An Optical Illusion is a type of visual illusion where our brain perceives an image that is different from its actual physical reality. These illusions occur when both the brain and eye are trying to solve the problem, but while solving the puzzles, the interpretation of colours, patterns and perspective is mixed up, and they are often confused while solving these types of Optical illusions. So, only the Smartest Vision can find all the Hidden Tortoises in this Nature-Themed Optical Illusion! Find all the Hidden Tortoises in this Nature-Themed Optical Illusion In the above image, it is a type of nature-themed optical illusion. In the centre of this image, you can all see a big tortoise, but in this nature-themed optical illusion, there are multiple tortoises camouflaged within a forest floor.

Your challenge? Use your HD-eye vision to find all the Hidden Tortoises in this Nature-Themed Optical Illusion without scrolling away or asking for hints. So if you think that your IQ is higher than 100% of people, then by using your sharp Hawk-Eye Vision and observation skills and also using your 140+ IQ level, could you find all the Hidden Tortoises in this Nature-Themed Optical Illusion in 5 seconds? I think you all have now received a brief overview of the image, and you can now start your brain teaser challenge. So, almost ready! Then set the timer on your clock for 5 seconds Ready… Get… Set… Go… Yes, observe the image very carefully. Use your sharp IQ skills. Hurry up! Time is ending… 3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time’s Up! So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could have found all the Hidden Tortoises in this Nature-Themed Optical Illusion in 5 seconds.

You all are geniuses, and you all possess Einstein-level 140+ IQ and vigilant-eye vision, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can solve this visual brain teaser. Okay, now those who were not able to find all the Hidden Tortoises in this Nature-Themed Optical Illusion in 9 seconds, do not worry. Practice these puzzles and brain teasers, and your IQ level, thinking skills, and problem-solving skills will improve. Solution: How many Tortoises are hidden in this Nature-Themed Optical Illusion? So, are you excited to know how many Tortoises are hidden in this Nature-Themed Optical Illusion? Okay, first, look carefully at the image. Now count it again. There are a total of 8 Tortoises hidden in this Nature-Themed Optical Illusion, and if still not found, look down in the image, which is circled.