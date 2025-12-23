KARTET Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

15+ Easy and Simple Christmas Bell Drawing Ideas for Kids and School Students (Pictures)

By Jaya Gupta
Dec 23, 2025, 19:36 IST

15+ Christmas Bell Drawings Ideas for Christmas Day: Students can get 15+ Christmas bell drawing ideas from here to take inspiration from and download to save them for later. These ideas are simple and easyto use, making them suitable for creating posters and drawings to celebrate Christmas in schools.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
15+ Easy and Simple Christmas Bell Drawing Ideas for Kids and School Students (Pictures)
15+ Easy and Simple Christmas Bell Drawing Ideas for Kids and School Students (Pictures)

10+ Easy and Simple Christmas Bell Drawing Ideas: With Christmas Day around the corner, the festive spirit is high at the moment. Kids and everyone are excited to celebrate the Christmas holiday, and to celebrate it, many schools organise Christmas events for students to have fun and participate in fun activities. One such activity can be making Christmas drawings. If you are also looking to make Christmas bells in greeting cards, posters, or even as a simple sketching attempt, here you can find 10+ easy and simple Christmas bell drawing ideas with pictures for you to take inspiration from. From beginner Christmas drawing to festive vibes you can find a variety of ideas from here. 

Also check: 15+ Christmas Santa Claus Drawing with Colour Ideas for Kids and School Students UpTo Class 9

10+ Easy and Simple Christmas Bell Drawing Ideas for Kids and School Students (Pictures)

Kids and students can find easy and simple Christmas bell drawing and sketch ideas from the images shared below: 

Easy And Simple Christmas Bell Drawing Sketch Ideas 

Here’s a list of images that you can use to sketch ad draw christmas bells. 

Christmas Bell Drawing Idea 1 


Christmas Bell Drawing Idea 2


Christmas Bell Drawing Idea 3


Christmas Bell Drawing Idea 4


Cute and Easy Drawing Ideas 

You can find Christmas bell colourful ideas from the images shared here. You can experiment with designs too, as per your preference. 

Christmas Bell Drawing Idea 5


Christmas Bell Drawing Idea 6


Christmas Bell Drawing Idea 7


Christmas Bell Drawing Idea 8


Christmas Bell Drawing Idea 9


Christmas Bell Drawing Idea 10

Christmas Bell Drawing Idea 12


Christmas Bell Drawing Idea 13


Christmas Bell Drawing Idea 14


Christmas Bell Drawing Idea 15





Step-By-Step Easy Christmas Bell Tutorial for Kids

Step 1: Make the base shape D: Draw the base of the bell, make a D or a slightly curved line. 

Step 2: Next, the Body (Cup shape) - Make the body of the shape in a U shape 

Step 3: Make a small circle inside the bell (the clapper)

Step 4: Finally, draw the festive bow to make it look appealing.

Step 5. You can also add extra details and decorate your bell with your favourite colours and designs to make it Christmas-ready. 

Experiment with colours, use golden and silver tones to enhance the look. Use outlines and highlight the lines of the bell. You are done!

Also Check: 25+ Easy Christmas Tree Drawing Ideas with Santa and Gifts for School Kids and Children

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Content Writer

Jaya Gupta is a Content Writer with 4 years of experience in varied domains from academic writing to working in indie-publishing organization. She has also presented a paper on Trauma, Gender and Digital Humanities and actively writes on education, and digital culture.

... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News