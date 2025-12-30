CSIR NET Answer Key 2025 OUT: Download December Response Sheet PDF at csirnet.nta.ac.in

CSIR NET Answer Key 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the CSIR NET Answer Key 2025 on December 30, 2025 at csirnet.nta.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Exam conducted on December 18, 2025, can now download the provisional answer key and calculate their estimated marks.

The answer key allows candidates to cross-verify their marked responses with the official answer provided by the NTA. If the candidate finds any discrepancies in the official answer key provided by NTA then they can raise their objections till January 1, 2026.

CSIR NET Answer Key 2025: Direct Link to Download

Candidates can download the UGC CSIR NET Answer Key 2025 from the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in, after providing their details, such as registration number and password. Candidates can also click on the direct link below to download CSIR NET Answer Key 2025