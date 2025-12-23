SOF IGKO Result 2025-26 Declared at sofworld.org; direct link here

SOF IGKO Result 2025: The Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) has released the International General Knowledge Olympiad (IGKO) Result 2025-26 today, December 23, 2025. Candidates who took the SOF IGKO Level 1 Exam can check their results online on the official website at sofworld.org. It is a national-level academic competition conducted for students from Classes 1 to 10, assessing their general awareness, current affairs, life skills, and problem-solving abilities. The offline exam is held every academic year, aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) guidelines.

How to download SOF IGKO Result 2025-26?

Students will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their SOF IGKO 2025-26 result online: