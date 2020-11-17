List of all Chief Ministers of Bihar (1946-2020)

Nitish Kumar sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the seventh time while Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi took the oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar. Sri Krishna Sinha was the first and the longest-serving Chief Minister of Bihar. Satish Prasad Singh remains the shortest-serving CM of Bihar.
On November 16, 2020, Nitish Kumar sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the seventh time while Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi took the oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar.  As per the Constitution of India, the Governor is the de jure head of the state, but de facto executive authority lies with the Chief Minister. 

After the results of Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections are announced, the Governor of Bihar invites the party with the majority of seats or the coalition to form the Government in Bihar. The Chief Minister of Bihar is appointed by the Governor of Bihar for a tenure of five years (no term limits). The Council of Ministers is collectively responsible to the Assembly.  

To date, 23 Chief Ministers have served the state of Bihar. The first Chief Minister of Bihar was Sri Krishna Sinha. He also remains the longest-serving CM of Bihar-- 14 years, 304 days. Satish Prasad Singh remains the shortest-serving CM of Bihar-- five days in 1968. Let us have a look at the list of all the Chief Ministers of Bihar. 

List of all the Chief Ministers of Bihar

S.No. Chief Minister Constituency Term Party
1. Sri Krishna Sinha Basantpur West

2 April 1946

-

31 January 1961

 Indian National Congress
2.  Deep Narayan Singh Hajipur

1 February 1961

-

18 February 1961

 Indian National Congress
3.  Binodanand Jha Rajmahal

18 February 1961

-

2 October 1963

 Indian National Congress
4.  K. B. Sahay Patna West

2 October 1963

-

5 March 1967

 Indian National Congress
5.  Mahamaya Prasad Sinha Patna West

5 March 1967

-

28 January 1968

 Jana Kranti Dal
6. Satish Prasad Singh Parbatta

28 January 1968

-

1 February 1968 

 Samyukta Socialist Party
7. B. P. Mandal Member of Bihar Legislative Council

1 February 1968 

-

22 March 1968

 Samyukta Socialist Party
8. Bhola Paswan Shastri Korha

22 March 1968

-

29 June 1968

 Indian National Congress

Vacant from 29 June 1968 to 26 February 1969
9. Harihar Singh Nayagram

26 February 1969

-

22 June 1969

 Indian National Congress
(8). Bhola Paswan Shastri Korha

22 June 1969

-

4 July 1969

 Indian National Congress (O)

Vacant from 6 July 1969 to 16 February 1970
10. Daroga Prasad Rai Parsa

16 February 1970

-

22 December 1970

 Indian National Congress
11.  Karpoori Thakur Tajpur

22 December 1970

-

2 June 1971

 Socialist Party
(8). Bhola Paswan Shastri Korha

2 June 1971

-

9 January 1972

 Indian National Congress 

 Vacant from 9 January 1972 to 19 March 1972
12. Kedar Pandey Nautan

19 March 1972

-

2 July 1973

 Indian National Congress
13. Abdul Gafoor Member of Bihar Legislative Council

2 July 1973

-

11 April 1975

 Indian National Congress
14.  Jagannath Mishra Jhanjharpur

11 April 1975

-

30 April 1977

 Indian National Congress

Vacant from 30 April 1977 - 24 June 1977
(11). Karpoori Thakur Phulpuras

24 June 1977

-

21 April 1979

 Janata Party
15. Ram Sundar Das Sonepur

21 April 1979

-

17 February 1980

 Janata Party

Vacant from 17 February 1980 to 8 June 1980
(14). Jagannath Mishra Jhanjharpur

8 June 1980

-

14 August 1983

 Indian National Congress
16. Chandrashekhar Singh  

14 August 1983

-

12 March 1985

 Indian National Congress
17. Bindeshwari Dubey Shahpur

12 March 1985

-

13 February 1988

 Indian National Congress
18. Bhagwat Jha Azad Member of Bihar Legislative Council

14 February 1988

-

10 March 1989

 Indian National Congress
19. Satyendra Narayan Sinha Member of Bihar Legislative Council

11 March 1989

-

6 December 1989

 Indian National Congress
(14). Jagannath Mishra Jhanjharpur

 6 December 1989

-

10 March 1990

 Indian National Congress
20. Lalu Prasad Yadav Member of Bihar Legislative Council

 10 March 1990

-

28 March 1995

 Janata Dal

 Vacant from 28 March 1995 to 4 April 1995
(20). Lalu Prasad Yadav Raghopur

 4 April 1995

-

25 July 1997

Janata Dal, Rashtriya Janata Dal
21. Rabri Devi Member of Bihar Legislative Council

25 July 1997

-

11 February 1999

Rashtriya Janata Dal

Vacant from 11 February 1999 to 9 March 1999
(21). Rabri Devi Member of Bihar Legislative Council

9 March 1999

-

2 March 2000

Rashtriya Janata Dal
22. Nitish Kumar Member of Bihar Legislative Council

3 March 2000

-

10 March 2000

 Samata Party
(21). Rabri Devi Raghopur

11 March 2000

-

6 March 2005

Rashtriya Janata Dal

Vacant from 7 March 2005 to 24 November 2005 
(22). Nitish Kumar Member of Bihar Legislative Council

24 November 2005

-

26 November 2010

 Janata Dal (United)

26 November 2010

-

20 May 2014
23.  Jita Ram Manjhi Makhdumpur

20 May 2014

-

22 February 2015

 

 Janata Dal (United)
(22). Nitish Kumar Member of Bihar Legislative Council

22 February 2015

-

20 November 2015

 Janata Dal (United)

20 November 2015

-

26 July 2017

26 July 2017

-

16 November 2020

16 November 2020

-

Present

The current CM of Bihar and the leader of Janata Dal (United) stepped down from the post because his party didn't perform well in the 2014 General Election. 

In 1997, the then CM of Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav was convicted in the Fodder Scam, after which his wife Rabri Devi was made the Chief Minister of Bihar. Rabri Devi and Lalu Prasad Yadav together governed the state of Bihar for around 15 years. 

The 2020 Bihar Legislative Assembly Election began on October 28, 2020, and ended on November 7, 2020, to elect Members of the Legislative Assembly of Bihar. The election was held in three phases on 243 seats. The results were announced on 11 November 2020. On November 16, 2020, Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar straight for the fourth term.

