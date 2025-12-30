CSIR NET Answer Key 2025 OUT: Download December Response Sheet PDF at csirnet.nta.ac.in

CSIR NET Answer Key 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the CSIR NET Answer Key 2025 on December 30, 2025 at csirnet.nta.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Exam conducted on December 18, 2025, can now download the provisional answer key and calculate their estimated marks.
The answer key allows candidates to cross-verify their marked responses with the official answer provided by the NTA. If the candidate finds any discrepancies in the official answer key provided by NTA then they can raise their objections till January 1, 2026.
CSIR NET Answer Key 2025: Direct Link to Download
Candidates can download the UGC CSIR NET Answer Key 2025 from the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in, after providing their details, such as registration number and password. Candidates can also click on the direct link below to download CSIR NET Answer Key 2025
Direct Link to Download CSIR NET December 2025 Answer Key\
CSIR NET December 2025 Answer Key: Official Notice
NTA has officially released the public notice regarding the release of Provisional Answer Keys and Recorded Responses for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2025 for all 212,552 candidates who attempted the examination on December 18, 2025. The answer key has been released at csirnet.nta.ac.in for all five subjects, such as Life Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences, and Earth Sciences. Click on the link below to read the official notice.
CSIR NET December 2025 Answer Key OUT
CSIR NET Answer Key 2025: Overview
The CSIR UGC NET Exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professorship in Indian universities. The CSIR NET December 2025 exam was conducted on December 18, 2025 in which 212,552 candidates attempted the examination.
Event Detail
|
Important Dates/Information
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
National Testing Agency (NTA)
|
Examination Date
|
December 18, 2025
|
Answer Key Status
|
Released (Provisional)
|
Objection Window Dates
|
December 30, 2025 – January 1, 2026
|
Objection Fee
|
Rs 200 per question (Non-refundable)
|
Mode of Download
|
Online (PDF)
|
Official Website
|
csirnet.nta.ac.in
How to Download CSIR NET Answer Key 2025 PDF
Candidates can download UGC CSIR NET Answer Key by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.
- On the homepage, under the Candidate Activity section, click on the link mentioning "Provisional Answer Key - CSIR NET December 2025"
- Now enter your Application Number and Date of Birth and click on the submit button.
- After logging in, click on "View Question Paper" to see your responses or "Click to View/Challenge Answer Key" to see the official solutions.
- Download the PDF for your respective subject (Life Sciences, Chemical Sciences, etc.) for future reference.
How to Raise Objections to CSIR NET Answer Key
If candidates find any discrepancy in the CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Answer Key, then they can raise objections till January 1, 2026 the NTA allows you to challenge them by providing the supporting evidence. Check the step-by-step procedure below
- Visit the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.
- On the homepage, under the Candidate Activity section, click on the link mentioning "Provisional Answer Key - CSIR NET December 2025"
- Access the "Challenge" section from your candidate dashboard.
- The Question IDs are listed in sequential order. Select the ID of the question you wish to contest.
- Upload the supporting documents in the PDF format
- Pay the required fees of Rs 200 per questions and click on the submit button
- Subject experts will review all challenges. If a challenge is found valid, the answer key will be revised for all candidates.
