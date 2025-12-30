Bihar Police Driver Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

KSET Provisional List 2025 Released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Download PwD Select and Merit List PDF

By Manish Kumar
Dec 30, 2025, 15:47 IST

KSET Provisional List 2025 has been released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) for the Karnataka State Assistant Professor Eligibility Test (K-SET) 2025 Select list for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates. Results are available in PDF format with all details here. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

KSET Provisional List 2025 Out: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka State Assistant Professor Eligibility Test (K-SET) 2025 Select list for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates on its official website. Candidates who appeared under PwD category can check the KSET Provisional List 2025 which is available in the PDF Format containing the roll number and name of the candidates. It is noted that the K-SET 2025 examination was held on 02-11-2025, and the subject-wise cut-off marks list was announced on 21-11-2025.

KSET Provisional List 2025 PDF Download

The KSET Result 2025 PDF download link for the PwD candidates is available on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2025 can now check their subject‑wise scores, provisional merit list, and category‑wise cut‑off marks in the PDF file below.

KSET Provisional List 2025 PDF

Click Here

How to Check KSET Provisional List 2025?

  • Visit the KEA Website: Go to cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
  • Find the Link: Look for the "KSET-2025 Assistant Professor Eligibility Test (KSET)-2025 Provisional List Link".
  • You will get the list pdf in a new window.
  • Download and save the same for future reference.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News