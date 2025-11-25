IBPS Clerk Prelims Scorecard 2025
School Holiday Tomorrow? Tamil Nadu Schools Likely to be Closed Amid Heavy Rainfall, Check Latest Updates Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 25, 2025, 18:15 IST

Schools are likely to be closed in a few districts of Tamil Nadu tomorrow, November 25, due to heavy rainfall. Check the latest updates here

TN Schools likely closed tomorrow due to heavy rainfall
Key Points

  • Schools in 14 districts are likely to remain closed tomorrow due to heavy rainfall
  • Confirmation on the school holiday is expected from officials soon
  • RMC issues heavy rainfall alerts for several regions in Tamil Nadu

TN School Holiday: Schools in Tamil Nadu are likely to remain closed for the coming few days due to the yellow alert issued. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Tamil Nadu has issued a warning to 14 districts in the state for heavy rainfall.
According to media reports, heavy rain is expected in many parts of Tamil Nadu, and the government has also sent special disaster teams to help in the Thootukudi and Tirunelveli regions.

According to media reports, school holidays are expected to be announced in Kallakurichi, Puducherry, Virudhunagar, Thanjavur, Tiruchi, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Ariyalur, Karur and other regions. A confirmation regarding the school holiday is expected soon. Students are advised to keep in touch with the school authorities regarding the confirmation of school holidays.
The RMC has also issued a warning for heavy rainfall in Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Madurai, and Virudhunagar regions.

