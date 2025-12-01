CLAT 2026 Sample Paper by Consortium of NLUs, Download Official PDF for Paper Pattern & Weightage

CLAT 2026 Sample Paper PDF: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will conduct the CLAT UG 2026 exam on December 07, 2025. To score well in this highly competitive exam, students must familiarize themselves with the updated exam pattern and passage-based question format.

Practicing the official CLAT 2026 sample paper helps students improve reasoning, comprehension, and performance under time pressure — which are key skills needed to secure a top rank.

Also Check CLAT 2025 Question Paper PDF

What is CLAT 2026 Sample Paper?

The CLAT 2026 sample paper is an official model test provided by the Consortium to guide aspirants under the newly defined evaluation pattern. It includes passage-based MCQs focusing on analytical thinking and contextual understanding.