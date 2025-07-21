CLAT Exam 2026: On August 1, 2025, the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will open the application process for CLAT 2026 and will remain functional till October 31st, 2025. The CLAT Application Form can be completed by candidates by going to consortiumofnlus.ac.in, the official website. The date of the CLAT 2026 exam is December 7, 2025. Before starting their CLAT preparation in 2026, candidates should review the CLAT UG Syllabus and CLAT 2026 Exam Pattern. The syllabus for CLAT PG 2026 will be different. Over 130 CLAT Exam Centers will administer the CLAT 2026 Exam in pen and paper format. This article provides a thorough rundown of CLAT 2026, including pertinent dates, official announcements, the application procedure, the exam structure, the syllabus, and other important details.
CLAT Exam 2026: Key Highlights
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs)
|
Frequency of Conduct
|
Once a year
|
CLAT2026 exam date
|
7th Dec 2025
|
Types of questions
|
MCQs
|
Exam Level
|
National level Paper
|
Application Fee
|
INR 4,000 for General/ OBC Category
INR 3500 for all other reserved Categories
|
Exam Mode
|
Pen and paper mode
|
Language
|
English (expected to be held in vernacular/ regional languages too)
|
Exam Duration
|
2 hours
|
Exam Timing
|
2PM to 4PM
|
No. of Seats
|
UG program - more than 3,000 seats
PG program - around 1,000 seats
|
Official website
|
consortiumofnlus.ac.in
CLAT 2026 Exam Dates
Please refer to the table below for the full CLAT 2026 exam schedule:
|
Particulars
|
Dates
|
CLAT 2026 Notification
|
20th July 2025
|
CLAT 2026 application form release date
|
01st August 2025
|
Last date to fill CLAT 2026 Application form
|
31st October 2025
|
CLAT 2026 Application Correction Window
|
October 2025
|
CLAT Admit Card
|
November 2025
|
CLAT 2026 exam day
|
07th December 2025
CLAT Exam 2026: Exam Pattern & Syllabus Overview
Mode: Pen and Paper
Duration: 2 hours
Questions: 120 Multiple–Choice Questions
Marking Scheme: +1 for correct, –0.25 for incorrect responses
UG exam sections:
-
English Comprehension
-
Current Affairs & General Knowledge
-
Legal Reasoning
-
Logical Reasoning
-
Quantitative Techniques
PG exam sections:
-
Constitutional Law
-
Other law subjects like Contracts, Criminal Law, Environmental Law, etc.
Who Can Apply for CLAT 2026: UG & PG Eligibility Criteria
Undergraduate (5‑Year LLB)
-
Must have passed or be appearing in Class 12 or equivalent.
-
Minimum marks required:
-
General/OBC/PwD/NRI: 45%
-
SC/ST: 40%
Postgraduate (LLM)
-
Must have completed or be in the final year of LLB.
-
Minimum marks required:
-
General/OBC/PwD/NRI: 50%
-
SC/ST: 45%
NOTE: There’s no upper age limit for either exam level .
How to Apply for CLAT 2026: Step‑by‑Step
-
Register at consortiumofnlus.ac.in when it opens.
-
After selecting "CLAT 2026 Registration," enter your phone number and email address.
-
Enter your academic, personal, and category information.
-
Upload your passport-size photo, signature, marksheets from Class 10 and 12, category/PwD certificates, and more.
-
Apply online and pay the application cost.
-
Fill out the form and get the confirmation receipt.
-
In October 2025, there will probably be a revision window that allows changes to the name, photo, exam location, and other details.
