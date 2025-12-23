Post Matric Scholarship Students With Disabilities: Eligibility, Details, Steps to Apply & Full Details

Key Points
- The scheme is offered by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.
- It supports SwDs with specific conditions listed in the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.
- It aims to help SwDs overcome physical, financial, and mental barriers to continue their education.
The Post Matric Scholarship for Students With Disabilities scheme, launched by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, is for students with specific disabilities listed in the "Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016." It includes SwDs with disabilities such as visual, hearing, locomotor, etc. The offline scheme aims to help Students With Disabilities (SwDs) overcome physical, financial, and mental barriers to continue their education, enabling them to earn a living and live with dignity. The book allowance is INR 1500 per annum.
Benefits of Post Matric Scholarship Students With Disabilities
Candidates can check the monthly maintenance allowance according to the groups in INR here:
|Group
|Courses
|Hostellers (INR/Month)
|Day Scholars (INR/Month)
|Group 1
|All Bachelor’s/Post-Graduate Degree Courses in Medicine, Engineering/Technology, Planning/Architecture, Fashion Technology, Management, Business/Finance Administration, Computer Science/Applications, Agriculture, Veterinary and Allied Sciences
|1600
|750
|Group 2
|Professional Courses leading to Degree / Diploma, Certificate in areas like Pharmacy (B.Pharma), LLB, BFS, other para-medical branches like Rehabilitation, Diagnostics etc., Mass Communication, Hotel Management & Catering, Travel/Tourism/Hospitality, Interior Decoration, Nutrition & Dietetics, Commercial Art, Financial Services (e.g. Banking Insurance, Taxation etc.)
|1100
|700
|Group 3
|All other courses leading to a Graduate Degree not covered under Group 1 and 2, e.g. BA/B.Sc/B.Com etc.
|950
|650
|Group 4
|All Post-Matriculation Level Non-Degree courses for which entrance qualification is High School (Class 10th), e.g. Senior Secondary Certificate (Class 11th and 12th), both general and vocational stream, ITI courses, 3-year diploma courses in Polytechnics etc.
|900
|550
The per annum allowance for the different disability types are mentioned below:
|Disability Type
|Allowance (INR/Annum)
|Visually Impaired
|4000
|Hearing Impaired
|2000
|Physically Disabled (OH)
|2000
|Intellectual Disabilities
|4000
|All other types of disability not covered above
|2000
Post Matric Scholarship Students With Disabilities: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must satisfy the following eligibility criteria to benefit from the scheme:
- Must be a student pursuing a post-matric qualification, i.e. Class 11th, Class 12th, including Polytechnics, Post-Matriculation Diploma/Certificates and Bachelor’s Degree/Diploma in India and Master’s Degree/Diploma.
- Must be disabled, with a disability percentage of 40% or above.
- The Total Annual income of parents/ guardians must not exceed INR 2.50 LPA.
- Must not be the third sibling of the family who has been given this scholarship.
Candidates must also ensure that the following criteria are excluded from the scheme:
- Scholarship will not be given to more than two students from a family, twin being an exception.
- Must not be availing any other scholarship by the government.
- Action of recovery of the amount spent with 15% compound interest thereon will be taken against any applicant providing false information or document. They will further be blacklisted and appropriate legal action can be taken.
- If a student has to repeat a class, he/she would not get any scholarship for that class for a second (or subsequent) year.
How to Apply for Post Matric Scholarship Students With Disabilities?
Follow the mentioned steps to apply online for Post Matric Scholarship Students With Disabilities:
- Visit the official website at scholarships.gov.in
- Click “New Registration”
- Read the guidelines for registration carefully and accept the terms
- Click “Continue”
- Fill in the details in the registration form and click “Register”
- Go to scholarships.gov.in/fresh/newstdRegfrmInstruction
- Click on “Login to Apply”
- Enter your Application ID and password as sent to your registered mobile number
- Type the Captcha and click “Login”
- Enter the OTP received
- Create a new password and click “Submit”
- At “Applicant’s Dashboard”, click “Application Form”
- Fill in the details and upload the required documents
- You can either click on “Save as Draft” to complete the application later or click “Final Submit” to submit the application
DIRECT LINK TO APPLY - Post Matric Scholarship Students With Disabilities
Documents Required to Apply for Post Matric Scholarship Students With Disabilities
Keep the following documents readily available to apply for Post Matric Scholarship Students With Disabilities online:
- Photograph
- Proof of Age
- Certificate of Disability from competent authority
- Income Certificate
- Tuition Fee Receipt
- Last academic qualification certificate
- Bank Details of the applicant or of the Parent/Guardian
