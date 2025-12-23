SOF IGKO Result 2025-26 Declared at sofworld.org; direct link here

Key Points
- SOF has released the International General Knowledge Olympiad Level 1 Result 2025-26.
- The results are available on the official website at sofworld.org.
- The IGKO is an offline national-level competition held annually for students in Classes 1 to 10.
SOF IGKO Result 2025: The Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) has released the International General Knowledge Olympiad (IGKO) Result 2025-26 today, December 23, 2025. Candidates who took the SOF IGKO Level 1 Exam can check their results online on the official website at sofworld.org. It is a national-level academic competition conducted for students from Classes 1 to 10, assessing their general awareness, current affairs, life skills, and problem-solving abilities. The offline exam is held every academic year, aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) guidelines.
How to download SOF IGKO Result 2025-26?
Students will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their SOF IGKO 2025-26 result online:
- Visit the official website at sofworld.org
- On the homepage, scroll down to click on ‘Results SOF Exam Results for session 2025-26 ’
- Enter your Full Name, Country, Mobile number, Email, Email Address in the given fields
- Select the Olympiad format
- Now enter your Roll No and click on ‘View Results’
- SOF IGKO Result 2025-26 will appear
- Review your details and download for future reference
DIRECT LINK - SOF IGKO Result 2025
SOF IGKO Result 2025-26 Important Notes for Students
SOF will award cash prizes, medals, certificates, and scholarships to top-performing students, and appreciation certificates and recognitions will be given to schools, principals, and teachers for their contribution to student achievement. Results will be released in online mode which students can download from the website. SOF will contact the concerned individuals for award details and rank information. In case of any error or discrepancy, the student must contact their respective schools.
