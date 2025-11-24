NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Schedule Released at mcc.nic.in, Registration Start from December 2

Key Points
- MCC has released the NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 schedule.
- Registrations begin December 2, 2025.
- The link to register is available on the official website at mcc.nic.in.
NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 Schedule. The round 2 registrations will begin from December 2, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the schedule and register at mcc.nic.in. Students will need to register online to appear for the counselling.
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Important Dates
Check the following table carrying the important dates of NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 schedule:
|Event
|Date(s)
|Verification of Tentative Seat Matrix
|December 1, 2025
|Registration/Payment
|December 2 - 7, 2025
|Choice Filling/ Locking
|December 3 - 7, 2025
|Processing of Seat Allotment
|December 8 - 9, 2025
|Result
|December 10, 2025
|Reporting/ Joining
|December 11 - 18, 2025
|Verification of Joined candidates Data
|December 19 - 21, 2025
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Schedule Official Notice
How to register for NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2:
- Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in
- Click on ‘PG Medical’ on the ribbon
- Scroll down to Candidate Activity Board and click on ‘New Registration 2025’
- Enter your NEET PG Roll Number and Password
- Solve the captcha code and submit the form
- Complete the round 2 registration process
- Download the confirmation page
DIRECT LINK - NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation