List of all Chief Ministers of Bihar (1946-2020)

List of Bihar's CM: Bihar has played an important role in India’s history and is known for the ancient university of Nalanda. Since 1946, the state has seen 23 Chief Ministers, with Nitish Kumar serving the longest. Nitish Kumar led the NDA to a big win in the 2025 Assembly elections and was sworn in as Chief Minister for the tenth time. On March 5, 2026, he made history by filing his nomination for the Rajya Sabha, ending his twenty-year term. This change opens the door for Bihar's first BJP Chief Minister and marks a new phase in the state's politics. However, it remains uncertain whether this transition will result in a complete cabinet reshuffle or if the existing administrative framework will be maintained under the new leadership. Samrat Chaudhary, who was the Deput CM of Bihar, is all set to become the first CM of Bihat from BJP in 75 years.

In this article, we will take a detailed look at the list of chief ministers who have shaped Bihar’s governance over the years. Check Out| List of Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar from 1946 to 2025: Tenure and Party Name Who is the Current Chief Minister of Bihar? The current Chief Minister of Bihar is Samrat Choudhary. He took the oath of office on April 15, 2026, succeeding Nitish Kumar, who served as Chief Minister for multiple terms from 2005 to April 2026, with breaks in between. Samrat Choudhary belongs to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He previously served as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar. मैं सम्राट चौधरी ईश्वर की #शपथ लेता हूँ कि... लोकभवन में आज बिहार के #मुख्यमंत्री पद का #शपथग्रहण किया। बिहार की देवतुल्य जनता के विश्वास को सर्वोपरि रखते हुए, विकास और समृद्धि की दिशा में हर कदम समर्पित होगा। इस नवीन जिम्मेदारी के लिए देश के लोकप्रिय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी एवं हमारे माननीय नेता श्री @NitishKumar जी, माननीय राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री @NitinNabin जी, माननीय केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री श्री @AmitShah जी एवं समस्त एनडीए नेतृत्व का धन्यवाद-आभार करता हूँ एवं सभी के मार्गदर्शन में सशक्त बिहार के निर्माण के लिए संकल्पित हूँ। — Samrat Choudhary (@samrat4bjp) April 15, 2026

