Jul 24, 2025

CLAT Exam 2026: On August 1, 2025, the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will open the application process for CLAT 2026 and will remain functional till October 31st, 2025. The CLAT Application Form can be completed by candidates by going to consortiumofnlus.ac.in, the official website. The date of the CLAT 2026 exam is December 7, 2025. Before starting their CLAT preparation in 2026, candidates should review the CLAT UG Syllabus and CLAT 2026 Exam Pattern. The syllabus for CLAT PG 2026 will be different. Over 130 CLAT Exam Centers will administer the CLAT 2026 Exam in pen and paper format. This article provides a thorough rundown of CLAT 2026, including pertinent dates, official announcements, the application procedure, the exam structure, the syllabus, and other important details.

This article of CLAT 2026, contains all of the important information, including the syllabus, exam pattern, marking scheme, application fee, eligibility requirements, and other facts.

CLAT Exam 2026: Key Highlights

Particulars

Details

Exam Conducting Body

Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs)

Frequency of Conduct

Once a year 

CLAT2026 exam date

7th Dec 2025

Types of questions

MCQs

Exam Level

National level Paper

Application Fee

INR 4,000 for General/ OBC Category

INR 3500 for all other reserved Categories

Exam Mode

Pen and paper mode

Language

English (expected to be held in vernacular/ regional languages too)

Exam Duration

2 hours

Exam Timing

2PM to 4PM

No. of Seats

UG program - more than 3,000 seats

PG program - around 1,000 seats

Official website 

consortiumofnlus.ac.in 

CLAT 2026 Exam Dates

Please refer to the table below for the full CLAT 2026 exam schedule:

Particulars

Dates

CLAT 2026 Notification

20th July 2025

CLAT 2026 application form release date

01st August 2025

Last date to fill CLAT 2026 Application form 

31st October 2025

CLAT 2026 Application Correction Window

October 2025

CLAT Admit Card

November 2025

CLAT 2026 exam day 

07th December 2025

CLAT Exam 2026: Exam Pattern & Syllabus Overview

Mode: Pen and Paper

Duration: 2 hours

Questions: 120 Multiple–Choice Questions

Marking Scheme: +1 for correct, –0.25 for incorrect responses 

UG exam sections:

  • English Comprehension

  • Current Affairs & General Knowledge

  • Legal Reasoning

  • Logical Reasoning

  • Quantitative Techniques

PG exam sections:

  • Constitutional Law

  • Other law subjects like Contracts, Criminal Law, Environmental Law, etc.

Who Can Apply for CLAT 2026: UG & PG Eligibility Criteria

Undergraduate (5‑Year LLB)

  • Must have passed or be appearing in Class 12 or equivalent.

  • Minimum marks required:

  • General/OBC/PwD/NRI: 45%

  • SC/ST: 40% 

Postgraduate (LLM)

  • Must have completed or be in the final year of LLB.

  • Minimum marks required:

  • General/OBC/PwD/NRI: 50%

  • SC/ST: 45% 

NOTE: There’s no upper age limit for either exam level .

How to Apply for CLAT 2026: Step‑by‑Step

  • Register at consortiumofnlus.ac.in when it opens.

  • After selecting "CLAT 2026 Registration," enter your phone number and email address.

  • Enter your academic, personal, and category information.

  • Upload your passport-size photo, signature, marksheets from Class 10 and 12, category/PwD certificates, and more.

  • Apply online and pay the application cost.

  • Fill out the form and get the confirmation receipt.

  • In October 2025, there will probably be a revision window that allows changes to the name, photo, exam location, and other details.

