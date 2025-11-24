NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Schedule Released at mcc.nic.in, Registration Start from December 2

NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 Schedule. The round 2 registrations will begin from December 2, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the schedule and register at mcc.nic.in. Students will need to register online to appear for the counselling.

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Important Dates

Check the following table carrying the important dates of NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 schedule: