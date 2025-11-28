✨ English Trick of the Day: Its vs It’s — One Simple Hack to 🧠 Never Mix Them Up!

Its vs It’s: Learning English becomes so much easier when you master small daily grammar tricks like this one! Even fluent speakers often confuse its and it’s because they sound exactly the same — but they have different meanings and uses.
With this quick rule and a few examples, you’ll be able to use them correctly every single time and improve your writing instantly! Check this easy trick below and boost your English the smart way!
These simple grammar hacks help you avoid common English mistakes and make your writing look more polished and professional.
Master one trick a day and watch your English confidence grow faster than ever!
🔍 What is the Difference Between “Its” and “It’s”?
Many learners think ‘its’ must always include an apostrophe because it shows possession, but English likes to surprise us! Let’s break it down easily:
What Does Its Mean?
Its = Shows possession or belonging
Just like his, her, their, the word its shows that something belongs to a thing, animal, or object (not a person).
Examples:
-
The dog wagged its tail.
-
Every country has its own culture.
-
My phone lost its signal.
👉 Trick: If the meaning is “belonging to it,” use its (no apostrophe!)
What Does It’s Mean?
It’s = It is or It has (Contraction)
We use it’s when shortening the words “it is” or “it has.”
Examples:
-
It’s raining outside. (It is raining outside.)
-
It’s been a long day. (It has been a long day.)
-
It’s good to see you! (It is good to see you!)
👉 Trick: Replace it’s with it is / it has — if it sounds meaningful, you’re correct!
Quick Trick to Remember
|If you mean…
|Use
|Example
|Expand & Check
|It is / It has
|It’s
|It’s very cold today.
|→ It is very cold today ✔️
|It’s been three hours since dinner.
|→ It has been three hours ✔️
|Belongs to it
|Its
|The tree lost its leaves in winter.
|→ The tree lost it is leaves in winter. ❌ (Doesn’t make sense)
|The company changed its logo.
|→ The company changed it is logo. ❌ (Doesn’t make sense)
💡 Gold Rule
👉 If expanding to it is or it has works → use it’s
👉 If it shows possession → use its
Common Mistakes Students Make
Many learners mistakenly add or remove the apostrophe because its and it’s sound the same. Here are some of the most frequent errors and the correct versions to help you avoid them:
|❌ Wrong
|✔️ Correct
|The car lost it’s engine.
|The car lost its engine.
|Its been a year since we met.
|It’s been a year since we met.
|The cat cleaned it’s paws.
|The cat cleaned its paws.
|Its a beautiful day!
|It’s a beautiful day!
Practice Time!
Choose the correct word: Its or It’s
-
___ time for your English class.
-
The company updated ___ website today.
-
___ been such a wonderful journey!
-
The lion protected ___ cubs.
-
___ not easy to learn a new language.
-
The bike fell because ___ wheel was loose.
-
___ going to be a long night.
-
The school celebrated ___ Annual Day.
-
___ already dark outside.
-
The turtle hides inside ___ shell.
-
___ become one of the most popular apps.
-
The tree lost ___ branches in the storm.
-
___ really good to see you!
-
The robot moved ___ arms slowly.
-
___ never too late to start learning.
Answers
-
It’s
-
Its
-
It’s
-
Its
-
It’s
-
Its
-
It’s
-
Its
-
It’s
-
Its
-
It’s
-
Its
-
It’s
-
Its
-
It’s
Final Tip for Students
Whenever you are confused, try expanding the word to “it is” or “it has.” If the sentence still makes sense, the correct word is it’s. But if the sentence is showing ownership or belonging, then you should use its — without the apostrophe!
