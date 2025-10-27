SEBI Grade Application Form 2025: Apply Online Begins October 30, Check Fee & Steps to Apply

SEBI Grade A Application Form 2025 allows one to fill out the form to appear for the examination. This year, 110 vacancies will be filled for SEBI Assistant Manager post. The apply online shall begin from 30th October 2025. Candidates who fulfil the required eligibility criteria can apply online. The application process consists of registration, completion of online form, uploading of documents and payment of fee. Read on to know the steps to apply oline for SEBI Grade A exam, fee, etc.
SEBI Grade A Apply Online 2025
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will activate the SEBI Grade A Apply Online 2025 link on its website on 30th October 2025. Candidates who fulfil the required eligibility criteria can fill out the online form from this date onwards.
Through the SEBI Grade A recruitment 2025, a total of 110 vacancies will be filled up for the Assistant Manager post. With a handsome salary and perks and allowances, banking aspirants aim to crack this exam. In this post, we have shared important details related to the online form fill up such as application dates,what documents to upload, fee, etc.
SEBI Grade A Application Form 2025 Important Dates
The SEBI Grade A Apply Online Link shall be active from 30th October 2025 onwards. The last date to apply online and other important dates shall be released by SEBI soon.
|
Important Events
|
Dates (2025)
|
SEBI Grade A Apply Online Start Date
|
30th October 2025
|
SEBI Grade A Last Date to Apply
|
To be updated
|
Last date to edit form
|
To be updated
|
Last date to print application form
|
To be updated
|
SEBI Grade A Application Fee Payment Last Date
|
To be updated
How to Apply Online for SEBI Grade A 2025 Exam?
Candidates who fulfill the SEBI Grade A eligibility criteria are only able to apply online for the SEBI Grade A exam. The steps to apply online are as follows:
1. Visit the Official Website
- Go to www.sebi.gov.in
- Navigate to the “Careers” or “Recruitment” section from the homepage
2. Find the SEBI Grade A Notification
- Search for the notification titled “Recruitment of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) – 2025”
- Click on the “Apply Online” link
3. New Registration
- Click on “New Registration” if applying for the first time
- Enter your name, email ID, and mobile number
- A registration ID and password will be generated
4. Login to Your Account
- Use the registration details to log in
- Begin filling in the online application form
5. Fill in Required Details
- Personal information
- Educational qualifications
- Category and other relevant details
6. Upload Documents
Upload scanned copies as per specifications:
- Photograph
- Signature
- Left thumb impression
- Handwritten declaration
7. Review Your Application
- Click on “Preview”
- Carefully check all details to avoid mistakes
8. Pay the Application Fee
9. Submit the Application
- Click “Final Submit” after successful payment
- Download or print the confirmation page for future reference
SEBI Grade A Application Fees
All the candidates who apply online for the SEBI Grade A exam need to pay the application fee as per their categories. Fee once paid shall not be refunded. The fee needs to be paid via online mode only.
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
UR/OBC/EWS
|
Rs. 1000 + 18% GST
|
SC/ST/PwBD
|
Rs. 100 + 18% GST
What documents are required to Upload in SEBI Grade A Application Form?
In order to complete the SEBI Grade A application procedure, one needs to upload the following given documents. All the documents must be uploaded in the prescribed format and size. Here is a list of documents:
- Scanned passport-size photograph in JPEG/JPG format
- Scanned signature in JPEG/JPG format
- Scanned handwritten declaration in JPEG/JPG format
- Scanned left thumb impression on white paper using black or blue ink
- Educational certificates and mark sheets
- Category certificate (if applicable)
- A valid personal email ID and mobile number
Handwritten Declaration to be Uploaded in SEBI Grade A Application Form 2025
Candidates need to write a handwritten declaration on a white piece of paper with a blue pen. The declaration has to be written in their own handwriting. The sample is given below.
"I, (Name of the candidate), hereby declare that all the information submitted by me in the application form is correct, true, and valid. I will present the supporting documents as and when required."