List of Chief Ministers of Bihar From 1947 till now, Bihar has seen a total of 23 people become the chief ministers of the state. Here's the complete list of the CMs of Bihar. The list includes: Chief Minister Term of Office Total No. of Days Election (Term) Shri Krishna Sinha 15 August 1947 – 31 January 1961 13 years, 169 days 1946 (Interim), 1952 (1st), 1957 (3rd) Deep Narayan Singh 1 February 1961 – 18 February 1961 17 days – Binodanand Jha 18 February 1961 – 2 October 1963 2 years, 226 days 1962 (3rd) Krishna Ballabh Sahay 2 October 1963 – 5 March 1967 3 years, 154 days – Mahamaya Prasad Sinha 5 March 1967 – 28 January 1968 329 days 1967 (4th) Satish Prasad Singh 28 January 1968 – 1 February 1968 4 days – B. P. Mandal 1 February 1968 – 22 March 1968 50 days – Bhola Paswan Shastri 22 March 1968 – 29 June 1968 99 days – President's rule was imposed during the period (29 June 1968 – 26 February 1969) Harihar Singh 26 February 1969 – 22 June 1969 116 days 1969 (5th) Bhola Paswan Shastri 22 June 1969 – 4 July 1969 12 days – President's rule was imposed during the period (6 July 1969 – 16 February 1970) Daroga Prasad Rai 16 February 1970 – 22 December 1970 309 days – (5th) Karpoori Thakur 22 December 1970 – 2 June 1971 162 days – Bhola Paswan Shastri 2 June 1971 – 9 January 1972 221 days – President's rule was imposed during the period (9 January – 19 March 1972) Kedar Pandey 19 March 1972 – 2 July 1973 1 year, 105 days 1972 (6th) Abdul Ghafoor 2 July 1973 – 11 April 1975 1 year, 283 days – Jagannath Mishra 11 April 1975 – 30 April 1977 2 years, 19 days – President's rule was imposed during the period (30 April – 24 June 1977) Karpoori Thakur 24 June 1977 – 21 April 1979 1 year, 301 days 1977 (7th) Ram Sundar Das 21 April 1979 – 17 February 1980 302 days – President's rule was imposed during the period (14 February – 8 June 1980) Jagannath Mishra 8 June 1980 – 14 August 1983 3 years, 67 days 1980 (8th) Chandrashekhar Singh 14 August 1983 – 12 March 1985 1 year, 210 days – Bindeshwari Dubey 12 March 1985 – 13 February 1988 2 years, 338 days 1985 (9th) Bhagwat Jha Azad 13 February 1988 – 10 March 1989 1 year, 25 days – Satyendra Narayan Sinha 11 March 1989 – 6 December 1989 270 days – Jagannath Mishra 6 December 1989 – 10 March 1990 94 days – Lalu Prasad Yadav 10 March 1990 – 28 March 1995 5 years, 18 days 1990 (10th) President's rule was imposed during the period (28 March – 4 April 1995) Lalu Prasad Yadav 4 April 1995 – 25 July 1997 2 years, 112 days 1995 (11th) Rabri Devi 25 July 1997 – 11 February 1999 1 year, 201 days – President's rule was imposed during the period (11 February – 9 March 1999) Rabri Devi 9 March 1999 – 2 March 2000 359 days – (11th) Nitish Kumar 3 March 2000 – 10 March 2000 7 days 2000 (12th) Rabri Devi 11 March 2000 – 6 March 2005 4 years, 360 days – President's rule was imposed during the period (7 March – 24 November 2005) Elections were held to elect the 13th Assembly in February 2005, but no government was formed. Nitish Kumar 24 November 2005 – 20 May 2014 8 years, 177 days Oct. 2005 (14th), 2010 (15th) Jitan Ram Manjhi 20 May 2014 – 22 February 2015 278 days – Nitish Kumar 22 February 2015 – 14th April 2026 11 years, 53 days 2015 (16th), 2020 (17th), 2025 (18th) Samrat Chaudhary 15 April 2026 6 month 3 day (As of October 18, 2026) 2026 (19th)

Notes: The table reflects multiple terms for Chief Ministers who served non-consecutive terms (e.g., Bhola Paswan Shastri, Jagannath Mishra, Karpoori Thakur, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Nitish Kumar).

"Incumbent" for Nitish Kumar indicates he is still in office as of the current date (February 26, 2025).

The "Election (Term)" column lists the election year and assembly term where provided; a dash (–) indicates no specific election term was listed for that tenure, though some are inferred from prior terms (e.g., "– (5th)" under Daroga Prasad Rai). Prime Ministers From Bihar Before independence, Bihar was part of the larger Bihar and Orissa province, which was officially divided into two separate provinces on April 1, 1936. The Government of India Act 1935 introduced a bicameral legislature in Bihar, comprising a Legislative Assembly and a Legislative Council, led by a Premier.

In 1937, Shri Krishna Sinha became the first Premier of Bihar, heading a government formed by the Indian National Congress. After independence, he continued as Bihar’s leader and became its first Chief Minister in 1946. With India's independence in 1947, the title of Premier was replaced by Chief Minister, marking Bihar’s transition into a new democratic political framework. Chief Minister Terms of Office Election (Term) Mohammad Yunus 1 April 1937 – 19 July 1937 (109 days) Muslim Independent Party Shri Krishna Sinha 20 July 1937 – 31 October 1939 (2 years, 103 days) Indian National Congress Shri Krishna Sinha 23 March 1946 – 14 August 1947 (1 year, 144 days) Indian National Congress Who won the Bihar Elections 2025? Who will be the Next Chief Minister of Bihar? The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a resounding victory in the 2025 Bihar Legislative Assembly elections, winning a massive 202 out of 243 seats, comfortably crossing the 122-seat majority mark.

