JEE Main 2026: Session 1 Exam City Slip to be Released in Early January 2026 at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Key Points
- NTA will release the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 City Slip in the first week of January 2026.
- The exams are scheduled from January 21 to January 31, 2026.
- Hall tickets are expected 5 days before the exam, and the city slip approximately 10 days prior.
JEE Main 2026 City Slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 1 City Slip in the first week of January 2026. The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 exam for paper 1 (BE/ BTech) and paper 2A and 2B (BArch and BPlanning papers) is scheduled for January 21, 2026, accordingly the hall tickets will be released approximately 5 days before the exam while the city slip can be expected around 10 days prior to the session 1 exam. The exams will end on January 31, 2026.
Candidates who registered for the exam will need to visit the official website to download their city intimation slip to know the exam centre details and make arrangements for the travel and accommodation accordingly. The official website for downloading JEE Main 2026 city slip is jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates will need to use their details including application number and date of birth to log in and download the city slip when the board releases it. The JEE Main 2026 is scheduled to be held twice in a year, session 1 in January 2026 and the second session in April 2026.
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Exam Highlights
Check the following table to know the details of JEE Main 2026 Session 1:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|JEE Main 2026 city slip expected date
|Exam name
|Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main
|Board name
|National Testing Agency (NTA)
|Academic year
|2026-27
|Official website
|jeemain.nta.nic.in
|Board website
|nta.nic.in
|Session
|1
|Stream
|Engineering Architecture
|Programmes
|
Bachelor of Technology (BTech)
Bachelor of Engineering (BE)
Bachelor of Architecture (BArch)
Bachelor of Planning (BPlanning)
|Level
|Undergraduate (UG)
|Sessions
|
First: January 2026
Second: April 2026
|Session 1 exam dates
|January 21 - 30, 2026
How to download JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 City Intimation Slip?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download the JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 City Intimation Slip online when it is officially released:
- Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the link to download the session 1 exam city slip
- In the login window, enter your application number and date of birth
- The JEE Main 2026 session 1 city slip will appear
- Check your details and download the slip
