List of all Chief Ministers of Bihar (1946-2020)

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Bihar CM List: All Chief Ministers of Bihar ( 1946 to 2026)

By Prabhat Mishra
Last Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 18:31 IST

Explore the complete list of Bihar Chief Ministers from 1946 to 2026, including their tenure, political parties and key facts. Get the latest updates on Nitish Kumar’s Rajya Sabha move and Samrat Chaudhary’s appointment as Bihar’s Chief Minister on April 15, 2026.

List of Chief Ministers of Bihar
List of Chief Ministers of Bihar

List of Bihar's CM: Bihar has played an important role in India’s history and is known for the ancient university of Nalanda. Since 1946, the state has seen 23 Chief Ministers, with Nitish Kumar serving the longest.

Nitish Kumar led the NDA to a big win in the 2025 Assembly elections and was sworn in as Chief Minister for the tenth time.

On March 5, 2026, he made history by filing his nomination for the Rajya Sabha, ending his twenty-year term. This change opens the door for Bihar's first BJP Chief Minister and marks a new phase in the state's politics.

However, it remains uncertain whether this transition will result in a complete cabinet reshuffle or if the existing administrative framework will be maintained under the new leadership.

Samrat Chaudhary, who was the Deput CM of Bihar, is all set to become the first CM of Bihat from BJP in 75 years. 

In this article, we will take a detailed look at the list of chief ministers who have shaped Bihar’s governance over the years.

Check Out| List of Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar from 1946 to 2025: Tenure and Party Name

Who is the Current Chief Minister of Bihar?

The current Chief Minister of Bihar is Samrat Choudhary. He took the oath of office on April 15, 2026, succeeding Nitish Kumar, who served as Chief Minister for multiple terms from 2005 to April 2026, with breaks in between. Samrat Choudhary belongs to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He previously served as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar. 

List of Chief Ministers of Bihar

From 1947 till now, Bihar has seen a total of 23 people become the chief ministers of the state. Here's the complete list of the CMs of Bihar. The list includes:

Chief Minister

Term of Office

Total No. of Days

Election (Term)

Shri Krishna Sinha

15 August 1947 – 31 January 1961

13 years, 169 days

1946 (Interim), 1952 (1st), 1957 (3rd)

Deep Narayan Singh

1 February 1961 – 18 February 1961

17 days

Binodanand Jha

18 February 1961 – 2 October 1963

2 years, 226 days

1962 (3rd)

Krishna Ballabh Sahay

2 October 1963 – 5 March 1967

3 years, 154 days

Mahamaya Prasad Sinha

5 March 1967 – 28 January 1968

329 days

1967 (4th)

Satish Prasad Singh

28 January 1968 – 1 February 1968

4 days

B. P. Mandal

1 February 1968 – 22 March 1968

50 days

Bhola Paswan Shastri

22 March 1968 – 29 June 1968

99 days

President's rule was imposed during the period (29 June 1968 – 26 February 1969)

Harihar Singh

26 February 1969 – 22 June 1969

116 days

1969 (5th)

Bhola Paswan Shastri

22 June 1969 – 4 July 1969

12 days

President's rule was imposed during the period (6 July 1969 – 16 February 1970)

Daroga Prasad Rai

16 February 1970 – 22 December 1970

309 days

– (5th)

Karpoori Thakur

22 December 1970 – 2 June 1971

162 days

Bhola Paswan Shastri

2 June 1971 – 9 January 1972

221 days

President's rule was imposed during the period (9 January – 19 March 1972)

Kedar Pandey

19 March 1972 – 2 July 1973

1 year, 105 days

1972 (6th)

Abdul Ghafoor

2 July 1973 – 11 April 1975

1 year, 283 days

Jagannath Mishra

11 April 1975 – 30 April 1977

2 years, 19 days

President's rule was imposed during the period (30 April – 24 June 1977)

Karpoori Thakur

24 June 1977 – 21 April 1979

1 year, 301 days

1977 (7th)

Ram Sundar Das

21 April 1979 – 17 February 1980

302 days

President's rule was imposed during the period (14 February – 8 June 1980)

