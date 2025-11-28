✨ English Trick of the Day: Its vs It’s — One Simple Hack to 🧠 Never Mix Them Up!

Its vs It’s: Learning English becomes so much easier when you master small daily grammar tricks like this one! Even fluent speakers often confuse its and it’s because they sound exactly the same — but they have different meanings and uses.

With this quick rule and a few examples, you’ll be able to use them correctly every single time and improve your writing instantly! Check this easy trick below and boost your English the smart way!

These simple grammar hacks help you avoid common English mistakes and make your writing look more polished and professional.

Master one trick a day and watch your English confidence grow faster than ever! 🔍 What is the Difference Between “Its” and “It’s”? Many learners think ‘its’ must always include an apostrophe because it shows possession, but English likes to surprise us! Let’s break it down easily:

What Does Its Mean? Its = Shows possession or belonging

Just like his, her, their, the word its shows that something belongs to a thing, animal, or object (not a person). Examples: The dog wagged its tail.

Every country has its own culture.

My phone lost its signal. 👉 Trick: If the meaning is “belonging to it,” use its (no apostrophe!) What Does It’s Mean? It’s = It is or It has (Contraction)

We use it’s when shortening the words “it is” or “it has.” Examples: It’s raining outside. (It is raining outside.)

It’s been a long day. (It has been a long day.)

It’s good to see you! (It is good to see you!) 👉 Trick: Replace it’s with it is / it has — if it sounds meaningful, you’re correct! Quick Trick to Remember If you mean… Use Example Expand & Check It is / It has It’s It’s very cold today. → It is very cold today ✔️ It’s been three hours since dinner. → It has been three hours ✔️ Belongs to it Its The tree lost its leaves in winter. → The tree lost it is leaves in winter. ❌ (Doesn’t make sense) The company changed its logo. → The company changed it is logo. ❌ (Doesn’t make sense)