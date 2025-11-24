In India, government offices, schools, banks, and many private organisations follow a yearly holiday list issued by the government. However, these lists often include two types of holidays—Restricted Holidays and Gazetted Holidays. Many people get confused about what these terms mean, how they differ, and how they are applied in workplaces. This article explains both types in clear and simple language, based entirely on official guidelines issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Central Government holiday notifications, and India’s civil service leave rules. By understanding what Restricted and Gazetted Holidays actually mean, employees can plan their yearly leave better, organisations can create proper calendars, and students can know why some days are nationally closed while others are optional.

What is a Restricted Holiday? A Restricted Holiday (RH) is defined as an optional, paid holiday that an employee may choose based on personal preference, religion, or cultural significance. This holiday is not mandatory for everyone as offices remain functional. Paytm blog mentions: “Restricted holidays, on the other hand, are not as widely recognised as public holidays. These are days that some employers may choose to observe, but they are not mandated by law. Restricted holidays can vary by company or region.” What is a Gazetted Holiday? A Gazetted Holiday is a mandatory public holiday declared by the Government of India and published in the Gazette of India, which gives it official legal status. These holidays must be observed nationwide (for national holidays) or within a specific state (for state-level gazetted holidays).

Since these holidays are legally declared, organisations do not have the option to replace, cancel, or modify them. Paytm blog states: “Gazetted Holidays are also officially declared holidays, but they differ from National Holidays in their scope and how they are declared. These holidays are published in the ‘Gazette of India’ (or a similar official government publication in your country), which is why they are called “Gazetted.” They can be declared by the central government, or by individual state or regional governments. This means they might not be observed everywhere across the entire country, or by every type of organisation.” Key Comparison Feature Restricted Holiday (RH) Gazetted Holiday Meaning Optional holiday chosen by the employee Mandatory public holiday declared by government Office Status Office remains open; only selected employees are on leave Complete closure of offices, schools, banks Choice Employee can choose whether to take it No choice; must be observed Examples Basant Panchami, Chhath Puja, Guru Ravidas Jayanti Republic Day, Diwali, Eid, Christmas Applicable To Employees individually Entire organisation