Jagannath Mishra

8 June 1980 – 14 August 1983

3 years, 67 days

1980 (8th)

Chandrashekhar Singh

14 August 1983 – 12 March 1985

1 year, 210 days

Bindeshwari Dubey

12 March 1985 – 13 February 1988

2 years, 338 days

1985 (9th)

Bhagwat Jha Azad

13 February 1988 – 10 March 1989

1 year, 25 days

Satyendra Narayan Sinha

11 March 1989 – 6 December 1989

270 days

Jagannath Mishra

6 December 1989 – 10 March 1990

94 days

Lalu Prasad Yadav

10 March 1990 – 28 March 1995

5 years, 18 days

1990 (10th)

President's rule was imposed during the period (28 March – 4 April 1995)

Lalu Prasad Yadav

4 April 1995 – 25 July 1997

2 years, 112 days

1995 (11th)

Rabri Devi

25 July 1997 – 11 February 1999

1 year, 201 days

President's rule was imposed during the period (11 February – 9 March 1999)

Rabri Devi

9 March 1999 – 2 March 2000

359 days

– (11th)

Nitish Kumar

3 March 2000 – 10 March 2000

7 days

2000 (12th)

Rabri Devi

11 March 2000 – 6 March 2005

4 years, 360 days

President's rule was imposed during the period (7 March – 24 November 2005)

Elections were held to elect the 13th Assembly in February 2005, but no government was formed.

Nitish Kumar

24 November 2005 – 20 May 2014

8 years, 177 days

Oct. 2005 (14th), 2010 (15th)

Jitan Ram Manjhi

20 May 2014 – 22 February 2015

278 days

Nitish Kumar

22 February 2015 – 14th April 2026

11 years, 53 days

2015 (16th), 2020 (17th), 2025  (18th)

Samrat Chaudhary

15 April 2026

 6 month 3 day  (As of October 18, 2026) 

2026 (19th)

Notes:

  • The table reflects multiple terms for Chief Ministers who served non-consecutive terms (e.g., Bhola Paswan Shastri, Jagannath Mishra, Karpoori Thakur, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Nitish Kumar).
  • "Incumbent" for Nitish Kumar indicates he is still in office as of the current date (February 26, 2025).
  •  The "Election (Term)" column lists the election year and assembly term where provided; a dash (–) indicates no specific election term was listed for that tenure, though some are inferred from prior terms (e.g., "– (5th)" under Daroga Prasad Rai).

Prime Ministers From Bihar

Before independence, Bihar was part of the larger Bihar and Orissa province, which was officially divided into two separate provinces on April 1, 1936. The Government of India Act 1935 introduced a bicameral legislature in Bihar, comprising a Legislative Assembly and a Legislative Council, led by a Premier.

In 1937, Shri Krishna Sinha became the first Premier of Bihar, heading a government formed by the Indian National Congress. After independence, he continued as Bihar’s leader and became its first Chief Minister in 1946. With India's independence in 1947, the title of Premier was replaced by Chief Minister, marking Bihar’s transition into a new democratic political framework.

Chief MinisterTerms of OfficeElection (Term)
Mohammad Yunus 1 April 1937 – 19 July 1937 (109 days) Muslim Independent Party
Shri Krishna Sinha 20 July 1937 – 31 October 1939 (2 years, 103 days) Indian National Congress
Shri Krishna Sinha 23 March 1946 – 14 August 1947 (1 year, 144 days) Indian National Congress

Who won the Bihar Elections 2025? Who will be the Next Chief Minister of Bihar?

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a resounding victory in the 2025 Bihar Legislative Assembly elections, winning a massive 202 out of 243 seats, comfortably crossing the 122-seat majority mark.

The NDA's success was spearheaded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats, and the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) with 85 seats. In contrast, the opposition Mahagathbandhan, led by the RJD and INC, was decimated.

Following the mandate, the incumbent leader, Nitish Kumar (JD(U)), is set to take the oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for a record tenth time, reaffirming his enduring political significance in the state's politics.

Who are the Longest-Serving Chief Ministers of Bihar?