The NDA's success was spearheaded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats, and the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) with 85 seats. In contrast, the opposition Mahagathbandhan, led by the RJD and INC, was decimated. Following the mandate, the incumbent leader, Nitish Kumar (JD(U)), is set to take the oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for a record tenth time, reaffirming his enduring political significance in the state's politics. Who are the Longest-Serving Chief Ministers of Bihar? Over the years, Bihar has witnessed several influential leaders who have served as Chief Ministers, some holding office for extended periods. Nitish Kumar of the Janata Dal (United) holds the record for the longest continuous term, serving 10 years and 265 days, with a total tenure spanning 18 years and 90 days across multiple terms.

No. Name Party Length of Term Longest Continuous Term Total Years of Chief Ministership 1 Nitish Kumar JD(U) 10 years, 265 days 8 years, 177 days 19 years, 84 days (Nearly 20 years) 2 Shri Krishna Sinha INC 14 years, 314 days 14 years, 314 days 17 years, 51 days 3 Rabri Devi RJD 4 years, 360 days 4 years, 360 days 7 years, 190 days 4 Lalu Prasad Yadav JD 5 years, 18 days 5 years, 18 days 7 years, 130 days 5 Jagannath Mishra INC 3 years, 67 days 3 years, 67 days 5 years, 180 days 6 Krishna Ballabh Sahay INC 3 years, 154 days 3 years, 154 days 3 years, 154 days 7 Bindeshwari Dubey INC 2 years, 338 days 2 years, 338 days 2 years, 338 days 8 Binodanand Jha INC 2 years, 226 days 2 years, 226 days 2 years, 226 days 9 Karpoori Thakur SP 1 year, 301 days 1 year, 301 days 2 years, 98 days 10 Abdul Ghafoor INC 1 year, 283 days 1 year, 283 days 1 year, 283 days 11 Chandrashekhar Singh INC 1 year, 210 days 1 year, 210 days 1 year, 210 days 12 Kedar Pandey INC 1 year, 105 days 1 year, 105 days 1 year, 105 days 13 Bhagwat Jha Azad INC 1 year, 24 days 1 year, 24 days 1 year, 24 days 14 Mahamaya Prasad Sinha JKD 329 days 329 days 329 days 15 Daroga Prasad Rai INC 310 days 310 days 310 days 16 Ram Sundar Das JP 302 days 302 days 302 days 17 Jitan Ram Manjhi JD(U) 278 days 278 days 278 days 18 Satyendra Narayan Sinha INC 270 days 270 days 270 days 19 Harihar Singh INC 117 days 117 days 117 days 20 Bhola Paswan Shastri INC 99 days 99 days 112 days 21 Bindheshwari Prasad Mandal SSP 51 days 51 days 51 days 22 Deep Narayan Singh INC 17 days 17 days 17 days 23 Satish Prasad Singh SSP 5 days 5 days 5 days

Other notable names include Krishna Ballabh Sahay, who remained in power for 3 years and 154 days, which also marked his total term. Bindeshwari Dubey and Binodanand Jha, both from INC, served for 2 years and 338 days and 2 years and 226 days, respectively. Karpoori Thakur, affiliated with the Samajwadi Party (SP), governed for 1 year and 301 days in a single term but served for 2 years and 98 days overall. Lastly, Abdul Ghafoor of INC held the Chief Minister’s position for 1 year and 283 days, marking his entire tenure. These leaders have left a lasting impact on Bihar’s political landscape, shaping policies and governance during their time in office. Bihar Vidhan Sabha Election 2025: Nitish Kumar Oath Taking Ceremony Nitish Kumar has been sworn in as Chief Minister of Bihar for a record 10th time after the 2025 Bihar Vidhan Sabha elections, underscoring his continued dominance in state politics.