IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2025 Out Soon: PET Call Letter Out at ibps.in

Exam Mode : Online
Exam from
17 Aug 2025To24 Aug 2025
Shiwani Kumari

IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 is going to be released by 12th August 2025 by the IBPS. With the exam all set to begin from 17th August, students are eagerly waiting for the IBPS PO Prelims admit card to be released. The IBPS PO PET admit card has already been released on 11th August 2025. Candidates who are going to take the exam must download the admit card online. The IBPS PO Prelims admit card is likely to be released on 12th August 2025. 

IBPS PO

IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2025 

The IBPS PO admit card 2025 for Prelims exam is going to be released on 12th August 2025. The exam is scheduled for 17th, 23rd, 24th August 2025. Those candidates who have applied for the Prelims exam will be able to download the admit card online once it has been released. Through this exam, a total of 5208 vacancies for the post of Probationary Officer shall be filled up. 

On 11th August, the IBPS has released the IBPS PO PET admit card. Candidates who have availed this facility can download the call letter online. The IBPS PO Prelims admit card is likely to be released on 12th August 2025. 

IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2025 Release Date 

The IBPS PO Prelims Exam 2025 is an online test. There are three sections to it: English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability with 100 questions, with each section having a dedicated 20 minutes. There is a penalty of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer. Check the table below to know the important dates related to the IBPS PO Admit Card. 

IBPS PO Admit Card 2025- Overview

Conducting Body

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection 

Posts

Probationary Officer (PO)

Vacancies

5208

Mode of Admit Card

Online

PET Call Letter

11th August 2025 (Released)

IBPS PO Admit Card

12th August 2025

IBPS PO 2025 Exam Date

17th, 23rd, 24th August 2025

Selection process

Prelims, Mains, Interview

Official Website

www.ibps.in

IBPS PO PET Call Letter 2025 Out 

The IBPS has released the IBPS PO PET admit card 2025 on 11th August 2025. The Pre-Examination Training is for the candidates who belong to Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Other Backwards Classes/ Minority Communities. Their IBPS PO PET Call Letter can be downloaded from the direct link shared below.

Download IBPS PO PET Admit Card 2025

How to Download IBPS PO Admit Card 2025?

Given below are the steps to download IBPS PO 2025 admit card. 

  • Visit the official website of IBPS which is ibps.in
  • Click the link ‘IBPS PO Prelims admit card ’ which appears on the home page.
  • A new screen will be displayed on your screen with the following information.
  • Enter the login credentials, registration number or roll number, and date of birth or password
  • The IBPS PO Prelims admit card 2025 will be displayed on your screen. 
  • Take a print out of the admit card to carry to the exam hall.

What details are mentioned on the IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2025?

Once you have downloaded the IBPS PO Mains admit card, then you must check that all the details mentioned in it are correct and true to your knowledge. Here are the details mentioned on the call letter. 

  • Name of the candidate 
  • The candidate’s Father's name
  • Category & Sub Category of the respective candidate
  IBPS PO Prelims Exam Date on whichever date the respective candidate has to appear.
  • Details of the exam shift timing and exam timing
  • Reporting time at which candidate must report to the exam centre.
  • Exam Centre Name and Address as allotted to the candidates.
  • Exam day instructions

IBPS PO Syllabus

 IBPS PO Cut Off

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Pattern 

The IBPS PO preliminary examination is the first stage of the selection process for the exam. The exam consists of 3 sections held in online mode for an hour. There will be a sectional timing for the exam of 20 minutes for each section. There is a negative marking of 0.25 for each wrong answer attempted by a candidate. The following table illustrates the sectional timing for the IBPS PO Prelims exam.

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2025
S.No. Name of Tests(Objective No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration
1 English Language 30 30 20 minutes
2 Numerical Ability 35 35 20 minutes
3 Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes
Total 100 100 60 minutes

FAQs

  • Is IBPS PO a good job?
    +
    Yes, IBPS PO is a very good job. It is a lucrative career option in banking sector. IBPS PO is one of the most sought after banking services after SBI PO. With good amount of salary and several perks and allowance, IBPS PO job is considered as one of the finest for a banking oriented career option.
  • What is IBPS PO Salary?
    +
    The starting basic salary for an IBPS PO is Rs. 48,480, as per the 12th Bipartite Settlement. In addition to the basic pay, IBPS POs also receive various allowances and benefits. These benefits increase the gross salary to approximately Rs. 78,058.
  • What is IBPS PO 2025 Apply Online Date?
    +
    The IBPS PO 2025 Apply Online link is active at ibps.in. Candidates can fill out the IBPS PO online form from 1st July to 21st July 2025.
  • Who can apply online for IBPS PO 2025 recruitment?
    +
    Candidates who have passed their graduation and are of 20 years and are less than 30 years of age can apply for the IBPS PO 2025 recruitment. Other than thus, candidates also need to fulfill the nationality.
  • What is IBPS PO exam date 2025 for Prelims and Mains?
    +
    The IBPS PO exam date 2025 has been released by the IBPS for Prelims and Mains exam. As per the notification released, the Prelims shall be held on 17th, 23rd, 24th August 2025 while the Mains will be held on 12th October 2025.
  • What is IBPS PO full form?
    +
    The full form of IBPS PO is Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Probationary Officer. IBPS PO is a banking exam that is held by the IBPS for selection of suitable candidates in public sector banks for the post of Probationary Officer.

