Optical illusions are images that play tricks on our eyes and brain. They are designed in a way that makes us see things differently from what actually exists. Sometimes, an illusion hides a shape, symbol, or object in plain sight, but our brain struggles to notice it immediately.

These puzzles test our observation skills, focus, and visual perception in a fun and engaging way.

Today we bring you a puzzle that is challenging yet simple. At first glance, this image looks like a complex maze made of stairs, blocks, and geometric pathways. The sharp angles and repeating patterns make it feel confusing and busy, which is exactly the trick.

However, hidden carefully within this confusing structure is a simple heart.

The challenge is to spot the hidden heart within 10 seconds. Most people keep focusing on the stairs and pathways and miss the obvious shape hiding in plain sight. Can you find it before the time runs out?