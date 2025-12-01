Haryana Board HBSE Class 10 Maths Standard Model Paper with Marking Scheme 2026: Download PDF

Haryana Board Class 10 Maths Standard: Haryana board has released Maths standard model papers and marking scheme for students studying in class 10th. The board has also released the papers for almost all subjects in Class 10th aiming to provide students with a clarity on question patterns. Model papers are essential to get introduced to subject paper before the exam. With this students can evaluate their preparation and overall knowledge, by evaluating their solved answers through the help of marking scheme. Students can find direct links to the Haryana board Class 10th Maths Standard model paper and marking scheme from here. Download the PDFs of the paper and start practicing for the exam. Also Check: Haryana Board HBSE Class 11 Model Papers & Marking Scheme 2026: Download Subject-Wise PDF

Haryana Board HBSE Class 10 Maths Standard Model Paper 2026 Here you can find questions from the Class 10 Maths standard model paper. Read and analyse the questions for your better understanding of the question papers. SECTION-A Section A consists of 20 questions of 1 mark each. 1. If two positive integers p and q can be expressed as p=a b2 and q= a3 b ; a, b being prime numbers, then LCM(p, q) is : (a) ab (b) a2b2 (c) a3b2 (d) a3b3 2.The product of a non zero rational and an irrational number is: (a) always irrational (b) always rational (c) rational or irrational (d) one 3. 4.The 5th term from end of the A.P: -11, -8, -5,….,,49 is………………… 5. Values of k for which the quadratic equation 2x2– k x + k= 0 has equal roots is (a) only (b) 4 (c) 8 only (d) 0, 8 6. The distance between the points ( -4√ 3, 8) and (-√3 ,5) is:

(a)4 (b) 5 (c) 6 (d) √ 6 7. In triangles ABC and DEF, ∠B = ∠E, , ∠F = ∠C and AB= 3 DE. Then , the two triangles are (a) congruent but not similar (b) similar but not congruent (c) neither congruent nor similar (d) congruent as well as similar 8.In Fig., if TP and TQ are the two tangents to a circle with centre O so that ∠POQ= 1100 ,then ∠PTQ is equal to

(a)600 (b) 700 (c) 800 (d)900 9. In Fig., AB is a chord of the circle and AOC is its diameter such that ∠ACB=500.If AT is the tangent to the circle at the point A, then , ∠BAT is equal to (a) 650 (b) 600 (c) 500 (d) 400

10. What is the the value of (sin 300+ cos300) – (sin600 + cos600) ? (a) -1 (b) 0 (c) 1 (d) 2 11. If cos A = p/q,then the value of tan A is equal to……………… 12. If sin – cos = 0, then the value of (sin4 + cos4) is (a) 1 (b) 3/4 c) 1/2 (d) 1/4 13. The minute hand of a clock is 84 cm long. What is the distance covered by the

tip of the minute hand from 10:10 am to 10:25 am ? (a) 44cm (b) 88cm (c) 132cm (d) 176cm Students can access full questions from the PDF links shared below. Click on the link to download the Haryana board class 10 model paper. Haryana Board Class 10 Maths Standard Model Paper 2026 PDF Haryana Board HBSE Class 10 Maths Standard Marking Scheme 2026 Mathematics can be a little difficult to understand and solve for most students. While you can study the theories for other subjects but for Maths you have to practice sums and remember formulas to derive answers. Therefore, it gets even more necessary for students struggling in Maths subject to continue practcicing maths model papers to get a detailed understanding of how questions can be solved to score well in the subjects. Click on the link below to access the HBSE class 10 Maths Standard marking scheme for the upcoming year 2026.