registered CLAT 2026 account

  3. Click on Sample Papers / Resources

  4. Download the CLAT 2026 Sample Paper PDF

CLAT 2026 Sample Paper PDF Download Link 

Summary of the Official CLAT 2026 Sample Paper

This sample paper is a direct representation of what the upcoming test will look like. It contains lengthy passages that test analysis, application, and comprehension skills thoroughly.

  • Includes 53 pages of high-level reasoning problems

  • Matches real exam difficulty and passage styles

  • Focuses more on logic + legal interpretation than fact-learning

Legal passages include recent legal issues and debates, while logical reasoning questions assess argument evaluation and problem-solving. English passages evaluate vocabulary in context and close reading ability.

Final Preparation Tips for CLAT 2026 Students

Preparing smartly with sample papers boosts confidence and performance. Make sure to take timed tests regularly and analyze errors.

  • Practice at least one sample paper/ previous year paper every week

  • Strengthen reading habits to increase speed

  • Regularly revise current legal and global developments

  • Analyse performance and focus more on weak areas

The earlier you start, the higher your chances of scoring high in CLAT UG 2026! 

 

 

Gurmeet Kaur

Assistant Manager

Gurmeet Kaur is an Education Industry Professional with 10 years of experience in teaching and creating digital content. She is a Science graduate and has a PG diploma in Computer Applications. At jagranjosh.com, she creates content on Science and Mathematics for school students. She creates explainer and analytical articles aimed at providing academic guidance to students. She can be reached at gurmeet.kaur@jagrannewmedia.com

