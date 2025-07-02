Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
Collage Name

IBPS PO 2025 Notification Out for 5208 Vacancies, Apply Online (Active), Exam Date (Out), Eligibility & Syllabus

Exam Mode : Online
Exam from
17 Aug 2025To24 Aug 2025
Shiwani Kumari

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the IBPS PO 2025 notification PDF on 30th June 2025. The apply online link for the same is also available up to 21st July 2025 for filling up 5208 PO vacancies in various Public Sector Banks of the country. The IBPS PO exam is being conducted every year since 2011, and this year, it is the 15th edition. IBPS CRP PO/MT CRPF-XV 2025 is for the selection of candidates for 11 public sector banks. The selection of candidates is done through Prelims, Mains, and an Interview to recruit candidates for Probationary Officer vacancies. Read on to know details regarding the IBPS PO exam date, eligibility criteria, online form link, vacancy, and more

IBPS PO

IBPS PO Apply Online 2025 

The Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection (IBPS) has activated the IBPS PO online form 2025 at ibps.in. The candidates keen on applying for the IBPS PO 2025 exam can fill out the online form from 1st July to 21st July 2025. The IBPS PO online form full up process consists of registration, completion of form fillup, payment of fee, uploading of documents. This post enables you fill out the IBPS PO online application form in hassle free manner. Know the step-by-step guide to fill out the online form here. 

IBPS PO Application Form 2025 Dates

The IBPS PO application form 2025 can be filled up online from 1st July to 21st July 2025. Those who fill out the online form will be able to appear for the Prelims exam scheduled for 17th, 23rd, and 24th August 2025. The following table shows the important events and dates related to IBPS PO 2025. 

IBPS PO Apply Online 2025

Events

Date

IBPS PO 2025 Notification Released on 

30th June 2025

Online Application Starts From (On-line Registration)

1st July 2025

Last Date to Apply Online for IBPS PO Exam

21st July 2025

Last date to pay fee 

21st July 2025

Last Date for Printing Application

5th August 2025

IBPS PO Preliminary Examination

17th, 23rd, and 24th August 2025

IBPS PO Mains Examination

12th October 2025

IBPS PO Online Link 2025: Direct Link to Fill Form 

The IBPS PO apply online 2025 link has been shared below. Candidates can click on the given link to register (for new users) or apply online for the IBPS PO recruitment for 5308 vacancies. 

Click Here to Apply Online for IBPS PO 2025

IBPS Vacancy 2025 - Bank and Category wise Vacancy Details

IBPS is conducting the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) to fill PO vacancies in 11 Participating banks. The participating banks are Bank of Baroda (BOB), Bank of India (BOI), Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank and more. The following table displays the bank wise and category wise IBPS PO vacancy 2025. Candidates will need to set the priority while filling out the IBPS PO online form.

IBPS PO Vacancy 2025

Participating Banks

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

General

Total

Bank of Baroda

150

75

270

100

405

1000

Bank of India

105

53

189

70

283

700

Bank of Maharashtra

150

75

270

100

405

1000

Canara Bank

150

50

200

100

500

1000

Central Bank of India

75

37

135

50

203

500

Indian Bank

NR

NR

NR

NR

NR

NR

Indian Overseas Bank

69

33

121

44

183

450

Punjab National Bank

30

15

54

20

81

200

Punjab & Sind Bank

53

27

98

36

144

358

UCO Bank

NR

NR

NR

NR

NR

NR

Union Bank of India

NR

NR

NR

NR

NR

NR

Total

782

365

1337

520

2204

5208

How to fill IBPS PO Application Form 2025: Check Steps 

The IBPS PO application form 2025 can be filled only in online mode. To fill the IBPS PO application form, candidates must be ready with the scanned copy of their photograph, signature, left hand thumb impression and hand written declaration that shall be uploaded on the IBPS website. Follow the steps given below to fill the IBPS PO application form correctly: 

