IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 Soon
Focus
Quick Links

Asia Cup 2025 Schedule: Check Date, Timing and Venue Details

The Asia Cup 2025 kicks off on September 9, featuring Asia’s top cricket teams competing in a thrilling T20 format. Eight teams are divided into two groups, with matches hosted in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The highlight is the eagerly awaited India vs Pakistan clash on September 14 in Dubai.

ByPrabhat Mishra
Aug 12, 2025, 15:08 IST
Asia Cup 2025 Schedule: Check Date, Timing and Venue Details
Asia Cup 2025 Schedule: Check Date, Timing and Venue Details

The Asia Cup 2025 is set to commence on September 9, 2025, which will feature the leading cricketing nations of Asia in a prestigious contest of the Asia Cup for their regional supremacy in the cricket league. The Asia Cup is also known for its intense rivalries in the cricket tournament, which makes the remarkable performances and a competitive spirit among teams. 

The Asia Cup has been held since 1983, bringing together the best cricketing nations in Asia every two years to compete for the continental crown. This Asia Cup is organised by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). 

This 17th edition will feature eight teams split into two groups. The top two teams from each group will further go around to the next stage of the Super 4 stage, leading up to the final scheduled for September 28, 2025.

This 17th edition of the Asia Cup will showcase a blend of experienced players and emerging talents, ensuring a captivating viewing experience for audiences worldwide.

The Asia Cup 2025 will begin with Group B matches, and the opening rivalry will be seen between Afghanistan vs Hong Kong. The Indian cricket team is scheduled to play its opening match against the United Arab Emirates a day later, on September 10, 2025.

But, there will be a heat-up movement on September 14, 2025, in Dubai, for the high-voltage match that everyone is waiting for India vs Pakistan match.

Out of the total 19 matches, 11—including the final match of the Asia Cup 2025- will take place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, while the remaining eight matches will be hosted at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

India enters as the defending champions and remains the most successful team in Asia Cup history, having claimed the title eight times. Sri Lanka follows with six wins, and Pakistan has lifted the trophy twice.

Since 2016, the Asia Cup has alternated between ODI and T20 formats. This year, the matches will be played in the fast-paced T20 format, ahead of the T20 World Cup scheduled for next year. Sri Lanka are the reigning T20 champions after beating Pakistan in the 2022 final.

Asia Cup 2025 Match Schedule (Indian Standard Time)

Date

Match

Stage

Time

Venue

Sep 9

Afghanistan vs Hong Kong

Group B

7:30 PM

Abu Dhabi

Sep 10

India vs UAE

Group A

7:30 PM

Dubai

Sep 11

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong 

Group B

7:30 PM

Abu Dhabi

Sep 12

Pakistan vs Oman

Group A

7:30 PM

Dubai

Sep 13

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

Group B

7:30 PM

Abu Dhabi

Sep 14

India vs Pakistan

Group A

7:30 PM

Dubai

Sep 15

UAE vs Oman

Group A

3:30 PM

Abu Dhabi

Sep 15

Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong

Group B

7:30 PM

Dubai

Sep 16

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

Group B

7:30 PM

Abu Dhabi

Sep 17

Pakistan vs UAE

Group A

7:30 PM

Dubai

Sep 18

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan

Group B

7:30 PM

Abu Dhabi

Sep 19

India vs Oman

Group A

7:30 PM

Abu Dhabi

Sep 20

Group B Qualifier 1 vs Group B Qualifier 2

Super 4

7:30 PM

Dubai

Sep 21

Group A Qualifier 1 vs Group A Qualifier 2

Super 4

7:30 PM

Dubai

Sep 23

Group A Qualifier 1 vs Group B Qualifier 2

Super 4

7:30 PM

Abu Dhabi

Sep 24

Group B Qualifier 1 vs Group A Qualifier 2

Super 4

7:30 PM

Dubai

Sep 25

Group A Qualifier 2 vs Group B Qualifier 2

Super 4

7:30 PM

Dubai

Sep 26

Group A Qualifier 1 vs Group B Qualifier 1

Super 4

7:30 PM

Dubai

Sep 28

Final

Final

7:30 PM

Dubai

Teams and Groups:

Group A

Next Opponents

India

vs UAE, PAK, OMA

Oman

vs PAK, UAE, IND

Pakistan

vs OMA, IND, UAE

United Arab Emirates

vs IND, OMA, PAK


Group B

Next Opponents

Afghanistan

vs HKG, BAN, SL

Bangladesh

vs HKG, SL, AFG

Hong Kong

vs AFG, BAN, SL

Sri Lanka

vs BAN, HKG , AFG

 

Get ready for an exciting month of thrilling cricket as Asia’s top teams battle it out for supremacy!

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Content Writer

    Prabhat Mishra is an accomplished content creator with over 2 years of expertise in education, national and international news, and current affairs. A B.Tech graduate with extensive UPSC preparation, he has qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains, showcasing his deep understanding of competitive exams.

    He has contributed to top platforms like Mentorship IndiaIAS BABA, and IAS SARTHI, delivering engaging articles on trending topics and global affairs. As a content writer for Jagranjosh.com, Prabhat specializes in crafting high-quality, insightful content for the G.K. and Current Affairs section, driving engagement and providing value to a wide audience.

    Reach him at prabhat.mishra@jagrannewmedia.com, and explore his work on Jagranjosh.com for the latest updates and analyses!

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News