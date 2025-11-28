CTET 2026 Application Form
Focus
Quick Links
News

CAT 2025: Important Things to Carry to the Exam Centre (Full Checklist)

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 28, 2025, 14:34 IST

CAT 2025 Exam: IIM Kozhikode will conduct the CAT 2025 on November 30, 2025. Candidates must carry the required documents to the exam centre. Check the list of allowed and prohibited items.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Candidates must carry the required documents to the exam centre.
Candidates must carry the required documents to the exam centre.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • Candidates must carry the required documents to the exam centre.
  • IIM Kozhikode will conduct the CAT 2025 on November 30, 2025.
  • Check the list of allowed and prohibited items.

CAT 2025 Exam: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode will hold the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 on November 30, 2025. Candidates who are appearing for the management exams will need to carry the mentioned documents to the exam centre in order to appear for the exam.

IIM CAT 2025 Exam Important Documents to Carry

Candidates must be mindful and carry the following list of essential documents to the exam centre to appear for the exams:

Document  Details 
CAT Admit Card A clear, printed copy on an A4 sheetAffix the same passport-size photograph as uploaded during registrationDo not sign the admit card beforehand; it must be signed in the presence of the invigilator at the centre
Valid Photo ID Proof (Original) Must be the originalThe name on the ID must exactly match the name on your Admit CardValid government-recognised IDs include:
  • Aadhaar Card (with photograph) / E-Aadhaar
  • PAN Card
  • Voter ID
  • Passport
  • Driving License
Passport-size Photograph Carry at least two recent passport-size photographs same as the one in your CAT application form 

IIM CAT 2025 Additional Essential to Carry to Exam Hall

Candidates can also carry the mentioned stationery items to the exam centre while appearing for the IIM CAT 2025 exam: 

  • Transparent blue or black ballpoint pen 
  • Transparent water bottle

CAT 2025 Exam: Documents for PwD Candidates

Candidates registered under the PwD category must carry the mentioned items to the exam hall:

  • Medical Certificate
  • Person with Disability (PwD) Certificate: A valid Disability Certificate issued by a relevant authority
  • Scribe Affidavit: For PwD candidates availing a scribe, they must carry the requisite Scribe Affidavit form

CAT 2025 Exam: Prohibited Items 

Candidates must ensure to not carry the following list of documents to the exam hall: 

  • Electronic Devices: Mobile phones, smartwatches, digital/analogue watches, calculators, headphones/ earphones,cameras, Bluetooth devices.
  • Stationery: Any extra paper, books, notes, pencils, geometry boxes, wallets, purses, or bags. 
  • Any Jewelry/ Accessories
  • Excessive Clothing and/or Footwear
Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News