  • Visit the IBPS website or click on the link that shall be updated above. 
  • Click on the CRP PO/MT listed that appears on the life side of the page.
  • A new page will be displayed on your screen, reading  “Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officers/Management Trainee-XIII”.
  • Click on the link that is being displayed on your screen.
  • Proceed to apply online for IBPS PO 2025 exam. 
  • While applying for the IBPS PO exam 2025, you will be required to upload your photograph and signature. 
  • Fill in your personal details as asked. 
  • Thereafter, you will be required to enter your educational qualification, work experience, communication address, etc. 
  • Enter the exam centre in order of priority. 
  • Preview the application form and make changes if any. 
  • Once you have verified the details, upload the required documents. 
  • Pay the application fee as per your category and take its print out for further use. 
IBPS PO exam-related posts: 

IBPS PO Application Fee 2025 Category Wise 

There has been no changes in the IBPS PO application fee by IBPS this year too. The fee remains the same as last year. The fee for SC/ST/PWBD candidates is Rs. 175 while that fo Other candidates, it is Rs. 850/- The fee needs to be paid only in online mode, i.e. via UPI, credit/debit/net banking. The fee needs to be paid between 1st to 21st July 2025. 

IBPS PO Apply Online – Application Fee

Category

Application Fee

SC/ST/PWBD

Rs. 175/-

Others

Rs. 850/-

Handwritten Declaration for IBPS PO Online Application

All the candidates are required to upload scanned copy of hand written declaration written in English language only. The declaration has to be written in a white sheet of paper. The size of the IBPS PO hand written declaration shall be between 50 KB to 100 KB and dimensions of 800 x 400 pixels.  Here is the declaration that has to be written in the candidate’s own handwriting. 

“I, _______ (Name of the candidate), hereby declare that all the information submitted by me in the application form is correct, true and valid. I will present the supporting documents as and when required.”

Documents to Upload in IBPS PO Online Form 2025: Dimensions 

Candidates will have to scan the given list of documents that include the candidate’s photograph, signature, left-hand thumb impression, hand written declaration. The list of documents to be uploaded in the IBPS PO application form 2025 are as follows. 

Documents to Upload in IBPS PO application form

Documents

Dimensions

File Size

Passport Size Photograph

200 x 230 pixels

20 kb – 50 kb

Signature

140 x 60 pixels

10 kb to 20 kb 

Left thumb impression

240 x 240 pixels

 

20 kb to 50 kb

Hand Written Declaration

800 x 400 pixels

50 kb to 100 kb

 You may also apply for other Government Jobs

SSC Exams Teaching Exams
Railway Exams Defence Exams Law Exams

Trending Exams: SBI Clerk | IBPS PO | IBPS RRB | RBI Grade B

Trending

FAQs

  • Is IBPS PO a good job?
    +
    Yes, IBPS PO is a very good job. It is a lucrative career option in banking sector. IBPS PO is one of the most sought after banking services after SBI PO. With good amount of salary and several perks and allowance, IBPS PO job is considered as one of the finest for a banking oriented career option.
  • What is IBPS PO Salary?
    +
    The starting basic salary for an IBPS PO is Rs. 48,480, as per the 12th Bipartite Settlement. In addition to the basic pay, IBPS POs also receive various allowances and benefits. These benefits increase the gross salary to approximately Rs. 78,058.
  • What is IBPS PO 2025 Apply Online Date?
    +
    The IBPS PO 2025 Apply Online link is active at ibps.in. Candidates can fill out the IBPS PO online form from 1st July to 21st July 2025.
  • Who can apply online for IBPS PO 2025 recruitment?
    +
    Candidates who have passed their graduation and are of 20 years and are less than 30 years of age can apply for the IBPS PO 2025 recruitment. Other than thus, candidates also need to fulfill the nationality.
  • What is IBPS PO exam date 2025 for Prelims and Mains?
    +
    The IBPS PO exam date 2025 has been released by the IBPS for Prelims and Mains exam. As per the notification released, the Prelims shall be held on 17th, 23rd, 24th August 2025 while the Mains will be held on 12th October 2025.
  • What is IBPS PO full form?
    +
    The full form of IBPS PO is Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Probationary Officer. IBPS PO is a banking exam that is held by the IBPS for selection of suitable candidates in public sector banks for the post of Probationary Officer.

IBPS PO - News & Notifications

Other Exams

SBI CBO

NICL AO

SBI PO

IBPS CLERK

RBI ASSISTANT

LIC AAO

RBI Grade B

LIC ADO

Quick Links

Popular Searches

Latest Education News