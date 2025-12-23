15+ Easy and Simple Christmas Bell Drawing Ideas for Kids and School Students (Pictures)

10+ Easy and Simple Christmas Bell Drawing Ideas: With Christmas Day around the corner, the festive spirit is high at the moment. Kids and everyone are excited to celebrate the Christmas holiday, and to celebrate it, many schools organise Christmas events for students to have fun and participate in fun activities. One such activity can be making Christmas drawings. If you are also looking to make Christmas bells in greeting cards, posters, or even as a simple sketching attempt, here you can find 10+ easy and simple Christmas bell drawing ideas with pictures for you to take inspiration from. From beginner Christmas drawing to festive vibes you can find a variety of ideas from here.
10+ Easy and Simple Christmas Bell Drawing Ideas for Kids and School Students (Pictures)
Kids and students can find easy and simple Christmas bell drawing and sketch ideas from the images shared below:
Easy And Simple Christmas Bell Drawing Sketch Ideas
Here’s a list of images that you can use to sketch ad draw christmas bells.
Christmas Bell Drawing Idea 1
Christmas Bell Drawing Idea 2
Christmas Bell Drawing Idea 3
Christmas Bell Drawing Idea 4
Cute and Easy Drawing Ideas
You can find Christmas bell colourful ideas from the images shared here. You can experiment with designs too, as per your preference.
Christmas Bell Drawing Idea 5
Christmas Bell Drawing Idea 6
Christmas Bell Drawing Idea 7
Christmas Bell Drawing Idea 8
Christmas Bell Drawing Idea 9
Christmas Bell Drawing Idea 10
Christmas Bell Drawing Idea 12
Christmas Bell Drawing Idea 13
Christmas Bell Drawing Idea 14
Christmas Bell Drawing Idea 15
Step-By-Step Easy Christmas Bell Tutorial for Kids
Step 1: Make the base shape D: Draw the base of the bell, make a D or a slightly curved line.
Step 2: Next, the Body (Cup shape) - Make the body of the shape in a U shape
Step 3: Make a small circle inside the bell (the clapper)
Step 4: Finally, draw the festive bow to make it look appealing.
Step 5. You can also add extra details and decorate your bell with your favourite colours and designs to make it Christmas-ready.
Experiment with colours, use golden and silver tones to enhance the look. Use outlines and highlight the lines of the bell. You are done!
