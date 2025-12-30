JEE Main 2026: Session 1 Exam City Slip to be Released in Early January 2026 at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2026 City Slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 1 City Slip in the first week of January 2026. The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 exam for paper 1 (BE/ BTech) and paper 2A and 2B (BArch and BPlanning papers) is scheduled for January 21, 2026, accordingly the hall tickets will be released approximately 5 days before the exam while the city slip can be expected around 10 days prior to the session 1 exam. The exams will end on January 31, 2026.

Candidates who registered for the exam will need to visit the official website to download their city intimation slip to know the exam centre details and make arrangements for the travel and accommodation accordingly. The official website for downloading JEE Main 2026 city slip is jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates will need to use their details including application number and date of birth to log in and download the city slip when the board releases it. The JEE Main 2026 is scheduled to be held twice in a year, session 1 in January 2026 and the second session in April 2026.