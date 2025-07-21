CLAT Exam 2026: On August 1, 2025, the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will open the application process for CLAT 2026 and will remain functional till October 31st, 2025. The CLAT Application Form can be completed by candidates by going to consortiumofnlus.ac.in, the official website. The date of the CLAT 2026 exam is December 7, 2025. Before starting their CLAT preparation in 2026, candidates should review the CLAT UG Syllabus and CLAT 2026 Exam Pattern. The syllabus for CLAT PG 2026 will be different. Over 130 CLAT Exam Centers will administer the CLAT 2026 Exam in pen and paper format. This article provides a thorough rundown of CLAT 2026, including pertinent dates, official announcements, the application procedure, the exam structure, the syllabus, and other important details.