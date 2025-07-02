IBPS PO 2025 Notification Out for 5208 Vacancies, Apply Online (Active), Exam Date (Out), Eligibility & Syllabus

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the IBPS PO 2025 notification PDF on 30th June 2025. The apply online link for the same is also available up to 21st July 2025 for filling up 5208 PO vacancies in various Public Sector Banks of the country. The IBPS PO exam is being conducted every year since 2011, and this year, it is the 15th edition. IBPS CRP PO/MT CRPF-XV 2025 is for the selection of candidates for 11 public sector banks. The selection of candidates is done through Prelims, Mains, and an Interview to recruit candidates for Probationary Officer vacancies. Read on to know details regarding the IBPS PO exam date, eligibility criteria, online form link, vacancy, and more
IBPS PO Apply Online 2025
The Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection (IBPS) has activated the IBPS PO online form 2025 at ibps.in. The candidates keen on applying for the IBPS PO 2025 exam can fill out the online form from 1st July to 21st July 2025. The IBPS PO online form full up process consists of registration, completion of form fillup, payment of fee, uploading of documents. This post enables you fill out the IBPS PO online application form in hassle free manner. Know the step-by-step guide to fill out the online form here.
IBPS PO Application Form 2025 Dates
The IBPS PO application form 2025 can be filled up online from 1st July to 21st July 2025. Those who fill out the online form will be able to appear for the Prelims exam scheduled for 17th, 23rd, and 24th August 2025. The following table shows the important events and dates related to IBPS PO 2025.
|
IBPS PO Apply Online 2025
|
Events
|
Date
|
IBPS PO 2025 Notification Released on
|
30th June 2025
|
Online Application Starts From (On-line Registration)
|
1st July 2025
|
Last Date to Apply Online for IBPS PO Exam
|
21st July 2025
|
Last date to pay fee
|
21st July 2025
|
Last Date for Printing Application
|
5th August 2025
|
IBPS PO Preliminary Examination
|
17th, 23rd, and 24th August 2025
|
IBPS PO Mains Examination
|
12th October 2025
IBPS PO Online Link 2025: Direct Link to Fill Form
The IBPS PO apply online 2025 link has been shared below. Candidates can click on the given link to register (for new users) or apply online for the IBPS PO recruitment for 5308 vacancies.
Click Here to Apply Online for IBPS PO 2025
IBPS Vacancy 2025 - Bank and Category wise Vacancy Details
IBPS is conducting the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) to fill PO vacancies in 11 Participating banks. The participating banks are Bank of Baroda (BOB), Bank of India (BOI), Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank and more. The following table displays the bank wise and category wise IBPS PO vacancy 2025. Candidates will need to set the priority while filling out the IBPS PO online form.
|
IBPS PO Vacancy 2025
|
Participating Banks
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
General
|
Total
|
Bank of Baroda
|
150
|
75
|
270
|
100
|
405
|
1000
|
Bank of India
|
105
|
53
|
189
|
70
|
283
|
700
|
Bank of Maharashtra
|
150
|
75
|
270
|
100
|
405
|
1000
|
Canara Bank
|
150
|
50
|
200
|
100
|
500
|
1000
|
Central Bank of India
|
75
|
37
|
135
|
50
|
203
|
500
|
Indian Bank
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
Indian Overseas Bank
|
69
|
33
|
121
|
44
|
183
|
450
|
Punjab National Bank
|
30
|
15
|
54
|
20
|
81
|
200
|
Punjab & Sind Bank
|
53
|
27
|
98
|
36
|
144
|
358
|
UCO Bank
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
Union Bank of India
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
Total
|
782
|
365
|
1337
|
520
|
2204
|
5208
How to fill IBPS PO Application Form 2025: Check Steps
The IBPS PO application form 2025 can be filled only in online mode. To fill the IBPS PO application form, candidates must be ready with the scanned copy of their photograph, signature, left hand thumb impression and hand written declaration that shall be uploaded on the IBPS website. Follow the steps given below to fill the IBPS PO application form correctly:
- Visit the IBPS website or click on the link that shall be updated above.
- Click on the CRP PO/MT listed that appears on the life side of the page.
- A new page will be displayed on your screen, reading “Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officers/Management Trainee-XIII”.
- Click on the link that is being displayed on your screen.
- Proceed to apply online for IBPS PO 2025 exam.
- While applying for the IBPS PO exam 2025, you will be required to upload your photograph and signature.
- Fill in your personal details as asked.
- Thereafter, you will be required to enter your educational qualification, work experience, communication address, etc.
- Enter the exam centre in order of priority.
- Preview the application form and make changes if any.
- Once you have verified the details, upload the required documents.
- Pay the application fee as per your category and take its print out for further use.
IBPS PO exam-related posts:
IBPS PO Application Fee 2025 Category Wise
There has been no changes in the IBPS PO application fee by IBPS this year too. The fee remains the same as last year. The fee for SC/ST/PWBD candidates is Rs. 175 while that fo Other candidates, it is Rs. 850/- The fee needs to be paid only in online mode, i.e. via UPI, credit/debit/net banking. The fee needs to be paid between 1st to 21st July 2025.
|
IBPS PO Apply Online – Application Fee
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
SC/ST/PWBD
|
Rs. 175/-
|
Others
|
Rs. 850/-
Handwritten Declaration for IBPS PO Online Application
All the candidates are required to upload scanned copy of hand written declaration written in English language only. The declaration has to be written in a white sheet of paper. The size of the IBPS PO hand written declaration shall be between 50 KB to 100 KB and dimensions of 800 x 400 pixels. Here is the declaration that has to be written in the candidate’s own handwriting.
“I, _______ (Name of the candidate), hereby declare that all the information submitted by me in the application form is correct, true and valid. I will present the supporting documents as and when required.”
Documents to Upload in IBPS PO Online Form 2025: Dimensions
Candidates will have to scan the given list of documents that include the candidate’s photograph, signature, left-hand thumb impression, hand written declaration. The list of documents to be uploaded in the IBPS PO application form 2025 are as follows.
|
Documents to Upload in IBPS PO application form
|
Documents
|
Dimensions
|
File Size
|
Passport Size Photograph
|
200 x 230 pixels
|
20 kb – 50 kb
|
Signature
|
140 x 60 pixels
|
10 kb to 20 kb
|
Left thumb impression
|
240 x 240 pixels
|
20 kb to 50 kb
|
Hand Written Declaration
|
800 x 400 pixels
|
50 kb to 100 kb
