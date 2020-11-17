List of all Chief Ministers of Bihar (1946-2020)

On November 16, 2020, Nitish Kumar sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the seventh time while Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi took the oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar. As per the Constitution of India, the Governor is the de jure head of the state, but de facto executive authority lies with the Chief Minister.

After the results of Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections are announced, the Governor of Bihar invites the party with the majority of seats or the coalition to form the Government in Bihar. The Chief Minister of Bihar is appointed by the Governor of Bihar for a tenure of five years (no term limits). The Council of Ministers is collectively responsible to the Assembly.

To date, 23 Chief Ministers have served the state of Bihar. The first Chief Minister of Bihar was Sri Krishna Sinha. He also remains the longest-serving CM of Bihar-- 14 years, 304 days. Satish Prasad Singh remains the shortest-serving CM of Bihar-- five days in 1968. Let us have a look at the list of all the Chief Ministers of Bihar.

List of all the Chief Ministers of Bihar

S.No. Chief Minister Constituency Term Party 1. Sri Krishna Sinha Basantpur West 2 April 1946 - 31 January 1961 Indian National Congress 2. Deep Narayan Singh Hajipur 1 February 1961 - 18 February 1961 Indian National Congress 3. Binodanand Jha Rajmahal 18 February 1961 - 2 October 1963 Indian National Congress 4. K. B. Sahay Patna West 2 October 1963 - 5 March 1967 Indian National Congress 5. Mahamaya Prasad Sinha Patna West 5 March 1967 - 28 January 1968 Jana Kranti Dal 6. Satish Prasad Singh Parbatta 28 January 1968 - 1 February 1968 Samyukta Socialist Party 7. B. P. Mandal Member of Bihar Legislative Council 1 February 1968 - 22 March 1968 Samyukta Socialist Party 8. Bhola Paswan Shastri Korha 22 March 1968 - 29 June 1968 Indian National Congress Vacant from 29 June 1968 to 26 February 1969 9. Harihar Singh Nayagram 26 February 1969 - 22 June 1969 Indian National Congress (8). Bhola Paswan Shastri Korha 22 June 1969 - 4 July 1969 Indian National Congress (O) Vacant from 6 July 1969 to 16 February 1970 10. Daroga Prasad Rai Parsa 16 February 1970 - 22 December 1970 Indian National Congress 11. Karpoori Thakur Tajpur 22 December 1970 - 2 June 1971 Socialist Party (8). Bhola Paswan Shastri Korha 2 June 1971 - 9 January 1972 Indian National Congress Vacant from 9 January 1972 to 19 March 1972 12. Kedar Pandey Nautan 19 March 1972 - 2 July 1973 Indian National Congress 13. Abdul Gafoor Member of Bihar Legislative Council 2 July 1973 - 11 April 1975 Indian National Congress 14. Jagannath Mishra Jhanjharpur 11 April 1975 - 30 April 1977 Indian National Congress Vacant from 30 April 1977 - 24 June 1977 (11). Karpoori Thakur Phulpuras 24 June 1977 - 21 April 1979 Janata Party 15. Ram Sundar Das Sonepur 21 April 1979 - 17 February 1980 Janata Party Vacant from 17 February 1980 to 8 June 1980 (14). Jagannath Mishra Jhanjharpur 8 June 1980 - 14 August 1983 Indian National Congress 16. Chandrashekhar Singh 14 August 1983 - 12 March 1985 Indian National Congress 17. Bindeshwari Dubey Shahpur 12 March 1985 - 13 February 1988 Indian National Congress 18. Bhagwat Jha Azad Member of Bihar Legislative Council 14 February 1988 - 10 March 1989 Indian National Congress 19. Satyendra Narayan Sinha Member of Bihar Legislative Council 11 March 1989 - 6 December 1989 Indian National Congress (14). Jagannath Mishra Jhanjharpur 6 December 1989 - 10 March 1990 Indian National Congress 20. Lalu Prasad Yadav Member of Bihar Legislative Council 10 March 1990 - 28 March 1995 Janata Dal Vacant from 28 March 1995 to 4 April 1995 (20). Lalu Prasad Yadav Raghopur 4 April 1995 - 25 July 1997 Janata Dal, Rashtriya Janata Dal 21. Rabri Devi Member of Bihar Legislative Council 25 July 1997 - 11 February 1999 Rashtriya Janata Dal Vacant from 11 February 1999 to 9 March 1999 (21). Rabri Devi Member of Bihar Legislative Council 9 March 1999 - 2 March 2000 Rashtriya Janata Dal 22. Nitish Kumar Member of Bihar Legislative Council 3 March 2000 - 10 March 2000 Samata Party (21). Rabri Devi Raghopur 11 March 2000 - 6 March 2005 Rashtriya Janata Dal Vacant from 7 March 2005 to 24 November 2005 (22). Nitish Kumar Member of Bihar Legislative Council 24 November 2005 - 26 November 2010 Janata Dal (United) 26 November 2010 - 20 May 2014 23. Jita Ram Manjhi Makhdumpur 20 May 2014 - 22 February 2015 Janata Dal (United) (22). Nitish Kumar Member of Bihar Legislative Council 22 February 2015 - 20 November 2015 Janata Dal (United) 20 November 2015 - 26 July 2017 26 July 2017 - 16 November 2020 16 November 2020 - Present

The current CM of Bihar and the leader of Janata Dal (United) stepped down from the post because his party didn't perform well in the 2014 General Election.

In 1997, the then CM of Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav was convicted in the Fodder Scam, after which his wife Rabri Devi was made the Chief Minister of Bihar. Rabri Devi and Lalu Prasad Yadav together governed the state of Bihar for around 15 years.

The 2020 Bihar Legislative Assembly Election began on October 28, 2020, and ended on November 7, 2020, to elect Members of the Legislative Assembly of Bihar. The election was held in three phases on 243 seats. The results were announced on 11 November 2020. On November 16, 2020, Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar straight for the fourth term.