Over the years, Bihar has witnessed several influential leaders who have served as Chief Ministers, some holding office for extended periods.

Nitish Kumar of the Janata Dal (United) holds the record for the longest continuous term, serving 10 years and 265 days, with a total tenure spanning 18 years and 90 days across multiple terms.

No.

Name

Party

Length of Term

Longest Continuous Term

Total Years of Chief Ministership

1

Nitish Kumar

JD(U)

10 years, 265 days

8 years, 177 days

19 years, 84 days (Nearly 20 years)

2

Shri Krishna Sinha

INC

14 years, 314 days

14 years, 314 days

17 years, 51 days

3

Rabri Devi

RJD

4 years, 360 days

4 years, 360 days

7 years, 190 days

4

Lalu Prasad Yadav

JD

5 years, 18 days

5 years, 18 days

7 years, 130 days

5

Jagannath Mishra

INC

3 years, 67 days

3 years, 67 days

5 years, 180 days

6

Krishna Ballabh Sahay

INC

3 years, 154 days

3 years, 154 days

3 years, 154 days

7

Bindeshwari Dubey

INC

2 years, 338 days

2 years, 338 days

2 years, 338 days

8

Binodanand Jha

INC

2 years, 226 days

2 years, 226 days

2 years, 226 days

9

Karpoori Thakur

SP

1 year, 301 days

1 year, 301 days

2 years, 98 days

10

Abdul Ghafoor

INC

1 year, 283 days

1 year, 283 days

1 year, 283 days

11

Chandrashekhar Singh

INC

1 year, 210 days

1 year, 210 days

1 year, 210 days

12

Kedar Pandey

INC

1 year, 105 days

1 year, 105 days

1 year, 105 days

13

Bhagwat Jha Azad

INC

1 year, 24 days

1 year, 24 days

1 year, 24 days

14

Mahamaya Prasad Sinha

JKD

329 days

329 days

329 days

15

Daroga Prasad Rai

INC

310 days

310 days

310 days

16

Ram Sundar Das

JP

302 days

302 days

302 days

17

Jitan Ram Manjhi

JD(U)

278 days

278 days

278 days

18

Satyendra Narayan Sinha

INC

270 days

270 days

270 days

19

Harihar Singh

INC

117 days

117 days

117 days

20

Bhola Paswan Shastri

INC

99 days

99 days

112 days

21

Bindheshwari Prasad Mandal

SSP

51 days

51 days

51 days

22

Deep Narayan Singh

INC

17 days

17 days

17 days

23

Satish Prasad Singh

SSP

5 days

5 days

5 days

Other notable names include Krishna Ballabh Sahay, who remained in power for 3 years and 154 days, which also marked his total term. Bindeshwari Dubey and Binodanand Jha, both from INC, served for 2 years and 338 days and 2 years and 226 days, respectively.

Karpoori Thakur, affiliated with the Samajwadi Party (SP), governed for 1 year and 301 days in a single term but served for 2 years and 98 days overall.

Lastly, Abdul Ghafoor of INC held the Chief Minister’s position for 1 year and 283 days, marking his entire tenure. These leaders have left a lasting impact on Bihar’s political landscape, shaping policies and governance during their time in office.

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Election 2025: Nitish Kumar Oath Taking Ceremony

Nitish Kumar has been sworn in as Chief Minister of Bihar for a record 10th time after the 2025 Bihar Vidhan Sabha elections, underscoring his continued dominance in state politics.

The oath-taking ceremony is being held on 20 November 2025 (Thursday) at Gandhi Maidan, Patna, with the programme scheduled around 11:30 AM IST, in the presence of top NDA leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leadership.

The new NDA government includes partners JD(U), BJP, LJP (RV), HAM(S) and RLM, with key allies expected to get cabinet berths.

In the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 results, the NDA won 202 of 243 seats, a landslide victory, while the Mahagathbandhan (RJD–Congress–Left) was reduced to about 35 seats, with RJD emerging as the largest opposition party. Voter turnout stood at around 67%, reflecting a highly charged but largely peaceful election.

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Executive - Editorial

    Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.

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    First Published: Oct 18, 2026, 18:31 IST
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