15+ Christmas Santa Drawings Ideas: December, a cold season comes with festive vibes. The season sees the most anticipated festivals - Christmas and New Year’s Eve. It’s like a festival and is celebrated across the world with much excitement and enthusiasm. Kids like the festival because of Santa Claus and of course, the festivity vibe it brings with the occasion. In schools too, the day is celebrated by organizing events, and competitions, mostly drawing or fun games. Kids of each level participate to showcase their creativity with fun and unique drawings. This time too, as Christmas day approaches, the fun begins. If you are here to find easy and colorful Santa drawing ideas, you are at the right place. Check out easy Santa drawing for kids and more that can be used for classes up to 9 from here.

Also Check: 25+ Easy Christmas Tree Drawing Ideas with Santa and Gifts for School Kids and Children 15+ Christmas Santa Claus Drawing with Colour Ideas for Kids and School Students UpTo Class 9 Kids and Students can find snowy santa, santa with reindeer and festive Santa drawing ideas from here. The images cover different types of drawing ideas for students to draw from easy to hard levels. Santa Clause Drawing Idea 1 Santa Claus Drawing Idea 2 Santa Clause Drawing Idea 3 Santa Clause Drawing Idea 4 Santa Clause Drawing Idea 5 Santa Clause Drawing Idea 6 Santa Clause Drawing Idea 7 Santa Clause Drawing Idea 8 Santa Clause Drawing Idea 9 Beginner Friendly and Simple Ideas for Kids Santa Clause Drawing Idea 10 Santa Clause Drawing Idea 11 Santa Clause Drawing Idea 12 Santa Clause Drawing Idea 13 Santa Clause Drawing Idea 14

Santa Clause Drawing Idea 15 Santa Clause Drawing Idea 16 Santa Clause Drawing Idea 17 Santa Clause Drawing Idea 18

Colouring Tips for All Levels! Whether you are drawing as a kid or making sketches for fun, you can use these colouring tips suggested for each level to improve your colouring and drawing skills. To find simple Santa drawing for students, check out these tips and elevate your drawing.Use outline method as much, to refine your drawing. Tracing your artwork with black colour or outlining with pen or pencil will give your drawing a refined look. It will also help you when colouring your drawing without spilling the colours outside the lines. Layer your colours with different tones, use multiple shades to enhance your drawing.

Try tissue blending from pastel colours. When colouring sky, or green grasses you can use smudging and blending technique to create a smooth finish.

Use warm colours like yellow and orange to give an extra effect if Santa Claus is standing near the fireplace, and if Santa c\Claus is standing in the moonlight, use cooler tones like blue and white to make the scene look vibrant and chilly.

To make shiny boots, use a hint of white dot, or silver colour to put a single dot on the tip of the boot.