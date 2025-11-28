CAT 2025: Important Things to Carry to the Exam Centre (Full Checklist)

Key Points
- Candidates must carry the required documents to the exam centre.
- IIM Kozhikode will conduct the CAT 2025 on November 30, 2025.
- Check the list of allowed and prohibited items.
CAT 2025 Exam: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode will hold the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 on November 30, 2025. Candidates who are appearing for the management exams will need to carry the mentioned documents to the exam centre in order to appear for the exam.
IIM CAT 2025 Exam Important Documents to Carry
Candidates must be mindful and carry the following list of essential documents to the exam centre to appear for the exams:
|Document
|Details
|CAT Admit Card
|A clear, printed copy on an A4 sheetAffix the same passport-size photograph as uploaded during registrationDo not sign the admit card beforehand; it must be signed in the presence of the invigilator at the centre
|Valid Photo ID Proof (Original)
|Must be the originalThe name on the ID must exactly match the name on your Admit CardValid government-recognised IDs include:
|Passport-size Photograph
|Carry at least two recent passport-size photographs same as the one in your CAT application form
IIM CAT 2025 Additional Essential to Carry to Exam Hall
Candidates can also carry the mentioned stationery items to the exam centre while appearing for the IIM CAT 2025 exam:
- Transparent blue or black ballpoint pen
- Transparent water bottle
CAT 2025 Exam: Documents for PwD Candidates
Candidates registered under the PwD category must carry the mentioned items to the exam hall:
- Medical Certificate
- Person with Disability (PwD) Certificate: A valid Disability Certificate issued by a relevant authority
- Scribe Affidavit: For PwD candidates availing a scribe, they must carry the requisite Scribe Affidavit form
CAT 2025 Exam: Prohibited Items
Candidates must ensure to not carry the following list of documents to the exam hall:
- Electronic Devices: Mobile phones, smartwatches, digital/analogue watches, calculators, headphones/ earphones,cameras, Bluetooth devices.
- Stationery: Any extra paper, books, notes, pencils, geometry boxes, wallets, purses, or bags.
- Any Jewelry/ Accessories
- Excessive Clothing and/or Footwear
