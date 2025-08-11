IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2025 Out Soon: PET Call Letter Out at ibps.in

IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 is going to be released by 12th August 2025 by the IBPS. With the exam all set to begin from 17th August, students are eagerly waiting for the IBPS PO Prelims admit card to be released. The IBPS PO PET admit card has already been released on 11th August 2025. Candidates who are going to take the exam must download the admit card online. The IBPS PO Prelims admit card is likely to be released on 12th August 2025.
IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2025
The IBPS PO admit card 2025 for Prelims exam is going to be released on 12th August 2025. The exam is scheduled for 17th, 23rd, 24th August 2025. Those candidates who have applied for the Prelims exam will be able to download the admit card online once it has been released. Through this exam, a total of 5208 vacancies for the post of Probationary Officer shall be filled up.
On 11th August, the IBPS has released the IBPS PO PET admit card. Candidates who have availed this facility can download the call letter online. The IBPS PO Prelims admit card is likely to be released on 12th August 2025.
IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2025 Release Date
The IBPS PO Prelims Exam 2025 is an online test. There are three sections to it: English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability with 100 questions, with each section having a dedicated 20 minutes. There is a penalty of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer. Check the table below to know the important dates related to the IBPS PO Admit Card.
|
IBPS PO Admit Card 2025- Overview
|
Conducting Body
|
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection
|
Posts
|
Probationary Officer (PO)
|
Vacancies
|
5208
|
Mode of Admit Card
|
Online
|
PET Call Letter
|
11th August 2025 (Released)
|
IBPS PO Admit Card
|
12th August 2025
|
IBPS PO 2025 Exam Date
|
17th, 23rd, 24th August 2025
|
Selection process
|
Prelims, Mains, Interview
|
Official Website
|
www.ibps.in
IBPS PO PET Call Letter 2025 Out
The IBPS has released the IBPS PO PET admit card 2025 on 11th August 2025. The Pre-Examination Training is for the candidates who belong to Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Other Backwards Classes/ Minority Communities. Their IBPS PO PET Call Letter can be downloaded from the direct link shared below.
Download IBPS PO PET Admit Card 2025
How to Download IBPS PO Admit Card 2025?
Given below are the steps to download IBPS PO 2025 admit card.
- Visit the official website of IBPS which is ibps.in
- Click the link ‘IBPS PO Prelims admit card ’ which appears on the home page.
- A new screen will be displayed on your screen with the following information.
- Enter the login credentials, registration number or roll number, and date of birth or password
- The IBPS PO Prelims admit card 2025 will be displayed on your screen.
- Take a print out of the admit card to carry to the exam hall.
What details are mentioned on the IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2025?
Once you have downloaded the IBPS PO Mains admit card, then you must check that all the details mentioned in it are correct and true to your knowledge. Here are the details mentioned on the call letter.
- Name of the candidate
- The candidate’s Father's name
- Category & Sub Category of the respective candidate
- IBPS PO Prelims Exam Date 2023 (23rd or 30th September 2023) on whichever date the respective candidate has to appear.
- Details of the exam shift timing and exam timing
- Reporting time at which candidate must report to the exam centre.
- Exam Centre Name and Address as allotted to the candidates.
- Exam day instructions
IBPS PO Prelims Exam Pattern
The IBPS PO preliminary examination is the first stage of the selection process for the exam. The exam consists of 3 sections held in online mode for an hour. There will be a sectional timing for the exam of 20 minutes for each section. There is a negative marking of 0.25 for each wrong answer attempted by a candidate. The following table illustrates the sectional timing for the IBPS PO Prelims exam.
|IBPS PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2025
|S.No.
|Name of Tests(Objective
|No. of Questions
|Maximum Marks
|Duration
|1
|English Language
|30
|30
|20 minutes
|2
|Numerical Ability
|35
|35
|20 minutes
|3
|Reasoning Ability
|35
|35
|20 minutes
|Total
|100
|100
|60 minutes
You may also apply for other Government Jobs
Trending Exams: SBI Clerk | IBPS PO | IBPS RRB | RBI Grade B