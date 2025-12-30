KSET Provisional List 2025 Released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Download PwD Select and Merit List PDF

KSET Provisional List 2025 Out: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka State Assistant Professor Eligibility Test (K-SET) 2025 Select list for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates on its official website. Candidates who appeared under PwD category can check the KSET Provisional List 2025 which is available in the PDF Format containing the roll number and name of the candidates. It is noted that the K-SET 2025 examination was held on 02-11-2025, and the subject-wise cut-off marks list was announced on 21-11-2025.

KSET Provisional List 2025 PDF Download

The KSET Result 2025 PDF download link for the PwD candidates is available on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2025 can now check their subject‑wise scores, provisional merit list, and category‑wise cut‑off marks in the PDF file below.