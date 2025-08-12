Asia Cup 2025 Schedule: Check Date, Timing and Venue Details

The Asia Cup 2025 is set to commence on September 9, 2025, which will feature the leading cricketing nations of Asia in a prestigious contest of the Asia Cup for their regional supremacy in the cricket league. The Asia Cup is also known for its intense rivalries in the cricket tournament, which makes the remarkable performances and a competitive spirit among teams. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐥𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐲 𝐢𝐬 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤! 🏏



The ACC Men’s T20I Asia Cup kicks off from 9th to 28th September in the UAE! 🤩



Get ready for thrilling matchups as the top 8 teams in Asia face off for continental glory! 👊#ACCMensAsiaCup2025 #ACC pic.twitter.com/JzvV4wuxna — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) July 26, 2025 The Asia Cup has been held since 1983, bringing together the best cricketing nations in Asia every two years to compete for the continental crown. This Asia Cup is organised by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

This 17th edition will feature eight teams split into two groups. The top two teams from each group will further go around to the next stage of the Super 4 stage, leading up to the final scheduled for September 28, 2025. This 17th edition of the Asia Cup will showcase a blend of experienced players and emerging talents, ensuring a captivating viewing experience for audiences worldwide. The Asia Cup 2025 will begin with Group B matches, and the opening rivalry will be seen between Afghanistan vs Hong Kong. The Indian cricket team is scheduled to play its opening match against the United Arab Emirates a day later, on September 10, 2025. But, there will be a heat-up movement on September 14, 2025, in Dubai, for the high-voltage match that everyone is waiting for India vs Pakistan match. Out of the total 19 matches, 11—including the final match of the Asia Cup 2025- will take place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, while the remaining eight matches will be hosted at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

India enters as the defending champions and remains the most successful team in Asia Cup history, having claimed the title eight times. Sri Lanka follows with six wins, and Pakistan has lifted the trophy twice. Since 2016, the Asia Cup has alternated between ODI and T20 formats. This year, the matches will be played in the fast-paced T20 format, ahead of the T20 World Cup scheduled for next year. Sri Lanka are the reigning T20 champions after beating Pakistan in the 2022 final. Asia Cup 2025 Match Schedule (Indian Standard Time) Date Match Stage Time Venue Sep 9 Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Group B 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi Sep 10 India vs UAE Group A 7:30 PM Dubai Sep 11 Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Group B 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi Sep 12 Pakistan vs Oman Group A 7:30 PM Dubai Sep 13 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Group B 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi Sep 14 India vs Pakistan Group A 7:30 PM Dubai Sep 15 UAE vs Oman Group A 3:30 PM Abu Dhabi Sep 15 Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Group B 7:30 PM Dubai Sep 16 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Group B 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi Sep 17 Pakistan vs UAE Group A 7:30 PM Dubai Sep 18 Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Group B 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi Sep 19 India vs Oman Group A 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi Sep 20 Group B Qualifier 1 vs Group B Qualifier 2 Super 4 7:30 PM Dubai Sep 21 Group A Qualifier 1 vs Group A Qualifier 2 Super 4 7:30 PM Dubai Sep 23 Group A Qualifier 1 vs Group B Qualifier 2 Super 4 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi Sep 24 Group B Qualifier 1 vs Group A Qualifier 2 Super 4 7:30 PM Dubai Sep 25 Group A Qualifier 2 vs Group B Qualifier 2 Super 4 7:30 PM Dubai Sep 26 Group A Qualifier 1 vs Group B Qualifier 1 Super 4 7:30 PM Dubai Sep 28 Final Final 7:30 PM Dubai